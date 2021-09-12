Live Results & Updates from EWS Crans-Montana 2021

Elite Women







Live Updates



1:43 am PDT



As we wait for the top-ranked Elite Men to hit the first stage of the day, here are the current top five riders:



1st. Connor Fearon: 6:39.50

2nd. Irenee Menjou: +1.65

3rd. Joe Nation: +3.08

4th. Christian Textor: +3.22

5th. Mckay Vezina: +5.00







1:41 am PDT



Harriet Harnden Wins Stage 2 for the Elite Women



1st. Harriet Harnden: 7:27.60

2nd. Morgane Charre: +1.50

3rd. Melanie Pugin: +2.13

4th. Noga Korem: +5.39

5th. Miranda Miller: +7.92



Overall after Stage Two



1st. Melanie Pugin: 12:25.99

2nd. Morgane Charre: 12:29.94

3rd. Miranda Miller: 12:38.22

4th. Estelle Charles: 12:38.29

5th. Harriet Harnden: 12:41.69







1:38 am PDT



Harriet Harnden is back at the top with a gap of 5.39 seconds to Noga Korem.







1:36 am PDT



Noga Korem takes the lead so far by two and a half seconds.







1:35 am PDT



Miranda Miller flies into the lead by a huge seven seconds.







1:34 am PDT



Veronika Bruchle is the fastest so far on Stage 2 as she goes three seconds up on Becky Cook.







0:47 am PDT



As we wait for the top-ranked Elite Women to hit the first stage today following yesterday's Pro Stage, here are the current top five riders:



1st. Sidonie Jolidon: 8:01.45

2nd. Nadine Ellecosta: +5.23

3rd. Anja Hovorka: +25.38

4th. Lea Salome Rutz: +26.60

5th. Anna Littorin Sandbu: +27.43







0:45 am PDT



Lisa Baumann Wins Stage 2 for the U21 Women



1st. Lisa Baumann: 7:52.07

2nd. Sophie Riva: +8.32

3rd. Emmy Lan: +13.41

4th. Paz Gallo Fuentes: +16.41

5th. Justine Henry: +1:11.18



Overall after Stage Two



1st. Lisa Baumann: 13:12.32

2nd. Paz Gallo Fuentes: 13:23.15

3rd. Sophie Riva: 13:27.76

4th. Emmy Lan: 13:30.77

5th. Justine Henry: 15:20.28







0:40 am PDT



Francescu Camoin Wins Stage 2 for the U21 Men



1st. Francescu Camoin: 6:50.12

2nd. Noah Hoffman: +8.09

3rd. Jack Menzies: +8.58

4th. Alexis Icardo: +11.06

5th. Bradley Harris: +12.45



Overall after Stage Two



1st. Francescu Camoin: 11:15.57

2nd. Noah Hoffman: 11:15.89

3rd. Jack Piercy: 11:28.71

4th. Jack Menzies: 11:31.44

5th. Bradley Harris: 11:32.25







0:40 am PDT:



Racing is now underway for the seventh round of the 2021 EWS. Riders will face a four-stage race today, Saturday had the racers line up for the Pro stage, check out the results from the one-stage showdown below.



Elite Women



1st. Melanie Pugin: 4:56.26

2nd. Morgane Charre: +4.58

3rd. Estelle Charles: +5.81

4th. Katy Winton: +6.36

5th. Miranda Miller: +6.44



Elite Men



1st. Richie Rude: 4:03.18

2nd. Jesse Melamed: +3.94

3rd. Martin Maes: +4.01

4th. Kasper Woolley: +6.02

5th. Matthew Walker: +6.06





U21 Women



1st. Paz Gallo Fuentes: 5:14.67

2nd. Lisa Baumann: +5.58

3rd. Emmy Lan: +10.62

4th. Sophie Riva: +12.70

5th. Helen Weber: +20.76



U21 Men



1st. Noah Hoffman: 4:17.68

2nd. Jack Piercy: +5.61

3rd. Francescu Camoin: +7.77

4th. Alex Storr: +11.17

5th. Bradley Harris: +12.00





Master Women



1st. Leonie Picton: 5:58.87

2nd. Daniela Michel: +27.20



Master Men



1st. Karim Amour: 4:36.52

2nd. Adrian Vesenbeckh: +9.78

3rd. Claudio Negro: +21.06

4th. Ludovic Corre: +23.28

5th. Clement Magnea: +28.95





