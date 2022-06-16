Live Results & Updates from Dual Slalom at Crankworx Innsbruck 2022

Crankworx Innsbruck 2022 kicks off with the first live broadcast event being the Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck presented by Thule. Stay tuned for live updates and results.
Live Updates
Round of 8
Run 1
1:39 am PDT Nina Hoffmann takes the advantage on the first run by 0.773 over Vaea Verbeeck.
1:40 am PDT The second heat sees Anna Newkirk pull ahead of Jenna Hastings by 0.759.
1:41 am PDT In a tight race Harriet Burbidge-Smith just leads by 0.047 seconds.
1:43 am PDT The rain is making the flat turns slick on course as Vali Höll takes a 0.748-second advantage on Kialani Hines.
1:47 am PDT The Men are now on course with Andreas Kolb taking a first run advantage of 0.561 on Jackson Frew.
1:49 am PDT Tomas Slavik just beats Luca Cometti by 0.411.
1:51 am PDT An incredibly tight race sees Collin Hudson take 0.054 seconds on Adrien Loron. But a penalty for Adrien sees him get a 1.5-second penalty.
1:53 am PDT The last of the first runs gives George Brannigan a 0.347 lead on Niels Bensink.
Run 2
1:59 am PDT Vaea Verbeeck goes fastest on run 2 but it isn't enough and Nina Hoffmann advances.
2:01 am PDT Anna Newkirk advances, taking the win on both runs. The rain is really coming down now, it is looking very slick.
2:04 am PDT After a tight race on run 1 Harriet Burbidge-Smith advances with a gap of 0.391 to Caroline Buchanan.
2:07 am PDT Vali Höll takes the win after a mistake from Kialani Hines at the top of the course.
2:10 am PDT The first of the Pro Men's runs has Andreas Kolb take another win and advances to the round of eight.
2:12 am PDT Disaster for Tomas Slavik as he slides out and loses his advantage with Luca Cometti going to the next round.
2:14 am PDT Adrien Loron couldn't come back from the 1.5-second deficit and Collin Hudson advances.
2:16 am PDT George Brannigan builds his lead on Niels Bensink and goes into the next round.
Who Advances?
Pro Women - Nina Hoffmann, Anna Newkirk, Harriet Burbidge-Smith and Vali Höll
Pro Men - Andreas Kolb, Luca Cometti, Collin Hudson and George Brannigan.
Round of 4
Run 1
2:23 am PDT Anna Newkirk takes a tiny lead over Nina Hoffmann by 0.074.
2:25 am PDT Harriet Burbidge-Smith crashes out at the top of the course and gives Val Höll the maximum advantage of 1.5 seconds.
2:27 am PDT Luca Cometti takes an early advantage of 0.226 over Andreas Kolb.
2:29 am PDT The last of the first runs sees George Brannigan go 0.318 up on Collin Hudson.
Run 2
2:33 am PDT Anna Newkirk crashes out in the last flat turns and Nina Hoffmann goes into the final.
