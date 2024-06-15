Powered by Outside

Final Results from Dual Slalom at Crankworx Innsbruck 2024

Jun 15, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

After the first broadcast event of a busy weekend in Innsbruck, Martha Gill and Ryan Gilchrist win the Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck.

Photo Epic coming soon! Watch the replay here.


Elite Women

1st. Martha Gill
2nd. Jordy Scott
3rd. Shania Rawson
4th. Hanna Steinthaler


Elite Men

1st. Ryan Gilchrist
2nd. Jackson Frew
3rd. Niels Bensink
4th. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene


Full Results:

photo

photo


