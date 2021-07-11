Live Results & Updates from EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 2

Elite Women







2:01 am PDT



Veronika Bruchle takes an early lead on the first stage of the day as she goes around eight seconds faster than Chloe Taylor.







1:05 am PDT



As we wait for the top-ranked Elite Women to hit Stage 2 the current top five are:



1st. Chloe Taylor: 7:36.02

2nd. Sidonie Jolidon: +2.68

3rd. Kate Lawrence: +5.40

4th. Leah Maunsell: +19.38

5th. Rachel Pageau: +28.40







1:00 am PDT



Luke Meier-Smith Wins Stage 2 for the U21 Men



After taking on the first stage of the day Luke Meier-Smith takes a stage win with a decent gap of five seconds back to Jackson Goldstone and six seconds to Jamie Edmondson.



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 6:08.18

2nd. Jackson Goldstone: +5.29

3rd. Jamie Edmondson: +6.20

4th. Nathan Sterckx: +9.52

5th. Martino Lani: +11.55



Overall after Stage Two



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 10:18.70

2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 10:24.28

3rd. Jamie Edmondson: 10:25.86

4th. Nathan Sterckx: 10:32.98

5th. Francescu Camoin: 10:33.08







0:45 am PDT



Simonka Kuchynkova Wins Stage 2 for the U21 Women



After taking on the first stage of the day Simonka Kuchynkova has come out on top with a sizeable 23.70 second margin on Sophie Riva.



1st. Simonka Kuchynkova: 7:39.08

2nd. Sophie Riva: +23.70

3rd. Justine Henry: +1:18.75



Overall after Stage Two



1st. Simonka Kuchynkova: 13:00.09

2nd. Sophie Riva: 13:14.56

3rd. Justine Henry: 15:05.05







0:40 am PDT:



Racing is now underway for the fourth round of the 2021 EWS. Riders will face a four-stage race today Friday afternoon had the racers line up for the Pro stage, check out the results from the one-stage showdown below.



Elite Women



1st. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 4:41.50

2nd. Noga Korem: +7.11

3rd. Melanie Pugin: +8.16

4th. Harriet Harnden: +9.47

5th. Isabeau Courdurier: +9.63



Elite Men



1st. Richie Rude: 3:55.74

2nd. Jack Moir: +0.97

3rd. Zakarias Johansen: +4.37

4th. Ed Masters: +4.86

5th. Jesse Melamed: +5.13





U21 Women



1st. Sophie Riva: 5:11.78

2nd. Simonka Kuchynkova: +9.23

3rd. Justine Henry: +55.44



U21 Men



1st. Francescu Camoin: 4:10.38

2nd. Luke Meier-Smith: +0.14

3rd. Jackson Goldstone: +0.43

4th. Jamie Edmondson: +1.10

5th. Alexis Icardo: +3.58





