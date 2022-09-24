Live Pro Stage Results from EWS Loudenvielle 2022

Ahead of a full day of racing on Sunday riders are on course for the EWS Pro Stage.
The Pro stage sees riders taking on a single stage with bonus points up for grabs. The times from today are added to riders' stage time tomorrow for the overall results. Check out the results below.
U21 Women
1st. Emmy Lan: 7:00.530
2nd. Sophie Riva: 7:17.810
3rd. Emily Carrick-Anderson: 7:30.700
4th. Lily Boucher: 7:39.300
5th. Lily Planquart: 7:42.100
U21 Men
1st. Lisandru Bertini: 5:57.770
2nd. Jack Piercy: 6:01.110
3rd. Alexis Icardo: 6:03.280
4th. Andreas Hoglund: 6:04.350
5th. Simeon Pleindoux: 6:05.000
Master Women
1st. Fejola Stepanka Nestlerova: 7:40.310
2nd. Melissa Newell: 7:54.720
3rd. Sandra Bohn Thomsen: 8:12.400
Master Men
1st. Ian Austermuhle: 6:20.980
2nd. Mauro Gonzalez Fontan: 6:24.490
3rd. Karim Amour: 6:30.440
4th. Mads Weidemann: 6:37.500
5th. Dan Farrer: 6:38.760
Live Race Updates:2:55 am PDT
After the first group of Elite Women the current top five are:1st.
Jess Stone: 6:54.9302nd.
Polly Henderson: 7:12.3503rd.
Sidonie Jolidon: 7:12.7004th.
Ysaline Van Kampen: 7:16.9605th.
Morgane Such: 7:26.810The lower-ranked Elite Men are now on the Pro Stage before we will see the remaining Elite Women.3:41 am PDT
Morgane Jonnier is the first rider up and she goes two seconds back and into 2nd place. 3:42 am PDT
Barbora Prudkova slots into third so far, four seconds off the current top time. 3:44 am PDT
Flying into the lead Becky Cook takes the top spot by three seconds. But Melanie Pugin quickly takes it off her with a five-second gap. 3:46 am PDT
Noga Korem just edges ahead by 0.39 seconds to go into the top spot. 3:47 am PDT
Hattie Harnden falls just over a second back and goes third.
