Live Pro Stage Results from EWS Crans Montana 2022

Sep 17, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Ahead of a full day of racing on Sunday riders are on course for the EWS Pro Stage.

The Pro stage sees riders taking on a single stage with bonus points up for grabs. The times from today are added to riders' stage time tomorrow for the overall results. Check out the results below.

U21 Women

1st. Sophie Riva: 8:44.970
2nd. Emmy Lan: 8:45.250
3rd. Helen Weber: 9:04.830
4th. Justine Henry: 9:18.550
5th. Lily Boucher: 10:05.250
U21 Men

1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 7:15.080
2nd. Tarmo Ryynanen: 7:15.320
3rd. Jack Piercy: 7:22.310
4th. Emmett Hancock: 7:23.320
5th. Ryan Gilchrist: 7:23.820

Master Women

1st. Fejola Stepanka Nestlerova: 8:57.960
2nd. Melissa Newell: 9:32.440
3rd. Daniela Michel: 9:45.660
4th. Sandra Bohn Thomsen: 9:57.100
Master Men

1st. Karim Amour: 7:51.230
2nd. Jonas Bahler: 7:54.000
3rd. Jan Vaner: 7:58.180
4th. Mads Weidemann: 7:58.880
5th. Radek Kulhavy: 8:01.220


Live Race Updates:

Live updates will begin shortly.



