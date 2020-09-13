Final Results: French Cup DH - Les Orres

Results:



Men:



1st. Loic Bruni: 3:24.19

2nd. Finn Iles: +1.47

3rd. Thibaut Daprela: +2.43

4th. Loris Vergier: +2.91

5th. Benoit Coulanges: +5.04





Women:



1st. Myriam Nicole: 3:55.86

2nd. Marine Cabirou: +4.29

3rd. Tracey Hannah: +4.75

4th. Camille Balanche: +9.01

5th. Monika Hrastnik: +9.25





With many of the world's fastest riders in attendance, the French Cup in Les Orres more closely resembles a World Cup than a national race. In both races, it was the current World Champions Myriam Nicole and Loic Bruni who took the win today. In the Women's racing, Myriam secured a large margin of over four seconds to Marine Cabirou who is just back to racing after she has been recovering from COVID 19. Third place went to Tracey Hannah who has now arrived in Europe ready for what is left of the racing season.In the Men's racing Loic's teammate Finn Iles wouldn't be far behind in second place,seconds back. Third place would go to first-year Elite rider Thibaut Daprela who has had some amazing results so far this year and should be on everyone's radar when World Cup racing returns. Check out the full results from the French Cup below.