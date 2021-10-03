Final Results from EWS Tweed Valley 2021

After a hectic day of racing on the slippery trails of the Tweed Valley, Jack Moir and Melanie Pugin are crowned series champions. Check out all the results below.
Elite Women
1st. Bex Baraona: 28:50.89
2nd. Hattie Harden: 28:51.21
3rd. Morgane Charre: 28:52.40
4th. Noga Korem: 28:59.07
5th. Isabeau Courdurier: 29:11.82
Stage winners
1. Bex Baraona
2. Hattie Harnden
3. Morgane Charre
4. Bex Baraona
5. Morgane Charre
6. Bex Baraona
Elite Men
1st. Martin Maes: 23:53.12
2nd. Jesse Melamed: 23:59.70
3rd. Adrien Dailly: 24:06.36
4th. Jack Moir: 24:27.17
5th. Charlie Murray: 24:43.96
Stage winners
1. Jack Moir
2. Martin Maes
3. Martin Maes
4. Jesse Melamed
5. Jesse Melamed
6. Martin Maes
U21 Women
1st. Polly Henderson: 29:43.42
2nd. Sophie Riva: 31:31.42
3rd. Ellen Flewitt: 34:14.94
4th. Justine Henry: 34:39.02
U21 Men
1st. Jamie Edmondson: 25:03.87
2nd. Jack Menzies: 25:15.53
3rd. Jake Ebdon: 25:25.43
4th. Luke Meier Smith: 25:30.12
5th. Manu Warnet: 25:32.53
Master Women
1st. Leonie Picton: 33:13.20
2nd. Becci Skelton: 33:55.74
3rd. Maxine Filby: 36:48.05
4th. Catherine Hart: 39:12.66
Master Men
1st. Dan Farrer: 26:29.23
2nd. Ian Austermuhle: 26:33.42
3rd. Sean Robinson: 26:45.70
4th. Kari Amour: 27:04.74
5th. Nigel Page: 27:26.26
Full ResultsWomenMen (Top 50)
Stage results to follow. More results, here
.
10 Comments
Post a Comment