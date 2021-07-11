Live Results & Updates from EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 2

The EWS is back for the second race of the week, riders will take on another four stages after they racing the Pro Stage
. Stay tuned for live results and updates from Italy.
Live Updates
2:01 am PDT
Veronika Bruchle takes an early lead on the first stage of the day as she goes around eight seconds faster than Chloe Taylor.
1:05 am PDT
As we wait for the top-ranked Elite Women to hit Stage 2 the current top five are:
1st. Chloe Taylor: 7:36.02
2nd. Sidonie Jolidon: +2.68
3rd. Kate Lawrence: +5.40
4th. Leah Maunsell: +19.38
5th. Rachel Pageau: +28.40
1:00 am PDT
Luke Meier-Smith Wins Stage 2 for the U21 Men
After taking on the first stage of the day Luke Meier-Smith takes a stage win with a decent gap of five seconds back to Jackson Goldstone and six seconds to Jamie Edmondson.
1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 6:08.18
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: +5.29
3rd. Jamie Edmondson: +6.20
4th. Nathan Sterckx: +9.52
5th. Martino Lani: +11.55
Overall after Stage Two
1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 10:18.70
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 10:24.28
3rd. Jamie Edmondson: 10:25.86
4th. Nathan Sterckx: 10:32.98
5th. Francescu Camoin: 10:33.08
0:45 am PDT
Simonka Kuchynkova Wins Stage 2 for the U21 Women
After taking on the first stage of the day Simonka Kuchynkova has come out on top with a sizeable 23.70 second margin on Sophie Riva.
1st. Simonka Kuchynkova: 7:39.08
2nd. Sophie Riva: +23.70
3rd. Justine Henry: +1:18.75
Overall after Stage Two
1st. Simonka Kuchynkova: 13:00.09
2nd. Sophie Riva: 13:14.56
3rd. Justine Henry: 15:05.05
0:40 am PDT:
Racing is now underway for the fourth round of the 2021 EWS. Riders will face a four-stage race today Friday afternoon had the racers line up for the Pro stage, check out the results from the one-stage showdown below.
Elite Women
1st. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 4:41.50
2nd. Noga Korem: +7.11
3rd. Melanie Pugin: +8.16
4th. Harriet Harnden: +9.47
5th. Isabeau Courdurier: +9.63
Elite Men
1st. Richie Rude: 3:55.74
2nd. Jack Moir: +0.97
3rd. Zakarias Johansen: +4.37
4th. Ed Masters: +4.86
5th. Jesse Melamed: +5.13
U21 Women
1st. Sophie Riva: 5:11.78
2nd. Simonka Kuchynkova: +9.23
3rd. Justine Henry: +55.44
U21 Men
1st. Francescu Camoin: 4:10.38
2nd. Luke Meier-Smith: +0.14
3rd. Jackson Goldstone: +0.43
4th. Jamie Edmondson: +1.10
5th. Alexis Icardo: +3.58
