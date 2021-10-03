Final Results from EWS Tweed Valley 2021

Oct 3, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Bex Baraona will be looking to use her local knowledge to be good effect here.

After a hectic day of racing on the slippery trails of the Tweed Valley, Jack Moir and Melanie Pugin are crowned series champions. Check out all the results below.

Elite Women

1st. Bex Baraona: 28:50.89
2nd. Hattie Harden: 28:51.21
3rd. Morgane Charre: 28:52.40
4th. Noga Korem: 28:59.07
5th. Isabeau Courdurier: 29:11.82

Stage winners

1. Bex Baraona
2. Hattie Harnden
3. Morgane Charre
4. Bex Baraona
5. Morgane Charre
6. Bex Baraona

Elite Men

1st. Martin Maes: 23:53.12
2nd. Jesse Melamed: 23:59.70
3rd. Adrien Dailly: 24:06.36
4th. Jack Moir: 24:27.17
5th. Charlie Murray: 24:43.96

Stage winners

1. Jack Moir
2. Martin Maes
3. Martin Maes
4. Jesse Melamed
5. Jesse Melamed
6. Martin Maes


U21 Women

1st. Polly Henderson: 29:43.42
2nd. Sophie Riva: 31:31.42
3rd. Ellen Flewitt: 34:14.94
4th. Justine Henry: 34:39.02

U21 Men

1st. Jamie Edmondson: 25:03.87
2nd. Jack Menzies: 25:15.53
3rd. Jake Ebdon: 25:25.43
4th. Luke Meier Smith: 25:30.12
5th. Manu Warnet: 25:32.53


Master Women

1st. Leonie Picton: 33:13.20
2nd. Becci Skelton: 33:55.74
3rd. Maxine Filby: 36:48.05
4th. Catherine Hart: 39:12.66

Master Men

1st. Dan Farrer: 26:29.23
2nd. Ian Austermuhle: 26:33.42
3rd. Sean Robinson: 26:45.70
4th. Kari Amour: 27:04.74
5th. Nigel Page: 27:26.26



Full Results
Women


Men (Top 50)



Stage results to follow. More results, here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Results


Must Read This Week
First Look: 2022 Rocky Mountain Element - When XC Gets Aggro
78501 views
Richie Rude Disqualified from EWS Tweed Valley
63557 views
Video: Jaxson Riddle’s 50 Foot Huck to Flat Crash (Updated)
55398 views
Bike Check: Joe Nation's Pole Prototype EWS Race Bike
41984 views
Racing Rumors 2022 Part 1: Luca Shaw to Specialized, Martin Maes to Orbea & More
39526 views
Video: Tom Bradshaw Races Psychosis DH On A Hardtail
38279 views
Pinkbike Poll: Have You Ever Broken Carbon Fiber Cranks?
35858 views
Video: Brage Vestavik's Extended Cut of his Wild X Games RealMTB Edit
35538 views

10 Comments

  • 14 1
 Bernard Kerr P10 straight out of retirement! What a result!
  • 12 0
 Gowaan Bex!!!
  • 2 0
 Crazy finish for both races, and a huge win for Bex on home soil with three stage wins! Sucks that Jess Stone went out after leading for the first three stages though, she certainly would have been in the mix too along with Harnden.
  • 2 0
 Why did they set out the run in to the finish different today from yesterday??? Such a sad way to end the closest fought ews season of all time
  • 8 8
 Such a shame the way this went down- Not taking away from the winners in any way- still give RR a 10+ time penalty and let him finish... Just a black eye for the event, and sport. JMO
  • 15 4
 Or just don't cheat and you won't tarnish your sport
  • 1 0
 What is up with not posting live stage results? Outside overlords please comment.
  • 1 0
 Sam dale fastest Brit! :0
  • 1 0
 Absolutely stellar result for Evan Wall.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.010058
Mobile Version of Website