Final Results from Dual Slalom at Crankworx Innsbruck 2024

After the first broadcast event of a busy weekend in Innsbruck, Martha Gill and Ryan Gilchrist win the Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck.Photo Epic coming soon! Watch the replay here Martha GillJordy ScottShania RawsonHanna SteinthalerRyan GilchristJackson FrewNiels BensinkTuhoto-Ariki Pene