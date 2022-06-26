Live Updates & Results from EWS Val Di Fassa 2022

Another weekend another EWS as riders take on four stages after racing the Pro Stage. Stay tuned for live results and updates from round three.
Live Updates
What Happened on the Pro Stage?
EWS Val Di Fassa kicked off with the shortest stages of the weekend for some flat out racing. In the Elite racing, it was Isabeau Courdurier and Richie Rude who mastered the stage taking the leads into today's race.
Elite Women
1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 4:08.500
2nd. Raphaela Richter: 4:09.330
3rd. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 4:11.860
4th. Morgane Charre: 4:15.030
5th. Harriet Harnden: 4:15.140
Elite Men
1st. Richie Rude: 3:28.400
2nd. Jesse Melamed: 3:31.580
3rd. Slawomir Lukasik: 3:32.780
4th. Jose Borges: 3:33.630
5th. Jack Moir: 3:34.100
U21 Women
1st. Sophie Riva: 4:36.220
2nd. Emmy Lan: 4:37.480
3rd. Kalani Muirhead: 4:45.540
4th. Lily Boucher: 4:47.280
U21 Men
1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 3:37.690
2nd. Ryan Gilchrist: 3:39.850
3rd. Jack Piercy: 3:40.930
4th. Alexis Icardo: 3:41.630
5th. Enzo Perez: 3:42.690
Master Women
1st. Fejola Stepanka Nestlerova: 4:31.020
2nd. Louise Margareta Paulin: 4:36.650
3rd. Melissa Newell; 4:51.290
4th. Kristine Contentoangell: 5:06.630
5th. Mary McConneloug: 5:20.700
Master Men
1st. Ian Austermuhle: 3:49.950
2nd. Martino Fruet: 3:50.550
3rd. Jan Vaner: 3:53.280
4th. Mads Weidemann: 3:53.330
5th. Karim Amour: 3:59.270
Stage 2Stage 2: 2:02-8:28Titans:
3km / 650m descent
Stage Results
U21 Women
U21 Men
1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 7:39.700
2nd. Emmett Hancock: 7:46.380
3rd. Seth Sherlock: 7:46.980
4th. Johnathan Helly: 7:52.770
5th. Jack Piercy: 7:55.480
Master Women
Master Men
1st. Scott Edgworth: 8:10.530
2nd. Jan Vaner: 8:14.120
3rd. Ian Austermuhle: 8:19.080
4th. Martino Fruet: 8:23.370
5th. Bradley Lauder: 8:27.830
Overall Results After Stage 2
U21 Women
U21 Men
1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 11:17.390 (-)
2nd. Emmett Hancock: 11:29.930 (+5)
3rd. Seth Sherlock: 11:31.280 (+5)
4th. Jack Piercy: 11:36.410 (-1)
5th. Alexis Icardo: 11:39.060 (-1)
Master Women
Master Men
1st. Jan Vaner: 12:07.400 (+2)
2nd. Ian Austermuhle: 12:09.000 (-1)
3rd. Scott Edgworth: 12:12.150 (+3)
4th. Martino Fruet: 12:13.900 (-2)
5th. Bradley Lauder: 12:30.880 (+2)
Live Stage Updates0:55 am PDT
Live updates will kick off when the top-ranked Elite Women begin the first stage of the day. (12 CEST, 11 BST, 3 PDT)
