Live Results & Updates from EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 2

Jul 11, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Laura Charles was easily the fastest of the women and most of the men through the rock garden

The EWS is back for the second race of the week, riders will take on another four stages after they racing the Pro Stage. Stay tuned for live results and updates from Italy.


Elite Women



Elite Men




U21 Women



U21 Men





Live Updates


2:01 am PDT

Veronika Bruchle takes an early lead on the first stage of the day as she goes around eight seconds faster than Chloe Taylor.



1:05 am PDT

As we wait for the top-ranked Elite Women to hit Stage 2 the current top five are:

1st. Chloe Taylor: 7:36.02
2nd. Sidonie Jolidon: +2.68
3rd. Kate Lawrence: +5.40
4th. Leah Maunsell: +19.38
5th. Rachel Pageau: +28.40



1:00 am PDT

Luke Meier-Smith Wins Stage 2 for the U21 Men

After taking on the first stage of the day Luke Meier-Smith takes a stage win with a decent gap of five seconds back to Jackson Goldstone and six seconds to Jamie Edmondson.

1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 6:08.18
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: +5.29
3rd. Jamie Edmondson: +6.20
4th. Nathan Sterckx: +9.52
5th. Martino Lani: +11.55

Overall after Stage Two

1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 10:18.70
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 10:24.28
3rd. Jamie Edmondson: 10:25.86
4th. Nathan Sterckx: 10:32.98
5th. Francescu Camoin: 10:33.08



0:45 am PDT

Simonka Kuchynkova Wins Stage 2 for the U21 Women

After taking on the first stage of the day Simonka Kuchynkova has come out on top with a sizeable 23.70 second margin on Sophie Riva.

1st. Simonka Kuchynkova: 7:39.08
2nd. Sophie Riva: +23.70
3rd. Justine Henry: +1:18.75

Overall after Stage Two

1st. Simonka Kuchynkova: 13:00.09
2nd. Sophie Riva: 13:14.56
3rd. Justine Henry: 15:05.05



0:40 am PDT:

Racing is now underway for the fourth round of the 2021 EWS. Riders will face a four-stage race today Friday afternoon had the racers line up for the Pro stage, check out the results from the one-stage showdown below.

Elite Women

1st. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 4:41.50
2nd. Noga Korem: +7.11
3rd. Melanie Pugin: +8.16
4th. Harriet Harnden: +9.47
5th. Isabeau Courdurier: +9.63

Elite Men

1st. Richie Rude: 3:55.74
2nd. Jack Moir: +0.97
3rd. Zakarias Johansen: +4.37
4th. Ed Masters: +4.86
5th. Jesse Melamed: +5.13


U21 Women

1st. Sophie Riva: 5:11.78
2nd. Simonka Kuchynkova: +9.23
3rd. Justine Henry: +55.44

U21 Men

1st. Francescu Camoin: 4:10.38
2nd. Luke Meier-Smith: +0.14
3rd. Jackson Goldstone: +0.43
4th. Jamie Edmondson: +1.10
5th. Alexis Icardo: +3.58




