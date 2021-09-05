Live Results & Updates from EWS Loudenvielle 2021 Race 2

Elite Women







Live Updates



1:08 am PDT



While we wait for the top 20 Elite Women to hit the first stage the current top five is:



1st. Nadine Ellecosta: 8:40.20

2nd. Lea Salome Rutz: +4.25

3rd. Martha Gill: +6.92

4th. Josefine Bjorkman: +39.15

5th. Jonna Johnsen: +57.20







1:01 am PDT



Paz Gallo Fuentes Wins Stage 2 for the U21 Women



Paz Gallo Fuentes takes a big win on the first stage today as she pulls ahead on Sophie Riva by 8.7 seconds.



1st. Paz Gallo Fuentes: 8:36.43

2nd. Sophie Riva: +8.73

3rd. Polly Henderson: +16.77

4th. Justine Henry: +37.76

5th. Valentina Garces Restrepo: +1:07.12



Overall after Stage Two



1st. Paz Gallo Fuentes: 15:45.61

2nd. Sophie Riva: 15:52.27

3rd. Polly Henderson: 15:53.84

4th. Justine Henry: 16:50.07

5th. Valentina Garces Restrepo: 17:51.81







0:50 am PDT



Alex Storr Wins Stage 2 for the U21 Men



Alex Storr takes the first stage of the day as he beats Jack Piercy by six and a half seconds.



1st. Alex Storr: 7:30.17

2nd. Jack Piercy: +6.31

3rd. Jeremy Langlade: +6.70

4th. Aiden Chapin: +7.90

5th. Thimote Mille: +8.63



Overall after Stage Two



1st. Alex Storr: 13:22.85

2nd. Aiden Chapin: 13:30.81

3rd. Nans Arnaud: 13:30.95

4th. Jack Piercy: 13:33.46

5th. Francescu Camoin: 13:35.91







0:45 am PDT:



Racing is now underway for the sixth round of the 2021 EWS. Riders will face a five-stage race today, Saturday had the racers line up for the Pro stage, check out the results from the one-stage showdown below.



Elite Women



1st. Melanie Pugin: 6:31.07

2nd. Noga Korem: +0.91

3rd. Estelle Charles: +0.95

4th. Harriet Harnden: +1.16

5th. Ella Conolly: +1.79



Elite Men



1st. Jack Moir: 5:33.41

2nd. Richie Rude: +1.87

3rd. Martin Maes: +5.21

4th. Irenee Menjou: +5.99

5th. Jesse Melamed: +8.74





U21 Women



1st. Polly Henderson: 6:59.78

2nd. Sophie Riva: +7.33

3rd. Paz Gallo Fuentes: +8.5

4th. Justine Henry: +36.10

5th. Valentina Garces Restrepo: +1:08.70



U21 Men



1st. Nans Arnaud: 5:52.10

2nd. Alex Storr: +0.58

3rd. Aiden Chapin: +0.64

4th. Francescu Camoin: +4.21

5th. Jeremy Langlade: +6.98





