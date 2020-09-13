Final Results: French Cup DH - Les Orres

Sep 13, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

With many of the world's fastest riders in attendance, the French Cup in Les Orres more closely resembles a World Cup than a national race. In both races, it was the current World Champions Myriam Nicole and Loic Bruni who took the win today. In the Women's racing, Myriam secured a large margin of over four seconds to Marine Cabirou who is just back to racing after she has been recovering from COVID 19. Third place went to Tracey Hannah who has now arrived in Europe ready for what is left of the racing season.

In the Men's racing Loic's teammate Finn Iles wouldn't be far behind in second place, 1.47 seconds back. Third place would go to first-year Elite rider Thibaut Daprela who has had some amazing results so far this year and should be on everyone's radar when World Cup racing returns. Check out the full results from the French Cup below.


Results:


Men:

1st. Loic Bruni: 3:24.19
2nd. Finn Iles: +1.47
3rd. Thibaut Daprela: +2.43
4th. Loris Vergier: +2.91
5th. Benoit Coulanges: +5.04


Women:

1st. Myriam Nicole: 3:55.86
2nd. Marine Cabirou: +4.29
3rd. Tracey Hannah: +4.75
4th. Camille Balanche: +9.01
5th. Monika Hrastnik: +9.25





Top 30 Men:

Find the full results here.



9 Comments

  • 4 0
 These French Cups have been really cool to follow this year. Great to see so much relatively unknown French talent mixing with the WC guys in the top 20. From the outside looking in it seems like the French high school cycling program has produced an incredible pool of talent, I’d love to read an article by @mattwragg (or someone else knowledgeable about the scene) exploring how that program works!
  • 5 0
 That is a good idea. I may steal it. Wink
  • 6 0
 Remember when the BDS races were as stacked as a World Cup? I miss those days. This French series 2020 has been outstanding in the strength and depth of talent. Chapeau tup
  • 5 0
 Thinking Finn Iles might be standing on a World Cup podium this year.
  • 4 0
 I think he's due for one soon. We all know he has the talent, just a matter of time.
  • 4 0
 Benoit Coulanges rider of the year!
  • 1 0
 For sure the most improved rider during the pandemic.
  • 1 0
 Thats more likely WC podiums!
  • 1 0
 Fabien Barel 33rd. Not bad

