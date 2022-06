Live Updates & Results from EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2022

Live Updates



EWS Petzen-Jamnica kicked off with one of the biggest EWS stages with over 1000m of descending across six kilometers. In the Elite racing, it was Isabeau Courdurier and Jesse Melamed who mastered this tough challenge taking big leads into today's race.



Elite Women



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 15:24.050

2nd. Morgane Charre: 15:34.010

3rd. Ella Conolly: 15:41.540

4th. Melanie Pugin: 16:07.960

5th. Bex Baraona: 16:11.850

Elite Men



1st. Jesse Melamed: 13:03.590

2nd. Jack Moir: 13:12.270

3rd. Richie Rude: 13:14.370

4th. Jack Menzies: 13:20.610

5th. Ed Masters: 13:22.810



U21 Women



1st. Emmy Lan: 16:38.280

2nd. Tina Smrdel: 17:32.640

3rd. Lily Boucher: 17:57.900

4th. Justine Henry: 19:50.570

U21 Men



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 13:26.810

2nd. Johnathan Helly: 13:35.070

3rd. Miha Smrdel: 13:45.940

4th. Emmett Hancock: 13:58.250

5th. William Scheele: 13:59.450



Master Women



1st. Fejola Stepanka Nestlerova: 17:46.920

2nd. Sandra Bohn Thomsen: 18:31.310

3rd. Maxine Filby: 19:28.400

4th. Melissa Newell: 19:31.890

5th. Mary McConneloug: 23:05.290

Master Men



1st. Karim Amour: 14:36.120

2nd. Scott Edgworth: 14:50.040

3rd. Adrian Vesenbeckh: 15:06.100

4th. Jan Vaner: 15:16.960

5th. Bradley Lauder: 15:19.960



Stage 2



Stage 2: 5:32-10:40



Millers Path: 2.58km / 359m descent / 29.9m climb





Stage Results



Elite Women



Elite Men





U21 Women



1st. Emmy Lan: 7:59.500

2nd. Lily Boucher: 8:08.450

3rd. Tina Smrdel: 8:24.380

U21 Men



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 6:33.280

2nd. Emmett Hancock: 6:37.550

3rd. William Scheele: 6:38.880

4th. Johnathan Helly: 6:40.160

5th. Seth Sherlock: 6:44.850



Master Women



1st. Fejola Stepanka Nestlerova: 8:13.650

2nd. Maxine Filby: 9:02.090

3rd. Melissa Newell: 9:04.820

4th. Sandra Bohn Thomsen: 9:07.670

5th. Mary McConneloug: 9:38.370

Master Men



1st. Mads Weidemann: 6:56.450

2nd. Jan Vaner: 7:00.220

3rd. Scott Edgworth: 7:02.870

4th. Adrian Vesenbeckh: 7:07.390

5th. Frantisek Zilak: 7:09.880





Overall Results After Stage 2



Elite Women



Elite Men





U21 Women



1st. Emmy Lan: 24:37.780 (-)

2nd. Tina Smrdel: 25:57.020 (-)

3rd. Lily Boucher: 26:06.350 (-)

U21 Men



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 20:00.090 (-)

2nd. Johnathan Helly: 20:15.230 (-)

3rd. Emmett Hancock: 20:35.800 (+1)

4th. William Scheele: 20:38.330 (+1)

5th. Seth Sherlock: 20:57.130 (+2)



Master Women



1st. Fejola Stepanka Nestlerova: 26:00.570 (-)

2nd. Sandra Bohn Thomsen: 27:38.980 (-)

3rd. Maxine Filby: 28:30.490 (-)

4th. Melissa Newell: 28:36.710 (-)

5th. Mary McConneloug: 32:43.660 (-)

Master Men



1st. Karim Amour: 21:51.640 (-)

2nd. Scott Edgworth: 21:52.910 (-)

3rd. Adrian Vesenbeckh: 22:13.490 (-)

4th. Jan Vaner: 22:17.180 (-)

5th. Bradley Lauder: 22:37.940 (-)





Live updates will kick off when the top-ranked Elite Women begin the first stage of the day at 3 am PDT / 11 am BST / 12 pm CEST.



