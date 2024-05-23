Final Results from Dual Slalom at Crankworx Cairns 2024

May 23, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

After the first event of a packed schedule in Cairns, Jordy Scott and Ryan Gilchrist have secured their first victories of the week.

Full results and photo epic coming soon! Watch the replay here.


Elite Women

1st. Jordy Scott
2nd. Cassie Voysey
3rd. Shania Rawson
4th. Elleni Turkovic


Elite Men

1st. Ryan Gilchrist
2nd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene
3rd. Jackson Frew
4th. Seth Stylie

