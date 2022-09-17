Live Pro Stage Results from EWS Crans Montana 2022

U21 Women



1st. Sophie Riva: 8:44.970

2nd. Emmy Lan: 8:45.250

3rd. Helen Weber: 9:04.830

4th. Justine Henry: 9:18.550

5th. Lily Boucher: 10:05.250

U21 Men



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 7:15.080

2nd. Tarmo Ryynanen: 7:15.320

3rd. Jack Piercy: 7:22.310

4th. Emmett Hancock: 7:23.320

5th. Ryan Gilchrist: 7:23.820



Master Women



1st. Fejola Stepanka Nestlerova: 8:57.960

2nd. Melissa Newell: 9:32.440

3rd. Daniela Michel: 9:45.660

4th. Sandra Bohn Thomsen: 9:57.100

Master Men



1st. Karim Amour: 7:51.230

2nd. Jonas Bahler: 7:54.000

3rd. Jan Vaner: 7:58.180

4th. Mads Weidemann: 7:58.880

5th. Radek Kulhavy: 8:01.220



Live Race Updates:

Ahead of a full day of racing on Sunday riders are on course for the EWS Pro Stage.The Pro stage sees riders taking on a single stage with bonus points up for grabs. The times from today are added to riders' stage time tomorrow for the overall results. Check out the results below.