2:02 am PDT With the first group of Elite Women down the first stage of the day the current top five are:



1st. Barbora Prudkova: 7:31.740

2nd. Ines Thoma: 7:37.070

3rd. Nadina Ellecosta: 7:42.520

4th. Laura Battista: 7:52.480

5th. Amy Morrison: 7:54.700



Stay tuned for the rest of the Elite Women's field to drop in soon.



Stage 3 (Queen)



Stage 3: 11:24-15:16



Blueberry V2: 2.88km / 381m descent / 28.7m climb





Stage Results



Elite Women



Elite Men





U21 Women



1st. Emmy Lan: 5:00.150

2nd. Tina Smrdel: 5:06.330

3rd. Lily Boucher: 5:44.100

U21 Men



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 4:13.030

2nd. Seth Sherlock: 4:17.300

3rd. Axel Vernhet: 4:17.900

4th. Emmett Hancock: 4:18.060

5th. William Scheele: 4:18.350



Master Women



1st. Fejola Stepanka Nestlerova: 5:06.650

2nd. Melissa Newell: 5:30.420

3rd. Sandra Bohn Thomsen: 5:32.280

4th. Maxine Filby: 5:40.180

5th. Mary McConneloug: 6:15.680

Master Men



1st. Jan Vaner: 4:30.450

2nd. Karim Amour: 4:30.720

3rd. Adrian Vesenbeckh: 4:33.920

4th. Scott Edgworth: 4:33.980

5th. Frantisek Zilak: 4:37.250





Overall Results After Stage 3



Elite Women



Elite Men





U21 Women



1st. Emmy Lan: 29:37.930

2nd. Tina Smrdel: 31:03.350

3rd. Lily Boucher: 31:50.450

U21 Men



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 24:13.120 (-)

2nd. Johnathan Helly: 24:33.960 (-)

3rd. Emmett Hancock: 24:53.860 (-)

4th. William Scheele: 24:56.680 (-)

5th. Seth Sherlock: 25:14.430 (-)



Master Women



1st. Fejola Stepanka Nestlerova: 31:07.220 (-)

2nd. Sandra Bohn Thomsen: 33:11.260 (-)

3rd. Melissa Newell: 34:07.130 (+1)

4th. Maxine Filby: 34:10.670 (-1)

5th. Mary McConneloug: 38:59.340 (-)

Master Men



1st. Karim Amour: 26:22.360 (-)

2nd. Scott Edgworth: 26:26.890 (-)

3rd. Adrian Vesenbeckh: 26:47.410 (-)

4th. Jan Vaner: 26:47.630 (-)

5th. Bradley Lauder: 27:19.540 (-)





2.88km / 381m descent / 28.7m climb



Stage 4



Stage 4: 16:17-18:40



Postmans Path: 1.61km / 192m descent / 14m climb





Stage Results



Elite Women



Elite Men





U21 Women



U21 Men



1st. Alexis Icardo: 2:28.420

2nd. Seth Sherlock: 2:28.960

3rd. Axel Vernhet: 2:29.070

4th. William Scheele: 2:29.190

5th. Ryan Gilchrist: 2:29.650



Master Women



Master Men



1st. Jan Vaner: 2:36.060

2nd. Scott Edgworth: 2:37.320

3rd. Adrian Vesenbeckh: 2:37.540

4th. Karim Amour: 2:37.630

5th. Frantisek Zilak: 2:38.250





Overall Results After Stage 4



Elite Women



Elite Men





U21 Women



U21 Men



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 26:43.620 (-)

2nd. Johnathan Helly: 27:07.060 (-)

3rd. William Scheele: 27:25.870 (+1)

4th. Emmett Hancock: 27:28.160 (-1)

5th. Seth Sherlock: 27:43.390 (-)



Master Women



Master Men



1st. Karim Amour: 28:59.990 (-)

2nd. Scott Edgworth: 29:04.210 (-)

3rd. Jan Vaner: 29:23.690 (+1)

4th. Adrian Vesenbeckh: 29:24.950 (-1)

5th. Bradley Lauder: 30:00.840 (-)





1.61km / 192m descent / 14m climb

The EWS is back as riders take on four stages after racing the Pro Stage. Stay tuned for live results and updates from round two.