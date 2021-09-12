Live Results & Updates from EWS Crans-Montana 2021

The EWS is back as riders take on four stages after racing the Pro Stage
. Stay tuned for live results and updates from Switzerland.
Live Updates
1:43 am PDT
As we wait for the top-ranked Elite Men to hit the first stage of the day, here are the current top five riders:
1st. Connor Fearon: 6:39.50
2nd. Irenee Menjou: +1.65
3rd. Joe Nation: +3.08
4th. Christian Textor: +3.22
5th. Mckay Vezina: +5.00
1:41 am PDT
Harriet Harnden Wins Stage 2 for the Elite Women
1st. Harriet Harnden: 7:27.60
2nd. Morgane Charre: +1.50
3rd. Melanie Pugin: +2.13
4th. Noga Korem: +5.39
5th. Miranda Miller: +7.92
Overall after Stage Two
1st. Melanie Pugin: 12:25.99
2nd. Morgane Charre: 12:29.94
3rd. Miranda Miller: 12:38.22
4th. Estelle Charles: 12:38.29
5th. Harriet Harnden: 12:41.69
1:38 am PDT
Harriet Harnden is back at the top with a gap of 5.39 seconds to Noga Korem.
1:36 am PDT
Noga Korem takes the lead so far by two and a half seconds.
1:35 am PDT
Miranda Miller flies into the lead by a huge seven seconds.
1:34 am PDT
Veronika Bruchle is the fastest so far on Stage 2 as she goes three seconds up on Becky Cook.
0:47 am PDT
As we wait for the top-ranked Elite Women to hit the first stage today following yesterday's Pro Stage, here are the current top five riders:
1st. Sidonie Jolidon: 8:01.45
2nd. Nadine Ellecosta: +5.23
3rd. Anja Hovorka: +25.38
4th. Lea Salome Rutz: +26.60
5th. Anna Littorin Sandbu: +27.43
0:45 am PDT
Lisa Baumann Wins Stage 2 for the U21 Women
1st. Lisa Baumann: 7:52.07
2nd. Sophie Riva: +8.32
3rd. Emmy Lan: +13.41
4th. Paz Gallo Fuentes: +16.41
5th. Justine Henry: +1:11.18
Overall after Stage Two
1st. Lisa Baumann: 13:12.32
2nd. Paz Gallo Fuentes: 13:23.15
3rd. Sophie Riva: 13:27.76
4th. Emmy Lan: 13:30.77
5th. Justine Henry: 15:20.28
0:40 am PDT
Francescu Camoin Wins Stage 2 for the U21 Men
1st. Francescu Camoin: 6:50.12
2nd. Noah Hoffman: +8.09
3rd. Jack Menzies: +8.58
4th. Alexis Icardo: +11.06
5th. Bradley Harris: +12.45
Overall after Stage Two
1st. Francescu Camoin: 11:15.57
2nd. Noah Hoffman: 11:15.89
3rd. Jack Piercy: 11:28.71
4th. Jack Menzies: 11:31.44
5th. Bradley Harris: 11:32.25
0:40 am PDT:
Racing is now underway for the seventh round of the 2021 EWS. Riders will face a four-stage race today, Saturday had the racers line up for the Pro stage, check out the results from the one-stage showdown below.
Elite Women
1st. Melanie Pugin: 4:56.26
2nd. Morgane Charre: +4.58
3rd. Estelle Charles: +5.81
4th. Katy Winton: +6.36
5th. Miranda Miller: +6.44
Elite Men
1st. Richie Rude: 4:03.18
2nd. Jesse Melamed: +3.94
3rd. Martin Maes: +4.01
4th. Kasper Woolley: +6.02
5th. Matthew Walker: +6.06
U21 Women
1st. Paz Gallo Fuentes: 5:14.67
2nd. Lisa Baumann: +5.58
3rd. Emmy Lan: +10.62
4th. Sophie Riva: +12.70
5th. Helen Weber: +20.76
U21 Men
1st. Noah Hoffman: 4:17.68
2nd. Jack Piercy: +5.61
3rd. Francescu Camoin: +7.77
4th. Alex Storr: +11.17
5th. Bradley Harris: +12.00
Master Women
1st. Leonie Picton: 5:58.87
2nd. Daniela Michel: +27.20
Master Men
1st. Karim Amour: 4:36.52
2nd. Adrian Vesenbeckh: +9.78
3rd. Claudio Negro: +21.06
4th. Ludovic Corre: +23.28
5th. Clement Magnea: +28.95
0 Comments
Post a Comment