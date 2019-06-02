Live Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2019



Junior Men



1st. Thibaut Daprela: 4:45.455

2nd. Luke Mumford: +0.869

3rd. Patrick Laffey: +2.153

4th. Luke Meier-Smith: +2.414

5th. Lucas Cruz: +3.670





Junior Women



1st. Anna Newkirk: 5:33.585

2nd. Vali Holl: +3.489

3rd. Mille Johnset: +9.592

4th. Lauryne Chappaz: +1:08.769

5th. Mckenna Merten: +1:35.756





Live Race Updates:



4:00 am PDT: Elite Women will be starting at // 4:30am PDT // 13:30pm CEST // 12:30am BST // 21:30pm AEST // 23:30pm NZST //



4:30 am PDT: The Elite Women are now on track.





Junior Women

The Junior results are in, stay tuned for live updates and the Elite Men and Women's results as they come in from Fort William.