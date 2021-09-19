Live Results & Updates from EWS Finale Ligure 2021

Sep 19, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Martin Maes has turned up the speed at the end of the season and will be a threat here

The EWS is back as riders take on four stages after racing the Pro Stage. Stay tuned for live results and updates from Italy.


Elite Women



Elite Men




U21 Women



U21 Men




Master Women



Master Men





Live Updates


3:47 am PDT

A great first stage from Rhys Verner pushes him to the top by over five seconds.



3:45 am PDT

Edgar Carballo Gonzalez passes Mitch Ropelato's time by 2.27 seconds.



3:40 am PDT

As we wait for the top-ranked Elite Men to hit Stage 2 the current top five is:

1st. Mitch Ropelato: 5:25.42
2nd. Connor Fearon: +2.58
3rd. Tommaso Francardo: +3.30
4th. Matej Charvat: +4.23
5th. Gilles Franck: +6.27



3:38 am PDT

Morgane Charre Wins Stage 2 for the Elite Women

Morgane Charre takes a huge win on the first stage today as she beats Pro Stage winner, Isabeau Courdurier, by over five seconds. Miranda Miller completes the top three, seven seconds back.

1st. Morgane Charre: 6:02.67
2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: +5.61
3rd. Miranda Miller: +7.06
4th. Harriet Harnden: +7.49
5th. Raphaela Richter: +9.06

Overall after Stage Two

1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 8:54.46
2nd. Morgane Charre: 8:55.42
3rd. Miranda Miller: 8:59.41
4th. Melanie Pugin: 9:04.41
5th. Raphaela Richter: 9:05.63



3:33 am PDT

Morgane Charre is now the rider to take the top time with Harriet Harnden seven seconds back.



3:31 am PDT

Raphaela Richter flies past Bex by almost five seconds.



3:29 am PDT

Bex Baraona takes nearly two seconds off Jill's time and moves into first place so far.



3:24 am PDT

Jill Kintner takes the lead as the rest of the Elite Women begin to ride the first stage of the day.



2:46 am PDT

As we wait for the top-ranked Elite Women to hit Stage 2 the current top five is:

1st. Barbora Prudkova: 6:21.00
2nd. Nadine Ellecosta: +11.82
3rd. Sidonie Jolidon: +15.81
4th. Irene Savelli: +28.72
5th. Martha Gill: +29.66



2:43 am PDT

Gaia Tormena Wins Stage 2 for the U21 Women

1st. Gaia Tormena: 6:25.22
2nd. Sophie Riva: +0.03
3rd. Paz Gallo Fuentes: +13.60
4th. Helen Weber: +20.22
5th. Polly Henderson: +21.46

Overall after Stage Two

1st. Gaia Tormena: 9:27.41
2nd. Sophie Riva: 9:35.49
3rd. Paz Gallo Fuentes: 9:41.36
4th. Polly Henderson: 9:44.13
5th. Helen Weber: 10:09.46



2:35 am PDT

Manu Warnet Wins Stage 2 for the U21 Men

1st. Manu Warnet: 5:32.43
2nd. Francescu Camoin: +0.44
3rd. Jack Menzies: +0.73
4th. Nathan Sterckx: +3.35
5th. Tarmo Ryynanen: +3.72

Overall after Stage Two

1st. Francescu Camoin: 7:57.98
2nd. Jack Menzies: 7:59.84
3rd. Manu Warnet: 8:03.18
4th. Alex Storr: 8:06.01
5th. Emmett Hancock: 8:06.82



2:31 am PDT


Check out the stages facing the riders today as they head out to take on the eighth round of the 2021 EWS in Finale Ligure.



2:30 am PDT:


Racing is now underway for the eighth round of the 2021 EWS. Riders will face a four-stage race today, Saturday had the racers line up for the Pro stage, check out the results from the one-stage showdown below.

Elite Women

1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 2:46.18
2nd. Melanie Pugin: +2.77
3rd. Miranda Miller: +3.50
4th. Estelle Charles: +4.80
5th. Rebecca Baraona: +5.16

Elite Men

1st. Martin Maes: 2:19.10
2nd. Jack Moir: +1.04
3rd. Richie Rude: +1.88
4th. Kevin Miquel: +2.22
5th. Matthew Walker: +2.50


U21 Women

1st. Polly Henderson: 2:57.45
2nd. Gaia Tormena: +4.74
3rd. Paz Gallo Fuentes: +5.09
4th. Sophie Riva: +12.79
5th. Alma Wiggberg: +22.08

U21 Men

1st. Francescu Camoin: 2:25.11
2nd. Alex Storr: +1.32
3rd. Jack Menzies: +1.57
4th. Emmett Hancock: +4.09
5th. Thimote Mille: +4.77


Master Women

1st. Leonie Picton: 3:14.41
2nd. Fejola Stepanka Nestlerova: +4.29
3rd. Suvi Vacker: +6.88
4th. Daniela Michel: +13.16
5th. Sandra Bohn Thomsen: +36.14

Master Men

1st. Karim Amour: 2:33.00
2nd. Martino Fruet: +2.25
3rd. James Hughes: +4.60
4th. Matteo Rimondo: +11.72
5th. Simon Andre: +12.25




