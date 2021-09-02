Live Results & Updates from EWS Loudenvielle 2021 Race 1

Elite Women







Elite Men









U21 Women







U21 Men









Live Updates



2:41 am PDT



Melanie Pugin goes into second place as she can't match the time of Noga. We are just waiting for Harriet Harnden's time.







2:38 am PDT



The times keep tumbling as Noga Korem goes fastest by 13 seconds.







2:37 am PDT



Katy Winton flies into the lead as she is the first Elite Woman to break inside 10 minutes on Stage 1.







2:36 am PDT



It is now Estelle Charles who takes the lead as she finds 2.70 second on Raphaela's time.







2:35 am PDT



Raphaela Richter now takes the lead in the battle for the first Elite Women's stage win of the day as she goes a massive 20 seconds faster than Julie Duvert.







2:34 am PDT



As we wait for the top Elite Women to hit Stage 1 the current top five is:



1st. Julie Duvert: 10:32.05

2nd. Laura Charles: +2.85

3rd. Chloe Taylor: +8.31

4th. Sofia Wiedenroth: +15.23

5th. Morgane Jonnier: +17.45







2:32 am PDT



Jack Menzies Wins Stage 1 for the U21 Men



Jack Menzies takes an early win today as he bests the U21 Men on the first stage today. Jack pulls an impressive lead of nearly 14 seconds on Nans Arnaud with another second back to Francescu Camoin in third.



1st. Jack Menzies: 9:11.12

2nd. Nans Arnaud: +13.88

3rd. Francescu Camoin: +14.97

4th. Josh Noble: +17.38

5th. Thimote Mille: +18.35







2:15 am PDT



Sophie Riva Wins Stage 1 for the U21 Women



Sophie Riva leads out the U21 Women as she takes a big win on the first stage of the day. Paz Gallo Fuentes crosses the line in second place with an eight-second deficit to the race leader.



1st. Sophie Riva: 11:02.96

2nd. Paz Gallo Fuentes: +8.46

3rd. Polly Henderson: +20.47

4th. Justine Henry: +55.56

5th. Valentina Garces Restrepo: +5:59.74







2:00 am PDT:



Racing is now underway for the fifth round of the 2021 EWS. Riders only face four stages today after the organiser decided to drop Stage 3 and tweak the other stages after yesterday's heavy rainfall. Despite the changes to the course, riders will still be facing around 3,000 meters of descending today.



