Final Results from Dual Slalom at Crankworx Cairns 2024

Elite Women

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

Elite Men

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

After the first event of a packed schedule in Cairns, Jordy Scott and Ryan Gilchrist have secured their first victories of the week.Full results and photo epic coming soon! Watch the replay here Jordy ScottCassie VoyseyShania RawsonElleni TurkovicRyan GilchristTuhoto-Ariki PeneJackson FrewSeth Stylie