Final Results from EWS-E Crans-Montana 2021

Sep 9, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
The EWS-E season kicked off in Crans-Montana as riders faced three loops, nine stages and over 60km of racing. Laura Charles took the top spot in the Women's racing, finding more than 20 seconds on Tracy Moseley. It was a French domination in the Men's race, with seven of the top ten riders coming from France. Nicolas Vouilloz was the fastest rider today as he took the win by over ten seconds on Kevin Marry. Check out the full results from the racing below.


Stage Results:


Stage 1:
Men:

1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 2:32.67
2nd. Antoine Rogge: +1.75
3rd. Kevin Marry: +2.50
4th. Tiago Ladeira: +2.58
5th. Emanuel Pombo: +2.73

Women:

1st. Tracy Moseley: 2:57.46
2nd. Laura Charles: +5.31
3rd. Greta Weithaler: +19.76
4th. Sofia Wiedenroth: +21.03
5th. Helene Valerie Fruhwirth: +46.94


Stage 2:
Men:

1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 2:38.64
2nd. Tiago Ladeira: +0.86
3rd. Kevin Marry: +1.08
4th. Antoine Rogge: +2.11
5th. Yannick Pontal: +3.92

Women:

1st. Laura Charles: 3:06.52
2nd. Tracy Moseley: +4.86
3rd. Sofia Wiedenroth: +24.45
4th. Greta Weithaler: +25.43
5th. Helene Valerie Fruhwirth: +46.58



Stage 3:
Men:

1st. Kevin Marry: 2:55.02
2nd. Antoine Rogge: +0.86
3rd. Nicolas Vouilloz: +1.85
4th. Tiago Ladeira: +2.31
5th. Mathieu Ruffray: +4.80

Women:

1st. Tracy Moseley: 3:24.65
2nd. Laura Charles: +0.14
3rd. Sofia Wiedenroth: +16.55
4th. Greta Weithaler: +25.13
5th. Helene Valerie Fruhwirth: +35.50


Stage 4 [Power Stage]:
Men:

1st. Jerome Gilloux: 1:32.25
2nd. Davide Sottocornola: +2.35
3rd. Joris Ryf: +2.93
4th. Nicolas Vouilloz: +4.52
5th. Kevin Marry: +4.62

Women:

1st. Greta Weithaler: 1:53.62
2nd. Laura Charles: +1.46
3rd. Tracy Moseley: +15.88
4th. Sofia Wiedenroth: +20.68
5th. Helene Valerie Fruhwirth: +1:20.85



Stage 5:
Men:

1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 3:13.77
2nd. Antoine Rogge: +1.53
3rd. Kevin Marry: +3.24
4th. Gustav Wildhaber: +5.13
5th. Emanuel Pombo: +5.25

Women:

1st. Tracy Moseley: 3:41.15
2nd. Laura Charles: +5.40
3rd. Sofia Wiedenroth: +21.92
4th. Greta Weithaler: +37.07
5th. Helene Valerie Fruhwirth: +59.19


Stage 6:
Men:

1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 2:29.57
2nd. Kevin Marry: +1.18
3rd. Charles Murray: +1.38
4th. Yannick Pontal: +1.73
5th. Antoine Rogge: +1.75

Women:

1st. Laura Charles: 2:52.21
2nd. Tracy Moseley: +3.62
3rd. Sofia Wiedenroth: +17.77
4th. Greta Weithaler: +25.23
5th. Helene Valerie Fruhwirth: +52.66



Stage 7:
Men:

1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 2:35.17
2nd. Theo Galy: +1.39
3rd. Tiago Ladeira: +2.68
4th. Antoine Rogge: +2.73
5th. Emanuel Pombo: +2.75

Women:

1st. Laura Charles: 2:58.51
2nd. Tracy Moseley: +4.92
3rd. Greta Weithaler: +24.96
4th. Sofia Wiedenroth: +27.29
5th. Helene Valerie Fruhwirth: +59.20


Stage 8:
Men:

1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 2:50.35
2nd. Antoine Rogge: +1.80
3rd. Kevin Marry: +4.42
4th. Charles Murray: +4.63
5th. Tiago Ladeira: +5.22

Women:

1st. Laura Charles: 3:18.52
2nd. Tracy Moseley: +0.62
3rd. Sofia Wiedenroth: +16.37
4th. Greta Weithaler: +24.46
5th. Helene Valerie Fruhwirth: +36.38



Stage 9:
Men:

1st. Kevin Marry: 2:29.34
2nd. Emanuel Pombo: +2.32
3rd. Antoine Rogge: +2.42
4th. Nicolas Vouilloz: +3.20
5th. Tiago Ladeira: +4.50

Women:

1st. Laura Charles: 2:57.99
2nd. Tracy Moseley: +2.81
3rd. Greta Weithaler: +19.04
4th. Sofia Wiedenroth: +21.97
5th. Helene Valerie Fruhwirth: +41.56




