Final Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2017
Jun 2, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Junior Men
1 // Matt Walker
2 // Finn Iles
3 // Sylvain Cougoureux
Junior Women
1 // Megan James
2 // Melaine Chappaz
3 // Flora Lesoin
4 Comments
Score
Time
+ 4
Mr-Simply
(35 mins ago)
Greg Herbold by 30 seconds on a 29 disc drive.
[Reply]
+ 1
Benlow
(8 mins ago)
#hbcutthecoursein2017
[Reply]
+ 1
neimbc
(6 mins ago)
Yes, on a Miyata no less! Oh and Rachel - Yawn.
[Reply]
+ 1
Ruddock81
(29 mins ago)
Well done Meg James!
[Reply]
4 Comments
Post a Comment