Final Results from EWS-E Tweed Valley 2021

Sep 30, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
The EWS-E season reached its conclusion in the Tweed Valley as riders faced three loops, 14 stages and over 57km of racing. In the Women's racing, it was just Tracy Moseley and Laura Charles out on course. By the end of the 14 stages, Tracy Moseley takes home the win by nearly three minutes. Nicolas Vouilloz came out victorious in the Men's EWS-E race, with Antoine Rogge and Kevin Marry making it a full top three for the Lapierre Overvolt Team. Vouilloz did face some tough competition from the likes of Sam Hill and Reece Wilson, but a small crash from Reece early in the race put him out of contention. Check out the full results from the racing below.


Stage Results:


Stage 1 [Power Stage]:
Men:

1st. Alexandre Cure: 2:20.99
2nd. Kevin Marry: +2.79
3rd. Nicolas Vouilloz: +13.37
4th. Emanuel Pombo: +14.21
5th. Tiago Ladeira: +16.25

Women:

1st. Tracy Moseley: 3:31.25
2nd. Laura Charles: +20.30


Stage 2:
Men:

1st. Reece Wilson: 2:46.02
2nd. Mathieu Ruffray: +1.13
3rd. Sam Hill: +1.76
4th. Nicolas Vouilloz: +2.84
5th. Yannick Pontal: +5.47

Women:

1st. Tracy Moseley: 3:16.72
2nd. Laura Charles: +15.42



Stage 3:
Men:

1st. Reece Wilson: 2:03.51
2nd. Sam Hill: +0.42
3rd. Yannick Pontal: +1.07
4th. Kelan Grant: +1.92
5th. Nicolas Vouilloz: +2.92

Women:

1st. Tracy Moseley: 2:21.82
2nd. Laura Charles: +20.41


Stage 4:
Men:

1st. Reece Wilson: 3:02.94
2nd. Mathieu Ruffray: +2.61
3rd. Nicolas Vouilloz: +4.49
4th. Sam Hill: +4.53
5th. Kelan Grant: +5.00

Women:

1st. Tracy Moseley: 3:34.52
2nd. Laura Charles: +21.96



Stage 5:
Men:

1st. Reece Wilson: 3:26.88
2nd. Antoine Rogge: +7.95
3rd. Sam Hill: +8.87
3rd. Nicolas Vouilloz: +9.21
5th. Mathieu Ruffray: +10.81

Women:

1st. Tracy Moseley: 4:04.87
2nd. Laura Charles: +19.11


Stage 6:
Men:

1st. Yannick Pontal: 3:54.37
2nd. Nicolas Vouilloz: +0.62
3rd. Antoine Rogge: +3.01
4th. Kelan Grant: +4.23
5th. Sam Hill: +4.93

Women:

1st. Tracy Moseley: 4:31.70
2nd. Laura Charles: +14.27



Stage 7:
Men:

1st. Sam Hill: 2:55.51
2nd. Antoine Rogge: +4.54
3rd. Kelan Grant: +7.42
4th. Nicolas Vouilloz: +7.72
5th. Kevin Marry: +9.87

Women:

1st. Tracy Moseley: 3:25.00
2nd. Laura Charles: +13.23


Stage 8:
Men:

1st. Sam Hill: 2:58.18
2nd. Kelan Grant: +4.62
3rd. Antoine Rogge: +5.02
4th. Nicolas Vouilloz: +5.65
5th. Emanuel Pombo: +7.49

Women:

1st. Tracy Moseley: 3:32.78
2nd. Laura Charles: +11.99



Stage 9:
Men:

1st. Sam Hill: 2:33.61
2nd. Kelan Grant: +5.51
3rd. Antoine Rogge: +6.41
4th. Kevin Marry: +10.31
5th. Tiago Ladeira: +10.63

Women:

1st. Tracy Moseley: 3:04.23
2nd. Laura Charles: +21.00


Stage 10 [Power Stage]:
Men:

