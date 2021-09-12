Live Results & Updates from EWS Crans-Montana 2021

Sep 12, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Jesse Melamed speed tucking on Stage 2

The EWS is back as riders take on four stages after racing the Pro Stage. Stay tuned for live results and updates from Switzerland.


Elite Women



Elite Men




U21 Women



U21 Men




Master Women



Master Men





Live Updates


1:43 am PDT

As we wait for the top-ranked Elite Men to hit the first stage of the day, here are the current top five riders:

1st. Connor Fearon: 6:39.50
2nd. Irenee Menjou: +1.65
3rd. Joe Nation: +3.08
4th. Christian Textor: +3.22
5th. Mckay Vezina: +5.00



1:41 am PDT

Harriet Harnden Wins Stage 2 for the Elite Women

1st. Harriet Harnden: 7:27.60
2nd. Morgane Charre: +1.50
3rd. Melanie Pugin: +2.13
4th. Noga Korem: +5.39
5th. Miranda Miller: +7.92

Overall after Stage Two

1st. Melanie Pugin: 12:25.99
2nd. Morgane Charre: 12:29.94
3rd. Miranda Miller: 12:38.22
4th. Estelle Charles: 12:38.29
5th. Harriet Harnden: 12:41.69



1:38 am PDT

Harriet Harnden is back at the top with a gap of 5.39 seconds to Noga Korem.



1:36 am PDT

Noga Korem takes the lead so far by two and a half seconds.



1:35 am PDT

Miranda Miller flies into the lead by a huge seven seconds.



1:34 am PDT

Veronika Bruchle is the fastest so far on Stage 2 as she goes three seconds up on Becky Cook.



0:47 am PDT

As we wait for the top-ranked Elite Women to hit the first stage today following yesterday's Pro Stage, here are the current top five riders:

1st. Sidonie Jolidon: 8:01.45
2nd. Nadine Ellecosta: +5.23
3rd. Anja Hovorka: +25.38
4th. Lea Salome Rutz: +26.60
5th. Anna Littorin Sandbu: +27.43



0:45 am PDT

Lisa Baumann Wins Stage 2 for the U21 Women

1st. Lisa Baumann: 7:52.07
2nd. Sophie Riva: +8.32
3rd. Emmy Lan: +13.41
4th. Paz Gallo Fuentes: +16.41
5th. Justine Henry: +1:11.18

Overall after Stage Two

1st. Lisa Baumann: 13:12.32
2nd. Paz Gallo Fuentes: 13:23.15
3rd. Sophie Riva: 13:27.76
4th. Emmy Lan: 13:30.77
5th. Justine Henry: 15:20.28



0:40 am PDT

Francescu Camoin Wins Stage 2 for the U21 Men

1st. Francescu Camoin: 6:50.12
2nd. Noah Hoffman: +8.09
3rd. Jack Menzies: +8.58
4th. Alexis Icardo: +11.06
5th. Bradley Harris: +12.45

Overall after Stage Two

1st. Francescu Camoin: 11:15.57
2nd. Noah Hoffman: 11:15.89
3rd. Jack Piercy: 11:28.71
4th. Jack Menzies: 11:31.44
5th. Bradley Harris: 11:32.25



0:40 am PDT:

Racing is now underway for the seventh round of the 2021 EWS. Riders will face a four-stage race today, Saturday had the racers line up for the Pro stage, check out the results from the one-stage showdown below.

Elite Women

1st. Melanie Pugin: 4:56.26
2nd. Morgane Charre: +4.58
3rd. Estelle Charles: +5.81
4th. Katy Winton: +6.36
5th. Miranda Miller: +6.44

Elite Men

1st. Richie Rude: 4:03.18
2nd. Jesse Melamed: +3.94
3rd. Martin Maes: +4.01
4th. Kasper Woolley: +6.02
5th. Matthew Walker: +6.06


U21 Women

1st. Paz Gallo Fuentes: 5:14.67
2nd. Lisa Baumann: +5.58
3rd. Emmy Lan: +10.62
4th. Sophie Riva: +12.70
5th. Helen Weber: +20.76

U21 Men

1st. Noah Hoffman: 4:17.68
2nd. Jack Piercy: +5.61
3rd. Francescu Camoin: +7.77
4th. Alex Storr: +11.17
5th. Bradley Harris: +12.00


Master Women

1st. Leonie Picton: 5:58.87
2nd. Daniela Michel: +27.20

Master Men

1st. Karim Amour: 4:36.52
2nd. Adrian Vesenbeckh: +9.78
3rd. Claudio Negro: +21.06
4th. Ludovic Corre: +23.28
5th. Clement Magnea: +28.95




