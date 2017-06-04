RACING

Final Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2017

Jun 2, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Junior Men

1 // Matt Walker
2 // Finn Iles
3 // Sylvain Cougoureux


Junior Women

1 // Megan James
2 // Melaine Chappaz
3 // Flora Lesoin



Must Read This Week
The New Santa Cruz Nomad is Longer and Slacker Than Ever – First Ride
148602 views
Qualifying Results – Fort William DH World Cup
88548 views
Enduro World Series Round 4, Ireland – Results
67481 views
Tech Randoms – Fort William DH World Cup
66912 views
Ibis' New HD4 - Review
66897 views
Brendan Fairclough's Scott Gambler – Fort William DH World Cup
53836 views
Pivot Switchblade – Review
53612 views
Fort William DH World Cup 2017 Track Walk – Photo Epic
53147 views

4 Comments

  • + 4
 Greg Herbold by 30 seconds on a 29 disc drive.
  • + 1
 #hbcutthecoursein2017
  • + 1
 Yes, on a Miyata no less! Oh and Rachel - Yawn.
  • + 1
 Well done Meg James!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.027052
Mobile Version of Website