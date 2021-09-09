Final Results from EWS-E Crans-Montana 2021

Stage Results:



Stage 1:

Men:



1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 2:32.67

2nd. Antoine Rogge: +1.75

3rd. Kevin Marry: +2.50

4th. Tiago Ladeira: +2.58

5th. Emanuel Pombo: +2.73



Women:



1st. Tracy Moseley: 2:57.46

2nd. Laura Charles: +5.31

3rd. Greta Weithaler: +19.76

4th. Sofia Wiedenroth: +21.03

5th. Helene Valerie Fruhwirth: +46.94





Stage 2:

Men:



1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 2:38.64

2nd. Tiago Ladeira: +0.86

3rd. Kevin Marry: +1.08

4th. Antoine Rogge: +2.11

5th. Yannick Pontal: +3.92



Women:



1st. Laura Charles: 3:06.52

2nd. Tracy Moseley: +4.86

3rd. Sofia Wiedenroth: +24.45

4th. Greta Weithaler: +25.43

5th. Helene Valerie Fruhwirth: +46.58







Stage 3:

Men:



1st. Kevin Marry: 2:55.02

2nd. Antoine Rogge: +0.86

3rd. Nicolas Vouilloz: +1.85

4th. Tiago Ladeira: +2.31

5th. Mathieu Ruffray: +4.80



Women:



1st. Tracy Moseley: 3:24.65

2nd. Laura Charles: +0.14

3rd. Sofia Wiedenroth: +16.55

4th. Greta Weithaler: +25.13

5th. Helene Valerie Fruhwirth: +35.50





Stage 4 [Power Stage]:

Men:



1st. Jerome Gilloux: 1:32.25

2nd. Davide Sottocornola: +2.35

3rd. Joris Ryf: +2.93

4th. Nicolas Vouilloz: +4.52

5th. Kevin Marry: +4.62



Women:



1st. Greta Weithaler: 1:53.62

2nd. Laura Charles: +1.46

3rd. Tracy Moseley: +15.88

4th. Sofia Wiedenroth: +20.68

5th. Helene Valerie Fruhwirth: +1:20.85







Stage 5:

Men:



1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 3:13.77

2nd. Antoine Rogge: +1.53

3rd. Kevin Marry: +3.24

4th. Gustav Wildhaber: +5.13

5th. Emanuel Pombo: +5.25



Women:



1st. Tracy Moseley: 3:41.15

2nd. Laura Charles: +5.40

3rd. Sofia Wiedenroth: +21.92

4th. Greta Weithaler: +37.07

5th. Helene Valerie Fruhwirth: +59.19





Stage 6:

Men:



1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 2:29.57

2nd. Kevin Marry: +1.18

3rd. Charles Murray: +1.38

4th. Yannick Pontal: +1.73

5th. Antoine Rogge: +1.75



Women:



1st. Laura Charles: 2:52.21

2nd. Tracy Moseley: +3.62

3rd. Sofia Wiedenroth: +17.77

4th. Greta Weithaler: +25.23

5th. Helene Valerie Fruhwirth: +52.66







Stage 7:

Men:



1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 2:35.17

2nd. Theo Galy: +1.39

3rd. Tiago Ladeira: +2.68

4th. Antoine Rogge: +2.73

5th. Emanuel Pombo: +2.75



Women:



1st. Laura Charles: 2:58.51

2nd. Tracy Moseley: +4.92

3rd. Greta Weithaler: +24.96

4th. Sofia Wiedenroth: +27.29

5th. Helene Valerie Fruhwirth: +59.20





Stage 8:

Men:



1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 2:50.35

2nd. Antoine Rogge: +1.80

3rd. Kevin Marry: +4.42

4th. Charles Murray: +4.63

5th. Tiago Ladeira: +5.22



Women:



1st. Laura Charles: 3:18.52

2nd. Tracy Moseley: +0.62

3rd. Sofia Wiedenroth: +16.37

4th. Greta Weithaler: +24.46

5th. Helene Valerie Fruhwirth: +36.38







Stage 9:

Men:



1st. Kevin Marry: 2:29.34

2nd. Emanuel Pombo: +2.32

3rd. Antoine Rogge: +2.42

4th. Nicolas Vouilloz: +3.20

5th. Tiago Ladeira: +4.50



Women:



1st. Laura Charles: 2:57.99

2nd. Tracy Moseley: +2.81

3rd. Greta Weithaler: +19.04

4th. Sofia Wiedenroth: +21.97

5th. Helene Valerie Fruhwirth: +41.56







Overall Results:



Men:



1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 23:26.35

2nd. Kevin Marry: 23:37.28

3rd. Antoine Rogge: 23:40.00

4th. Tiago Ladeira: 23:50.55

5th. Emanuel Pombo: 24:05.45





Women:



1st. Laura Charles: 27:22.94

2nd. Tracy Moseley: 27:43.34

3rd. Sofia Wiedenroth: 30:18.66

4th. Greta Weithaler: 30:31.71

5th. Helene Valerie Fruhwirth: 34:49.49





The EWS-E season kicked off in Crans-Montana as riders faced three loops, nine stages and over 60km of racing. Laura Charles took the top spot in the Women's racing, finding more than 20 seconds on Tracy Moseley. It was a French domination in the Men's race, with seven of the top ten riders coming from France. Nicolas Vouilloz was the fastest rider today as he took the win by over ten seconds on Kevin Marry. Check out the full results from the racing below.