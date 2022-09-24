Live Pro Stage Results from EWS Loudenvielle 2022

U21 Women



1st. Emmy Lan: 7:00.530

2nd. Sophie Riva: 7:17.810

3rd. Emily Carrick-Anderson: 7:30.700

4th. Lily Boucher: 7:39.300

5th. Lily Planquart: 7:42.100

U21 Men



1st. Lisandru Bertini: 5:57.770

2nd. Jack Piercy: 6:01.110

3rd. Alexis Icardo: 6:03.280

4th. Andreas Hoglund: 6:04.350

5th. Simeon Pleindoux: 6:05.000



Master Women



1st. Fejola Stepanka Nestlerova: 7:40.310

2nd. Melissa Newell: 7:54.720

3rd. Sandra Bohn Thomsen: 8:12.400

Master Men



1st. Ian Austermuhle: 6:20.980

2nd. Mauro Gonzalez Fontan: 6:24.490

3rd. Karim Amour: 6:30.440

4th. Mads Weidemann: 6:37.500

5th. Dan Farrer: 6:38.760



Live Race Updates:

2:55 am PDT

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

3:41 am PDT

3:42 am PDT

3:44 am PDT

3:46 am PDT

3:47 am PDT

Ahead of a full day of racing on Sunday riders are on course for the EWS Pro Stage.The Pro stage sees riders taking on a single stage with bonus points up for grabs. The times from today are added to riders' stage time tomorrow for the overall results. Check out the results below.After the first group of Elite Women the current top five are:Jess Stone: 6:54.930Polly Henderson: 7:12.350Sidonie Jolidon: 7:12.700Ysaline Van Kampen: 7:16.960Morgane Such: 7:26.810Morgane Jonnier is the first rider up and she goes two seconds back and into 2nd place.Barbora Prudkova slots into third so far, four seconds off the current top time.Flying into the lead Becky Cook takes the top spot by three seconds. But Melanie Pugin quickly takes it off her with a five-second gap.Noga Korem just edges ahead by 0.39 seconds to go into the top spot.Hattie Harnden falls just over a second back and goes third.