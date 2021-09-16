Final Results from EWS-E Finale Ligure 2021

Stage Results:



Stage 1 [Power Stage]:

Men:



1st. Emanuel Pombo: 1:21.73

2nd. Alexandre Cure: +0.54

3rd. Antoine Rogge: +0.57

4th. Tiago Ladeira: +0.79

5th. Matteo Berta: +1.77



Women:



1st. Laura Charles: 1:37.65

2nd. Tracy Moseley: +8.65

3rd. Nathalie Schneitter: +19.15

4th. Nicole Goldi: +22.67





Stage 2:

Men:



1st. Adrien Dailly: 4:12.05

2nd. Kevin Marry: +5.43

3rd. Nicolas Vouilloz: +8.53

4th. Antoine Rogge: +8.78

5th. Damien Oton: +10.10



Women:



1st. Laura Charles: 4:58.43

2nd. Tracy Moseley: +1.64

3rd. Nicole Goldi: +25.28

4th. Nathalie Schneitter: +56.65







Stage 3:

Men:



1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 6:39.40

2nd. Adrien Dailly: +0.75

3rd. Yannick Pontal: +3.47

4th. Damien Oton: +6.18

5th. Jerome Gilloux: +9.07



Women:



1st. Laura Charles: 7:29.07

2nd. Tracy Moseley: +1:06.08

3rd. Nicole Goldi: +1:11.75

4th. Nathalie Schneitter: +1:19.71





Stage 4:

Men:



1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 2:56.62

2nd. Adrien Dailly: +0.85

3rd. Kevin Marry: +1.43

4th. Yannick Pontal: +3.03

5th. Antoine Rogge: +4.26



Women:



1st. Tracy Moseley: 3:21.93

2nd. Laura Charles: +4.49

3rd. Nicole Goldi: +35.49

4th. Nathalie Schneitter: +44.49







Stage 5:

Men:



1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 2:53.56

2nd. Kevin Marry: +1.44

3rd. Yannick Pontal: +4.25

3rd. Damien Oton: +4.25

5th. Tiago Ladeira: +5.09



Women:



1st. Laura Charles: 3:21.54

2nd. Tracy Moseley: +1.14

3rd. Nicole Goldi: +25.78

4th. Nathalie Schneitter: +36.69





Stage 6:

Men:



1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 1:46.77

2nd. Kevin Marry: +1.28

3rd. Adrien Dailly: +1.40

4th. Yannick Pontal: +1.59

5th. Antoine Rogge: +2.63



Women:



1st. Laura Charles: 2:05.90

2nd. Tracy Moseley: +5.14

3rd. Nicole Goldi: +32.99

4th. Nathalie Schneitter: +38.50







Stage 7 [Power Stage]:

Men:



1st. Emanuel Pombo: 39.32

2nd. Diego Giordanengo: +0.54

3rd. Kevin Marry: +0.81

4th. Alexandre Cure: +1.28

5th. Edgar Carballo Gonzalez: +1.56



Women:



1st. Laura Charles: 54.00

2nd. Tracy Moseley: +7.12

3rd. Nathalie Schneitter: +7.50

4th. Nicole Goldi: +21.74





Stage 8:

Men:



1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 2:48.98

2nd. Adrien Dailly: +0.20

3rd. Edgar Carballo Gonzalez: +2.59

4th. Fabien Barel: +3.47

5th. Antoine Rogge: +4.24



Women:



1st. Laura Charles: 3:20.97

2nd. Tracy Moseley: +0.13

3rd. Nicole Goldi: +31.08

4th. Nathalie Schneitter: +34.67







Stage 9:

Men:



1st. Adrien Dailly: 6:16.63

2nd. Nicolas Vouilloz: +5.49

3rd. Damien Oton: +9.71

4th. Yannick Pontal: +9.97

5th. Kevin Marry: +12.66



Women:



1st. Laura Charles: 7:12.02

2nd. Tracy Moseley: +12.15

3rd. Nicole Goldi: +39.13

4th. Nathalie Schneitter: +58.85





Stage 10:

Men:



1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 2:51.90

2nd. Adrien Dailly: +2.39

3rd. Kevin Marry: +3.30

4th. Yannick Pontal: +6.39

5th. Tiago Ladeira: +6.75



Women:



1st. Laura Charles: 3:18.41

2nd. Tracy Moseley: +1.69

3rd. Nicole Goldi: +39.34

4th. Nathalie Schneitter: +41.37







Stage11:

Men:



1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 5:03.33

2nd. Adrien Dailly: +4.01

3rd. Kevin Marry: +4.34

4th. Damien Oton: +5.27

5th. Yannick Pontal: +7.27



Women:



1st. Laura Charles: 5:38.39

2nd. Tracy Moseley: +4.63

3rd. Nicole Goldi: +33.43

4th. Nathalie Schneitter: +44.73





Stage 12 [Power Stage]:

Men:



1st. Jerome Gilloux: 59.12

2nd. Antoine Rogge: +1.34

3rd. Matteo Berta: +1.68

4th. Kevin Marry: +1.85

5th. Nicolas Vouilloz: +1.91



Women:



1st. Nathalie Schneitter: 1:21.10

2nd. Laura Charles: +3.38

3rd. Nicole Goldi: +4.32

4th. Tracy Moseley: +6.12





Overall Results:



Men:



1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 38:49.76

2nd. Adrien Dailly: 38:52.92

3rd. Kevin Marry: 39:28.64

4th. Yannick Pontal: 39:43.41

5th. Damien Oton: 40:02.80





Women:



1st. Laura Charles: 44:47.26

2nd. Tracy Moseley: 46:33.90

3rd. Nicole Goldi: 51:02.41

4th. Nathalie Schneitter: 52:21.72





Full Results:

Women:

Men:

The EWS-E season continues in Finale Ligure as riders faced three loops, 12 stages and over 72km of racing. Laura Charles took the top spot in the Women's racing, finding nearly two minutes on Tracy Moseley. It was another French domination in the Men's race, with eight of the top ten riders coming from France. Nicolas Vouilloz was the fastest rider today as he took the win by around three seconds on Adrien Dailly. Kevin Marry makes it a complete Lapierre top three. Check out the full results from the racing below.