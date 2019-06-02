Live Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2019

The Junior results are in, stay tuned for live updates and the Elite Men and Women's results as they come in from Fort William.Live timing available here
Junior Men
1st. Thibaut Daprela: 4:45.455
2nd. Luke Mumford: +0.869
3rd. Patrick Laffey: +2.153
4th. Luke Meier-Smith: +2.414
5th. Lucas Cruz: +3.670
Junior Women
1st. Anna Newkirk: 5:33.585
2nd. Vali Holl: +3.489
3rd. Mille Johnset: +9.592
4th. Lauryne Chappaz: +1:08.769
5th. Mckenna Merten: +1:35.756
4:00 am PDT: Elite Women will be starting at // 4:30am PDT // 13:30pm CEST // 12:30am BST // 21:30pm AEST // 23:30pm NZST //
4:30 am PDT: The Elite Women are now on track.
