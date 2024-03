Elite Women

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

Elite Men

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

King and Queen of Crankworx Standings After Dual Slalom:

Martha Gill and Jakob Jewett took the Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua wins on a slick course and move into the overall lead in the King and Queen of Crankworx standings.Full results and photo epic coming soon! Watch the replay here Martha GillKialani HinesJordy ScottShania RawsonJakob JewettJackson FrewTuhoto-Ariki PeneLachie Stevens-Mcnab