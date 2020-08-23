Final Results: French Downhill National Championships

Aug 23, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

This weekend was the turn of the French National Championships to fill the racing void and with a stacked field of riders and a rowdy course to test out the riders it provided plenty of great racing action. In the Women's racing, it was the current World Champion Myriam Nicole who came back from her second place in seeding to take the win by a huge 3.64 seconds ahead of Marine Cabirou who had been looking fast all weekend.

The men's racing saw another change in results from seeding with the fastest rider from Saturday, Loris Vergier, falling back to third place on race day. Dorval AM rider Benoit Coulanges laid down an incredible run to beat World Champion Loic Bruni to the line by just 0.72 seconds. An amazing win for Coulanges which should give him a lot of confidence heading into the first World Cup of the year.

Amaury Pierron who was only just returning to racing this weekend after his crash at the French Cup race at Alpe d'Huez earlier this month had a crash during his race run and is currently on his way to hospital. His team has announced on social media that they don't believe it is anything serious at this time.

Results:


Men:

1st. Benoit Coulanges: 3:11.68
2nd. Loic Bruni: +0.72
3rd. Loris Vergier: +0.86
4th. Baptiste Pierron: +2.83
5th. Thibaut Daprela: +3.96


Women:

1st. Myriam Nicole: 3:37.20
2nd. Marine Cabirou: +3.64
3rd. Agnes Delest: +16.58
4th. Mélanie Chappaz: +17.68
5th. Léona Pierrini: +20.61



Women:

Top 35 Men:

Find the full results here.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing French National Championships National Championships


7 Comments

  • 7 0
 Coulanges is on an absolute tear right now. I’m excited to see how he does once the WC starts up he’s been beating the tops dogs all season. Updating my fantasy team when they get back to it.
  • 3 0
 Bravo à Benoit, Loris et Loic a moins d'1 sec s'était serré.
  • 2 0
 How many Pierrons are there???
  • 1 0
 Bring Scribd back my eyes can't cope with the results... Frenchies on fire
  • 1 0
 Coulanges is crushing. All the best to Amaury, hope its nothing serious.
  • 1 0
 I hope Amaury is ok. WC needs him!
  • 1 2
 What happened to Amaury? Top 3 in the same second. Wild.

