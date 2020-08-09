Final Results: French Cup DH - Alpe d'Huez

Aug 9, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

With some of the world's fastest riders in attendance, the results are in from the French Cup DH at Alpe d'Huez. In the Women's racing, it was Mélanie Chappaz who took the top step of the podium with a six-second lead over the closest rider, Mariana Salazar. In the men's racing, Loris Vergier set the fastest time of the day beating out his fifth-place teammate Luca Shaw and first place Qualifier Amaury Pierron, who did not finish his run. Check out the full results below.


Amaury's team have posted on Instagram that he crashed during his race run and injured his hand but they believe nothing is broken at the moment.

Results:


Men:

1st. Loris Vergier: 3:27.98
2nd. Angel Suarez: +1.23
3rd. Thomas Estaque: +1.61
4th. Benoit Coulanges: +2.18
5th. Luca Shaw: +2.39


Women:

1st. Mélanie Chappaz: 4:07.65
2nd. Mariana Salazar: +6.10
3rd. Estelle Charles: +10.71
4th. Mathilde Bernard: +10.72
5th. Agnes Delest: +11.14



Find the full results here.



8 Comments

  • 8 0
 How did Luca Shaw get out of corona land?
  • 1 0
 Steve Peat some on IG he's been there the entire time.
  • 2 0
 Nobody talking about Angel podium?
  • 1 0
 PB homepage looking somewhat normal for this time of year with all the results sheets!
  • 2 0
 what happend to pompom?
  • 1 0
 She didn't race
  • 1 3
 Congrats to Loris! Syndicate coming in strong. What happened to Amaury?
  • 4 0
 You can actually read that right above the results..

