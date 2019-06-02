RACING

Live Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2019

Jun 2, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Loris Vergier has been looking comfortable on track and delivered some hardcore evidence to support that today.

The Junior results are in, stay tuned for live updates and the Elite Men and Women's results as they come in from Fort William.

Live timing available here.


Junior Men

1st. Thibaut Daprela: 4:45.455
2nd. Luke Mumford: +0.869
3rd. Patrick Laffey: +2.153
4th. Luke Meier-Smith: +2.414
5th. Lucas Cruz: +3.670


Junior Women

1st. Anna Newkirk: 5:33.585
2nd. Vali Holl: +3.489
3rd. Mille Johnset: +9.592
4th. Lauryne Chappaz: +1:08.769
5th. Mckenna Merten: +1:35.756


Live Race Updates:

4:00 am PDT: Elite Women will be starting at // 4:30am PDT // 13:30pm CEST // 12:30am BST // 21:30pm AEST // 23:30pm NZST //

4:30 am PDT: The Elite Women are now on track.


Full Results

Junior Women



3 Comments

  • + 6
 Well done Thibaut!!!And what???Vali Holl second,what a surprise,congrats to Anna!!
  • + 1
 First thought in my head - Did Vali have a crash? Either way - Way to go Anna!
  • + 1
 @neimbc: Splits were close all the way down so it seems a fair battle. Fair play to both and massive congrats to Anna! Junior women are killing it right now

Post a Comment



