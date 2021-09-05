Live Results & Updates from EWS Loudenvielle 2021 Race 2

Sep 5, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
There was still quite a bit of mud for the racers who dropped first thing in the day

The EWS is back for the second race of the week, riders will take on another five stages after racing the Pro Stage. Stay tuned for live results and updates from France.


Elite Women



Elite Men




U21 Women



U21 Men





Live Updates


1:08 am PDT

While we wait for the top 20 Elite Women to hit the first stage the current top five is:

1st. Nadine Ellecosta: 8:40.20
2nd. Lea Salome Rutz: +4.25
3rd. Martha Gill: +6.92
4th. Josefine Bjorkman: +39.15
5th. Jonna Johnsen: +57.20



1:01 am PDT

Paz Gallo Fuentes Wins Stage 2 for the U21 Women

Paz Gallo Fuentes takes a big win on the first stage today as she pulls ahead on Sophie Riva by 8.7 seconds.

1st. Paz Gallo Fuentes: 8:36.43
2nd. Sophie Riva: +8.73
3rd. Polly Henderson: +16.77
4th. Justine Henry: +37.76
5th. Valentina Garces Restrepo: +1:07.12

Overall after Stage Two

1st. Paz Gallo Fuentes: 15:45.61
2nd. Sophie Riva: 15:52.27
3rd. Polly Henderson: 15:53.84
4th. Justine Henry: 16:50.07
5th. Valentina Garces Restrepo: 17:51.81



0:50 am PDT

Alex Storr Wins Stage 2 for the U21 Men

Alex Storr takes the first stage of the day as he beats Jack Piercy by six and a half seconds.

1st. Alex Storr: 7:30.17
2nd. Jack Piercy: +6.31
3rd. Jeremy Langlade: +6.70
4th. Aiden Chapin: +7.90
5th. Thimote Mille: +8.63

Overall after Stage Two

1st. Alex Storr: 13:22.85
2nd. Aiden Chapin: 13:30.81
3rd. Nans Arnaud: 13:30.95
4th. Jack Piercy: 13:33.46
5th. Francescu Camoin: 13:35.91



0:45 am PDT:

Racing is now underway for the sixth round of the 2021 EWS. Riders will face a five-stage race today, Saturday had the racers line up for the Pro stage, check out the results from the one-stage showdown below.

Elite Women

1st. Melanie Pugin: 6:31.07
2nd. Noga Korem: +0.91
3rd. Estelle Charles: +0.95
4th. Harriet Harnden: +1.16
5th. Ella Conolly: +1.79

Elite Men

1st. Jack Moir: 5:33.41
2nd. Richie Rude: +1.87
3rd. Martin Maes: +5.21
4th. Irenee Menjou: +5.99
5th. Jesse Melamed: +8.74


U21 Women

1st. Polly Henderson: 6:59.78
2nd. Sophie Riva: +7.33
3rd. Paz Gallo Fuentes: +8.5
4th. Justine Henry: +36.10
5th. Valentina Garces Restrepo: +1:08.70

U21 Men

1st. Nans Arnaud: 5:52.10
2nd. Alex Storr: +0.58
3rd. Aiden Chapin: +0.64
4th. Francescu Camoin: +4.21
5th. Jeremy Langlade: +6.98




