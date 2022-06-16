Live Results & Updates from Dual Slalom at Crankworx Innsbruck 2022

Pro Women



Pro Men



Live Updates



Round of 8



Run 1



1:39 am PDT Nina Hoffmann takes the advantage on the first run by 0.773 over Vaea Verbeeck.



1:40 am PDT The second heat sees Anna Newkirk pull ahead of Jenna Hastings by 0.759.



1:41 am PDT In a tight race Harriet Burbidge-Smith just leads by 0.047 seconds.



1:43 am PDT The rain is making the flat turns slick on course as Vali Höll takes a 0.748-second advantage on Kialani Hines.



1:47 am PDT The Men are now on course with Andreas Kolb taking a first run advantage of 0.561 on Jackson Frew.



1:49 am PDT Tomas Slavik just beats Luca Cometti by 0.411.



1:51 am PDT An incredibly tight race sees Collin Hudson take 0.054 seconds on Adrien Loron. But a penalty for Adrien sees him get a 1.5-second penalty.



1:53 am PDT The last of the first runs gives George Brannigan a 0.347 lead on Niels Bensink.



Run 2



1:59 am PDT Vaea Verbeeck goes fastest on run 2 but it isn't enough and Nina Hoffmann advances.



2:01 am PDT Anna Newkirk advances, taking the win on both runs. The rain is really coming down now, it is looking very slick.



2:04 am PDT After a tight race on run 1 Harriet Burbidge-Smith advances with a gap of 0.391 to Caroline Buchanan.



2:07 am PDT Vali Höll takes the win after a mistake from Kialani Hines at the top of the course.



2:10 am PDT The first of the Pro Men's runs has Andreas Kolb take another win and advances to the round of eight.



2:12 am PDT Disaster for Tomas Slavik as he slides out and loses his advantage with Luca Cometti going to the next round.



2:14 am PDT Adrien Loron couldn't come back from the 1.5-second deficit and Collin Hudson advances.



2:16 am PDT George Brannigan builds his lead on Niels Bensink and goes into the next round.



Who Advances?



Pro Women - Nina Hoffmann, Anna Newkirk, Harriet Burbidge-Smith and Vali Höll

Pro Men - Andreas Kolb, Luca Cometti, Collin Hudson and George Brannigan.







Round of 4



Run 1



2:23 am PDT Anna Newkirk takes a tiny lead over Nina Hoffmann by 0.074.



2:25 am PDT Harriet Burbidge-Smith crashes out at the top of the course and gives Val Höll the maximum advantage of 1.5 seconds.



2:27 am PDT Luca Cometti takes an early advantage of 0.226 over Andreas Kolb.



2:29 am PDT The last of the first runs sees George Brannigan go 0.318 up on Collin Hudson.



Run 2



2:33 am PDT Anna Newkirk crashes out in the last flat turns and Nina Hoffmann goes into the final.