Overall Results:


Men:

1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 23:26.35
2nd. Kevin Marry: 23:37.28
3rd. Antoine Rogge: 23:40.00
4th. Tiago Ladeira: 23:50.55
5th. Emanuel Pombo: 24:05.45


Women:

1st. Laura Charles: 27:22.94
2nd. Tracy Moseley: 27:43.34
3rd. Sofia Wiedenroth: 30:18.66
4th. Greta Weithaler: 30:31.71
5th. Helene Valerie Fruhwirth: 34:49.49



Full Results:
Women:

Men:



Posted In:
eMTB Racing and Events Results Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Crans Montana 2021


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2021
92116 views
Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2021
72155 views
Updated: Brendan Fairclough Airlifted from Lenzerheide World Cup with Severe Gash to Thigh
69225 views
What Does the Vietnam Covid Shutdown Mean for Carbon Bikes?
63999 views
Scott Releases 160mm Patron eMTB with an Integrated Shock
59608 views
Day 2 Randoms - Eurobike 2021
55612 views
Day 3 Randoms - Eurobike 2021
54973 views
Field Test: 2022 Norco Range C1 - The Pedal Friendly 'Downhill' Bike
46653 views

28 Comments

  • 25 5
 All this eMTB hate is so amusing. If it's so against every moral fibre in your body then why click on a story saying Final Results from EWS-E only to post a comment saying how much you dislike eMTBs. I don't enjoy watching F1 anymore, but I still love motorsport and prefer to watch BTCC, GT series. But I don't deliberately click on F1-based stories to decry how boring I find F1, because there are plenty of people that don't - and that's just fine. Biking is a broad church - just pick what you enjoy and enjoy it. Being a tool about what others choose to ride ain't got no place in this great sport of ours. Just sayin' . . .
  • 4 10
flag extratalldirtrider (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 I’m not a fan of e-bikes but find the whole idea to be very intriguing and honestly quite perplexing. I will only ride one if I had physical limitations or was old. Just my opinion.
  • 3 3
 in a race between powered vehicles the faster and more powerful machine has the advantage unlike normal bicycles.
  • 3 1
 @extratalldirtrider: It's not all that perplexing, really. They are fun. Just slightly different experience is all, but by no means does it have to be something everyone likes. I get the choices people make, but it's the hate that is most perplexing to me.
  • 1 0
 @robcartwheel: nope I don’t hate them at all. I rode one a while back and it was interesting. Having one someday as a rest day bike could be fun
  • 10 0
 I rode EWS 10 years ago and i rode a E-EWS Race last year at Pietra Ligure. On the downs the E-Bikes are more challengi g because of the weight shifts while braking, in steep terrain and tight corners. Really physical stages - the timed uphill was brutally technical - unrideable on a normal bike, nearly unridebale on an e-bike.
  • 10 3
 I feel like this really establishes Nico as the Gravity racing GOAT, he's won in so many different disciplines. Plus the 10 World Championships and 5 overalls.
  • 7 0
 Pretty wild that he's handily beating much younger top EWS guys like Florian Nicolai and Theo Galy at 45 years old, regardless of ebike or not.
  • 3 0
 Guess I’ll be asking for a refund on my Yeti-E pre order. The Tesla needs tires anyway…
  • 1 0
 Then I guess it must be true; a carpenter is as only as good as their tools.
  • 2 0
 So, the yeti’s paint all fell off after the first stage and Grave’s ran out of juice. Grave’s has been asked to discuss the two issues with local dealers
  • 3 0
 Insane French domination across MTB disciplines. Must be the baguettes or something.
  • 1 0
 All I know is the Bosch powered bike dominated last year EWS-e races and they did it again this round of the EWS-e. I was hoping to see Joshua Carlson on the e-Regin with the Yamaha motor up in the top 6.
  • 5 1
 Nine stages, holy hell!
  • 12 17
flag Three6ty (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 They are on Ebikes.... Who cares
  • 7 2
 @Three6ty: Yeah, because racing against Nico must be dead easy, hey?
  • 3 4
 @CaptainSnappy: He is one the all time best, But E bike Racing? Why?
  • 5 1
 @Three6ty: Cause he enjoys it?? He already won everything he wanted, now he has moved on...
SO PERPLEXING!! /s/
  • 4 0
 @Three6ty: “The better you become, racing doesn’t get easier, just faster” someone said something along those lines… you get the point.
  • 3 3
 My favourite moment from last week's podcast was when @mikelevy said: "When I was a kid I had pictures on Nico on my wall, do you think kids will have pictures of e-bikers?"

Hate to break to ya...
  • 1 0
 I don't really care about e-bikes or races involving them, but pretty cool to see Nico and Tracey still out there being highly competitive
  • 1 4
 wtf is a "power stage"
  • 5 0
 Uphill
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009986
Mobile Version of Website