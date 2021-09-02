Live Results & Updates from EWS Loudenvielle 2021 Race 1

Sep 2, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Steep and loose in the Loudenvielle woods

The EWS returns after a long summer break for the fifth round and the first race of the week. Stay tuned for live results and updates.

Live timing can be found here.


Elite Women



Elite Men




U21 Women



U21 Men





Live Updates


2:41 am PDT

Melanie Pugin goes into second place as she can't match the time of Noga. We are just waiting for Harriet Harnden's time.



2:38 am PDT

The times keep tumbling as Noga Korem goes fastest by 13 seconds.



2:37 am PDT

Katy Winton flies into the lead as she is the first Elite Woman to break inside 10 minutes on Stage 1.



2:36 am PDT

It is now Estelle Charles who takes the lead as she finds 2.70 second on Raphaela's time.



2:35 am PDT

Raphaela Richter now takes the lead in the battle for the first Elite Women's stage win of the day as she goes a massive 20 seconds faster than Julie Duvert.



2:34 am PDT

As we wait for the top Elite Women to hit Stage 1 the current top five is:

1st. Julie Duvert: 10:32.05
2nd. Laura Charles: +2.85
3rd. Chloe Taylor: +8.31
4th. Sofia Wiedenroth: +15.23
5th. Morgane Jonnier: +17.45



2:32 am PDT

Jack Menzies Wins Stage 1 for the U21 Men

Jack Menzies takes an early win today as he bests the U21 Men on the first stage today. Jack pulls an impressive lead of nearly 14 seconds on Nans Arnaud with another second back to Francescu Camoin in third.

1st. Jack Menzies: 9:11.12
2nd. Nans Arnaud: +13.88
3rd. Francescu Camoin: +14.97
4th. Josh Noble: +17.38
5th. Thimote Mille: +18.35



2:15 am PDT

Sophie Riva Wins Stage 1 for the U21 Women

Sophie Riva leads out the U21 Women as she takes a big win on the first stage of the day. Paz Gallo Fuentes crosses the line in second place with an eight-second deficit to the race leader.

1st. Sophie Riva: 11:02.96
2nd. Paz Gallo Fuentes: +8.46
3rd. Polly Henderson: +20.47
4th. Justine Henry: +55.56
5th. Valentina Garces Restrepo: +5:59.74



2:00 am PDT:

Racing is now underway for the fifth round of the 2021 EWS. Riders only face four stages today after the organiser decided to drop Stage 3 and tweak the other stages after yesterday's heavy rainfall. Despite the changes to the course, riders will still be facing around 3,000 meters of descending today.



