Final Results: French National Championships Downhill 2019

Jul 20, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Thibaut Daprela leaving his competitors in a trail of dust.

The results are in from the French National Championships with Thibaut Daprela taking the French title over all of the Elite riders. Amaury Pierron, Loic Bruni and Loris Vergiers sat this weekend out leaving the field wide open for the rest of the fast French downhillers that are also consistently at the top of the sport. For the Elite Men, the top five riders came within one and a half seconds of each other and only 0.63 split the top three. Although Thirion would set the fastest Elite Men's time it was Thibaut Daprela who crossed the line with the fastest time of the day, nearly a second quicker than Thirion.

In the Elite Women's race Marine Cabirou backed up her great result from Les Gets last weekend to second the national title, she had a commanding lead of the field taking over ten seconds off Mélanie Chappz's race run.


Elite Men:

1st. Rémi Thirion: 4:05.37
2nd. Baptiste Pierron: +0.39
3rd. Thomas Estaque: +0.63
4th. Alexandre Fayolle: +1.35
5th. Dylan Levesque: +1.59


Elite Women:

1st. Marine Cabirou: 4:35.65
2nd. Mélanie Chappaz: +10.76
3rd. Agnes Delest: +19.92
4th. Fiona Ourdouillie: +21.12
5th. Mathilde Bernard: +22.29



Junior Men:

1st. Thibaut Daprela: 4:04.56
2nd. Louis Gaillet: +12.24
3rd. Eliot Rossignol: +12.43
4th. Emile Rilat: +12.70
5th. Mathéo Grandjean: +13.70


Junior Women:

1st. Nastasia Gimenez: 4:53.93
2nd. Léona Pierrini: +11.16
3rd. Tina Gozzi: +26.38
4th. Lauryne Chappaz: +27.51
5th. Leane Chardonnieras: +28.56


Full Results


2 Comments

  • + 1
 Thibaut Daprela: 4:04.56 win on Scratch manche !!!!!
  • + 1
 Chapeau bas, les Français sont talentueux dans tous les rangs. Beer

