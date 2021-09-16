Final Results from EWS-E Finale Ligure 2021

Sep 16, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
The EWS-E season continues in Finale Ligure as riders faced three loops, 12 stages and over 72km of racing. Laura Charles took the top spot in the Women's racing, finding nearly two minutes on Tracy Moseley. It was another French domination in the Men's race, with eight of the top ten riders coming from France. Nicolas Vouilloz was the fastest rider today as he took the win by around three seconds on Adrien Dailly. Kevin Marry makes it a complete Lapierre top three. Check out the full results from the racing below.


Stage Results:


Stage 1 [Power Stage]:
Men:

1st. Emanuel Pombo: 1:21.73
2nd. Alexandre Cure: +0.54
3rd. Antoine Rogge: +0.57
4th. Tiago Ladeira: +0.79
5th. Matteo Berta: +1.77

Women:

1st. Laura Charles: 1:37.65
2nd. Tracy Moseley: +8.65
3rd. Nathalie Schneitter: +19.15
4th. Nicole Goldi: +22.67


Stage 2:
Men:

1st. Adrien Dailly: 4:12.05
2nd. Kevin Marry: +5.43
3rd. Nicolas Vouilloz: +8.53
4th. Antoine Rogge: +8.78
5th. Damien Oton: +10.10

Women:

1st. Laura Charles: 4:58.43
2nd. Tracy Moseley: +1.64
3rd. Nicole Goldi: +25.28
4th. Nathalie Schneitter: +56.65



Stage 3:
Men:

1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 6:39.40
2nd. Adrien Dailly: +0.75
3rd. Yannick Pontal: +3.47
4th. Damien Oton: +6.18
5th. Jerome Gilloux: +9.07

Women:

1st. Laura Charles: 7:29.07
2nd. Tracy Moseley: +1:06.08
3rd. Nicole Goldi: +1:11.75
4th. Nathalie Schneitter: +1:19.71


Stage 4:
Men:

1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 2:56.62
2nd. Adrien Dailly: +0.85
3rd. Kevin Marry: +1.43
4th. Yannick Pontal: +3.03
5th. Antoine Rogge: +4.26

Women:

1st. Tracy Moseley: 3:21.93
2nd. Laura Charles: +4.49
3rd. Nicole Goldi: +35.49
4th. Nathalie Schneitter: +44.49



Stage 5:
Men:

1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 2:53.56
2nd. Kevin Marry: +1.44
3rd. Yannick Pontal: +4.25
3rd. Damien Oton: +4.25
5th. Tiago Ladeira: +5.09

Women:

1st. Laura Charles: 3:21.54
2nd. Tracy Moseley: +1.14
3rd. Nicole Goldi: +25.78
4th. Nathalie Schneitter: +36.69


Stage 6:
Men:

1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 1:46.77
2nd. Kevin Marry: +1.28
3rd. Adrien Dailly: +1.40
4th. Yannick Pontal: +1.59
5th. Antoine Rogge: +2.63

Women:

1st. Laura Charles: 2:05.90
2nd. Tracy Moseley: +5.14
3rd. Nicole Goldi: +32.99
4th. Nathalie Schneitter: +38.50



Stage 7 [Power Stage]:
Men:

1st. Emanuel Pombo: 39.32
2nd. Diego Giordanengo: +0.54
3rd. Kevin Marry: +0.81
4th. Alexandre Cure: +1.28
5th. Edgar Carballo Gonzalez: +1.56

Women:

1st. Laura Charles: 54.00
2nd. Tracy Moseley: +7.12
3rd. Nathalie Schneitter: +7.50
4th. Nicole Goldi: +21.74


Stage 8:
Men:

1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 2:48.98
2nd. Adrien Dailly: +0.20
3rd. Edgar Carballo Gonzalez: +2.59
4th. Fabien Barel: +3.47
5th. Antoine Rogge: +4.24

Women:

1st. Laura Charles: 3:20.97
2nd. Tracy Moseley: +0.13
3rd. Nicole Goldi: +31.08
4th. Nathalie Schneitter: +34.67



Stage 9:
Men:

1st. Adrien Dailly: 6:16.63
2nd. Nicolas Vouilloz: +5.49
3rd. Damien Oton: +9.71
4th. Yannick Pontal: +9.97
5th. Kevin Marry: +12.66

Women:

1st. Laura Charles: 7:12.02
2nd. Tracy Moseley: +12.15
3rd. Nicole Goldi: +39.13
4th. Nathalie Schneitter: +58.85


Stage 10:
Men:

1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 2:51.90
2nd. Adrien Dailly: +2.39
3rd. Kevin Marry: +3.30
4th. Yannick Pontal: +6.39
5th. Tiago Ladeira: +6.75

Women:

1st. Laura Charles: 3:18.41
2nd. Tracy Moseley: +1.69
3rd. Nicole Goldi: +39.34
4th. Nathalie Schneitter: +41.37



Stage11:
Men:

1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 5:03.33
2nd. Adrien Dailly: +4.01
3rd. Kevin Marry: +4.34
4th. Damien Oton: +5.27
5th. Yannick Pontal: +7.27

Women:

1st. Laura Charles: 5:38.39
2nd. Tracy Moseley: +4.63
3rd. Nicole Goldi: +33.43
4th. Nathalie Schneitter: +44.73


Stage 12 [Power Stage]:
Men:

1st. Jerome Gilloux: 59.12
2nd. Antoine Rogge: +1.34
3rd. Matteo Berta: +1.68
4th. Kevin Marry: +1.85
5th. Nicolas Vouilloz: +1.91

Women:

1st. Nathalie Schneitter: 1:21.10
2nd. Laura Charles: +3.38
3rd. Nicole Goldi: +4.32
4th. Tracy Moseley: +6.12



Overall Results:


Men:

1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 38:49.76
2nd. Adrien Dailly: 38:52.92
3rd. Kevin Marry: 39:28.64
4th. Yannick Pontal: 39:43.41
5th. Damien Oton: 40:02.80


Women:

1st. Laura Charles: 44:47.26
2nd. Tracy Moseley: 46:33.90
3rd. Nicole Goldi: 51:02.41
4th. Nathalie Schneitter: 52:21.72



Full Results:
Women:

Men:



14 Comments

  • 9 0
 Thats impressive that Vouilloz at 45 beat a top 10 EWS racer who's 20 years younger. Motor or not, he obviously still has it!
  • 1 1
 he would had been the GOAT if he didn"t retire.
  • 2 4
 He isn't retired and who says he's not the goat?
  • 3 0
 oh of course its you
  • 1 0
 A whole new generation get to experience Nico's dominance! Amazing.
  • 3 0
 Looks like Graves pulled out of the race after Stage 5. Hopefully he's alright but maybe the only "e-bike designed for racing" isn't doing so hot.
  • 3 1
 If there's one genre of mountainbiking I could care less about its E-mtb racing.
  • 2 0
 Where is that Yeti bike at?
  • 2 0
 It was so expensive they couldn't risk racing it and scratching the paint...
  • 1 0
 Pretty sure they made Neer, Graves and Jubal race it last round to show off the bike. Can't imagine many if any of them WANTED to race it right before an EWS round....
  • 1 0
 Several really good riders listed that haven't been racing in the regular EWS it seems anymore. Why is that?
  • 2 1
 That's a big race! I think it shows what you can do on an ebike in a day. Pretty amazing.
  • 2 0
 If you have pits to return to after every trail and about 5 spare batteries that cost ££££ each
  • 1 0
 @dirtrider121: 3 loops and 3 batteries, but if you were riding for fun you could do the whole course with 2 batteries with medium level assistance

