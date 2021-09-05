Live Results & Updates from EWS Loudenvielle 2021 Race 2

The EWS is back for the second race of the week, riders will take on another five stages after racing the Pro Stage
. Stay tuned for live results and updates from France.
Live Updates
1:08 am PDT
While we wait for the top 20 Elite Women to hit the first stage the current top five is:
1st. Nadine Ellecosta: 8:40.20
2nd. Lea Salome Rutz: +4.25
3rd. Martha Gill: +6.92
4th. Josefine Bjorkman: +39.15
5th. Jonna Johnsen: +57.20
1:01 am PDT
Paz Gallo Fuentes Wins Stage 2 for the U21 Women
Paz Gallo Fuentes takes a big win on the first stage today as she pulls ahead on Sophie Riva by 8.7 seconds.
1st. Paz Gallo Fuentes: 8:36.43
2nd. Sophie Riva: +8.73
3rd. Polly Henderson: +16.77
4th. Justine Henry: +37.76
5th. Valentina Garces Restrepo: +1:07.12
Overall after Stage Two
1st. Paz Gallo Fuentes: 15:45.61
2nd. Sophie Riva: 15:52.27
3rd. Polly Henderson: 15:53.84
4th. Justine Henry: 16:50.07
5th. Valentina Garces Restrepo: 17:51.81
0:50 am PDT
Alex Storr Wins Stage 2 for the U21 Men
Alex Storr takes the first stage of the day as he beats Jack Piercy by six and a half seconds.
1st. Alex Storr: 7:30.17
2nd. Jack Piercy: +6.31
3rd. Jeremy Langlade: +6.70
4th. Aiden Chapin: +7.90
5th. Thimote Mille: +8.63
Overall after Stage Two
1st. Alex Storr: 13:22.85
2nd. Aiden Chapin: 13:30.81
3rd. Nans Arnaud: 13:30.95
4th. Jack Piercy: 13:33.46
5th. Francescu Camoin: 13:35.91
0:45 am PDT:
Racing is now underway for the sixth round of the 2021 EWS. Riders will face a five-stage race today, Saturday had the racers line up for the Pro stage, check out the results from the one-stage showdown below.
Elite Women
1st. Melanie Pugin: 6:31.07
2nd. Noga Korem: +0.91
3rd. Estelle Charles: +0.95
4th. Harriet Harnden: +1.16
5th. Ella Conolly: +1.79
Elite Men
1st. Jack Moir: 5:33.41
2nd. Richie Rude: +1.87
3rd. Martin Maes: +5.21
4th. Irenee Menjou: +5.99
5th. Jesse Melamed: +8.74
U21 Women
1st. Polly Henderson: 6:59.78
2nd. Sophie Riva: +7.33
3rd. Paz Gallo Fuentes: +8.5
4th. Justine Henry: +36.10
5th. Valentina Garces Restrepo: +1:08.70
U21 Men
1st. Nans Arnaud: 5:52.10
2nd. Alex Storr: +0.58
3rd. Aiden Chapin: +0.64
4th. Francescu Camoin: +4.21
5th. Jeremy Langlade: +6.98
