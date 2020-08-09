Final Results: French Cup DH - Alpe d'Huez

Results:



Men:



1st. Loris Vergier: 3:27.98

2nd. Angel Suarez: +1.23

3rd. Thomas Estaque: +1.61

4th. Benoit Coulanges: +2.18

5th. Luca Shaw: +2.39





Women:



1st. Mélanie Chappaz: 4:07.65

2nd. Mariana Salazar: +6.10

3rd. Estelle Charles: +10.71

4th. Mathilde Bernard: +10.72

5th. Agnes Delest: +11.14





Women:

Men:

With some of the world's fastest riders in attendance, the results are in from the French Cup DH at Alpe d'Huez. In the Women's racing, it was Mélanie Chappaz who took the top step of the podium with a six-second lead over the closest rider, Mariana Salazar. In the men's racing, Loris Vergier set the fastest time of the day beating out his fifth-place teammate Luca Shaw and first place Qualifier Amaury Pierron, who did not finish his run. Check out the full results below.