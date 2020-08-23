Final Results: French Downhill National Championships

Results:



Men:



1st. Benoit Coulanges: 3:11.68

2nd. Loic Bruni: +0.72

3rd. Loris Vergier: +0.86

4th. Baptiste Pierron: +2.83

5th. Thibaut Daprela: +3.96





Women:



1st. Myriam Nicole: 3:37.20

2nd. Marine Cabirou: +3.64

3rd. Agnes Delest: +16.58

4th. Mélanie Chappaz: +17.68

5th. Léona Pierrini: +20.61





Women:

Top 35 Men:

This weekend was the turn of the French National Championships to fill the racing void and with a stacked field of riders and a rowdy course to test out the riders it provided plenty of great racing action. In the Women's racing, it was the current World Champion Myriam Nicole who came back from her second place in seeding to take the win by a huge 3.64 seconds ahead of Marine Cabirou who had been looking fast all weekend.The men's racing saw another change in results from seeding with the fastest rider from Saturday, Loris Vergier, falling back to third place on race day. Dorval AM rider Benoit Coulanges laid down an incredible run to beat World Champion Loic Bruni to the line by justseconds. An amazing win for Coulanges which should give him a lot of confidence heading into the first World Cup of the year.Amaury Pierron who was only just returning to racing this weekend after his crash at the French Cup race at Alpe d'Huez earlier this month had a crash during his race run and is currently on his way to hospital. His team has announced on social media that they don't believe it is anything serious at this time.