1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 1:20.00
2nd. Kevin Marry: +8.50
3rd. Emanuel Pombo: +15.13
4th. Tiago Ladeira: +16.35
5th. Antoine Rogge: +17.50

Women:

1st. Tracy Moseley: 2:27.89
2nd. Laura Charles: +5.74



Stage11:
Men:

1st. Sam Hill: 2:44.74
2nd. Nicolas Vouilloz: +5.46
3rd. Shawn Neer: +7.46
4th. Kelan Grant: +8.08
5th. Edgar Carballo Gonzalez: +8.88

Women:

1st. Tracy Moseley: 3:15.70
2nd. Laura Charles: +25.45


Stage 12:
Men:

1st. Sam Hill: 2:00.77
2nd. Kelan Grant: +6.68
3rd. Antoine Rogge: +6.83
4th. Kevin Marry: +7.95
5th. Nicolas Vouilloz: +8.50

Women:

1st. Tracy Moseley: 2:23.80
2nd. Laura Charles: +19.43



Stage13:
Men:

1st. Sam Hill: 3:07.50
2nd. Nicolas Vouilloz: +1.65
3rd. Kelan Grant: +3.55
4th. Kevin Marry: +5.60
5th. Edgar Carballo Gonzalez: +8.50

Women:

1st. Tracy Moseley: 3:33.73
2nd. Laura Charles: +21.82


Stage 14:
Men:

1st. Sam Hill: 3:30.86
2nd. Nicolas Vouilloz: +7.74
3rd. Kelan Grant: +9.82
4th. Antoine Rogge: +13.91
5th. Shawn Neer: +14.67

Women:

1st. Tracy Moseley: 4:06.56
2nd. Laura Charles: +13.24



Overall Results:


Men:

1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 40:11.12
2nd. Antoine Rogge: 40:57.36
3rd. Kevin Marry: 41:04.97
4th. Sam Hill: 41:27.29
5th. Emanuel Pombo: 41:41.35


Women:

1st. Tracy Moseley: 47:10.57
2nd. Laura Charles: 51:13.94



Full Results:
Women:

Men:



Posted In:
eMTB Racing and Events Results Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Tweed Valley 2021


Must Read This Week
First Look: 2022 Rocky Mountain Element - When XC Gets Aggro
67441 views
Review: 12 Months With the EXT Era Fork
52311 views
Field Test: Enduro and eMTBs Get Hucked to Flat in Ultra Slow Motion
51420 views
Video: Jaxson Riddle’s 50 Foot Huck to Flat Crash (Updated)
46193 views
Video: Tom Bradshaw Races Psychosis DH On A Hardtail
34313 views
Pinkbike Poll: Have You Ever Broken Carbon Fiber Cranks?
34218 views
Video: Brage Vestavik's Extended Cut of his Wild X Games RealMTB Edit
32453 views
Slack Randoms: An Enclosed Gearbox Drivetrain, A Walkie Talkie Helmet & More
32087 views

7 Comments

  • 1 0
 It's an odd format really, especially considering Sam won half the stages and only finished 4th overall.

I can't help but feel it would be better to award points for your placing in each stage otherwise the technical climbs will always be the decider? Or maybe Sam just couldn't be arsed to pedal hard in them...
  • 1 0
 100% agree. Could also apply to the non-E too though. For example, you could win all the stages and have a puncture on the last and all that hard work would be gone.
  • 1 0
 Yeah its a bit odd given the 'power stage' so clearly decides the overall. If you take out those power stages, Sam would have beaten Nico by 50+ seconds....
  • 2 0
 Where did Reece go!? He was smashing it!
  • 1 0
 He was 4 min back on stage 6 and then didn't start stage 7. So likely a mechanical that knocked him out. Hopefully its not an injury...
  • 2 0
 Another great event with 20 finishers between pro men and women.
  • 2 0
 Only 2 ladies but mixing it with mens results.....

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009305
Mobile Version of Website