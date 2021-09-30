Final Results from EWS-E Tweed Valley 2021

Stage Results:



Stage 1 [Power Stage]:

Men:



1st. Alexandre Cure: 2:20.99

2nd. Kevin Marry: +2.79

3rd. Nicolas Vouilloz: +13.37

4th. Emanuel Pombo: +14.21

5th. Tiago Ladeira: +16.25



Women:



1st. Tracy Moseley: 3:31.25

2nd. Laura Charles: +20.30





Stage 2:

Men:



1st. Reece Wilson: 2:46.02

2nd. Mathieu Ruffray: +1.13

3rd. Sam Hill: +1.76

4th. Nicolas Vouilloz: +2.84

5th. Yannick Pontal: +5.47



Women:



1st. Tracy Moseley: 3:16.72

2nd. Laura Charles: +15.42







Stage 3:

Men:



1st. Reece Wilson: 2:03.51

2nd. Sam Hill: +0.42

3rd. Yannick Pontal: +1.07

4th. Kelan Grant: +1.92

5th. Nicolas Vouilloz: +2.92



Women:



1st. Tracy Moseley: 2:21.82

2nd. Laura Charles: +20.41





Stage 4:

Men:



1st. Reece Wilson: 3:02.94

2nd. Mathieu Ruffray: +2.61

3rd. Nicolas Vouilloz: +4.49

4th. Sam Hill: +4.53

5th. Kelan Grant: +5.00



Women:



1st. Tracy Moseley: 3:34.52

2nd. Laura Charles: +21.96







Stage 5:

Men:



1st. Reece Wilson: 3:26.88

2nd. Antoine Rogge: +7.95

3rd. Sam Hill: +8.87

3rd. Nicolas Vouilloz: +9.21

5th. Mathieu Ruffray: +10.81



Women:



1st. Tracy Moseley: 4:04.87

2nd. Laura Charles: +19.11





Stage 6:

Men:



1st. Yannick Pontal: 3:54.37

2nd. Nicolas Vouilloz: +0.62

3rd. Antoine Rogge: +3.01

4th. Kelan Grant: +4.23

5th. Sam Hill: +4.93



Women:



1st. Tracy Moseley: 4:31.70

2nd. Laura Charles: +14.27







Stage 7:

Men:



1st. Sam Hill: 2:55.51

2nd. Antoine Rogge: +4.54

3rd. Kelan Grant: +7.42

4th. Nicolas Vouilloz: +7.72

5th. Kevin Marry: +9.87



Women:



1st. Tracy Moseley: 3:25.00

2nd. Laura Charles: +13.23





Stage 8:

Men:



1st. Sam Hill: 2:58.18

2nd. Kelan Grant: +4.62

3rd. Antoine Rogge: +5.02

4th. Nicolas Vouilloz: +5.65

5th. Emanuel Pombo: +7.49



Women:



1st. Tracy Moseley: 3:32.78

2nd. Laura Charles: +11.99







Stage 9:

Men:



1st. Sam Hill: 2:33.61

2nd. Kelan Grant: +5.51

3rd. Antoine Rogge: +6.41

4th. Kevin Marry: +10.31

5th. Tiago Ladeira: +10.63



Women:



1st. Tracy Moseley: 3:04.23

2nd. Laura Charles: +21.00





Stage 10 [Power Stage]:

Men:



1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 1:20.00

2nd. Kevin Marry: +8.50

3rd. Emanuel Pombo: +15.13

4th. Tiago Ladeira: +16.35

5th. Antoine Rogge: +17.50



Women:



1st. Tracy Moseley: 2:27.89

2nd. Laura Charles: +5.74







Stage11:

Men:



1st. Sam Hill: 2:44.74

2nd. Nicolas Vouilloz: +5.46

3rd. Shawn Neer: +7.46

4th. Kelan Grant: +8.08

5th. Edgar Carballo Gonzalez: +8.88



Women:



1st. Tracy Moseley: 3:15.70

2nd. Laura Charles: +25.45





Stage 12:

Men:



1st. Sam Hill: 2:00.77

2nd. Kelan Grant: +6.68

3rd. Antoine Rogge: +6.83

4th. Kevin Marry: +7.95

5th. Nicolas Vouilloz: +8.50



Women:



1st. Tracy Moseley: 2:23.80

2nd. Laura Charles: +19.43







Stage13:

Men:



1st. Sam Hill: 3:07.50

2nd. Nicolas Vouilloz: +1.65

3rd. Kelan Grant: +3.55

4th. Kevin Marry: +5.60

5th. Edgar Carballo Gonzalez: +8.50



Women:



1st. Tracy Moseley: 3:33.73

2nd. Laura Charles: +21.82





Stage 14:

Men:



1st. Sam Hill: 3:30.86

2nd. Nicolas Vouilloz: +7.74

3rd. Kelan Grant: +9.82

4th. Antoine Rogge: +13.91

5th. Shawn Neer: +14.67



Women:



1st. Tracy Moseley: 4:06.56

2nd. Laura Charles: +13.24





Overall Results:



Men:



1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 40:11.12

2nd. Antoine Rogge: 40:57.36

3rd. Kevin Marry: 41:04.97

4th. Sam Hill: 41:27.29

5th. Emanuel Pombo: 41:41.35





Women:



1st. Tracy Moseley: 47:10.57

2nd. Laura Charles: 51:13.94





Full Results:

Women:

Men:

The EWS-E season reached its conclusion in the Tweed Valley as riders faced three loops, 14 stages and over 57km of racing. In the Women's racing, it was just Tracy Moseley and Laura Charles out on course. By the end of the 14 stages, Tracy Moseley takes home the win by nearly three minutes. Nicolas Vouilloz came out victorious in the Men's EWS-E race, with Antoine Rogge and Kevin Marry making it a full top three for the Lapierre Overvolt Team. Vouilloz did face some tough competition from the likes of Sam Hill and Reece Wilson, but a small crash from Reece early in the race put him out of contention. Check out the full results from the racing below.