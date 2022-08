Pro Women



1st. Vaea Verbeeck

2nd. Jordy Scott +1.945

3rd. Louise Ferguson

4th. Harriet Burbidge Smith +0.027



Pro Men



1st. Bernard Kerr

2nd. Joseph Foresta +0.495

3rd. Bas Van Steenbergen

4th. Jackson Frew +0.063



The results are in from the Specialized Dual Slalom Whistler. Check out the results below.Stay tuned for more from this event!You can see the schedule for upcoming events, including the five that will be live streamed, here