Pinkbike.com
Powered by
Outside
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
Travel
Fantasy
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Fantasy League DH
Places Directory
Trailforks
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Final Results from Dual Slalom at Crankworx Innsbruck 2024
Jun 15, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
1 Comments
After the first broadcast event of a busy weekend in Innsbruck, Martha Gill and Ryan Gilchrist win the Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck.
Photo Epic coming soon! Watch the replay
here
.
Elite Women
1st.
Martha Gill
2nd.
Jordy Scott
3rd.
Shania Rawson
4th.
Hanna Steinthaler
Elite Men
1st.
Ryan Gilchrist
2nd.
Jackson Frew
3rd.
Niels Bensink
4th.
Tuhoto-Ariki Pene
Full Results:
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Crankworx
Results
Crankworx 2024
Crankworx Innsbruck 2024
Dual Slalom
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,221 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
125924 views
The Actual Weights of 18 Enduro World Cup Bikes
65618 views
Semi-Final Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024
55836 views
The Actual Weights of 15 World Cup DH Race Bikes
44249 views
Elite Final Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024
43741 views
Head to Head Review: 2025 RockShox Zeb vs Fox 38
43656 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024
41765 views
Review: GasGas ECC 6 - More Speed Than You Need?
35079 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
JAK79
(24 mins ago)
Go Martha!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Pinkbike Instagram
Newsletter Signup
Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.051255
Mobile Version of Website