Live Updates & Results from EWS Val Di Fassa 2022

EWS Val Di Fassa kicked off with the shortest stages of the weekend for some flat out racing. In the Elite racing, it was Isabeau Courdurier and Richie Rude who mastered the stage taking the leads into today's race.



Elite Women



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 4:08.500

2nd. Raphaela Richter: 4:09.330

3rd. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 4:11.860

4th. Morgane Charre: 4:15.030

5th. Harriet Harnden: 4:15.140

Elite Men



1st. Richie Rude: 3:28.400

2nd. Jesse Melamed: 3:31.580

3rd. Slawomir Lukasik: 3:32.780

4th. Jose Borges: 3:33.630

5th. Jack Moir: 3:34.100



U21 Women



1st. Sophie Riva: 4:36.220

2nd. Emmy Lan: 4:37.480

3rd. Kalani Muirhead: 4:45.540

4th. Lily Boucher: 4:47.280

U21 Men



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 3:37.690

2nd. Ryan Gilchrist: 3:39.850

3rd. Jack Piercy: 3:40.930

4th. Alexis Icardo: 3:41.630

5th. Enzo Perez: 3:42.690



Master Women



1st. Fejola Stepanka Nestlerova: 4:31.020

2nd. Louise Margareta Paulin: 4:36.650

3rd. Melissa Newell; 4:51.290

4th. Kristine Contentoangell: 5:06.630

5th. Mary McConneloug: 5:20.700

Master Men



1st. Ian Austermuhle: 3:49.950

2nd. Martino Fruet: 3:50.550

3rd. Jan Vaner: 3:53.280

4th. Mads Weidemann: 3:53.330

5th. Karim Amour: 3:59.270





Stage 2



Stage 2: 2:02-8:28



Titans: 3km / 650m descent





Stage Results



Elite Women



Elite Men





U21 Women



U21 Men



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 7:39.700

2nd. Emmett Hancock: 7:46.380

3rd. Seth Sherlock: 7:46.980

4th. Johnathan Helly: 7:52.770

5th. Jack Piercy: 7:55.480



Master Women



Master Men



1st. Scott Edgworth: 8:10.530

2nd. Jan Vaner: 8:14.120

3rd. Ian Austermuhle: 8:19.080

4th. Martino Fruet: 8:23.370

5th. Bradley Lauder: 8:27.830





Overall Results After Stage 2



Elite Women



Elite Men





U21 Women



U21 Men



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 11:17.390 (-)

2nd. Emmett Hancock: 11:29.930 (+5)

3rd. Seth Sherlock: 11:31.280 (+5)

4th. Jack Piercy: 11:36.410 (-1)

5th. Alexis Icardo: 11:39.060 (-1)



Master Women



Master Men



1st. Jan Vaner: 12:07.400 (+2)

2nd. Ian Austermuhle: 12:09.000 (-1)

3rd. Scott Edgworth: 12:12.150 (+3)

4th. Martino Fruet: 12:13.900 (-2)

5th. Bradley Lauder: 12:30.880 (+2)





Live Stage Updates



Another weekend another EWS as riders take on four stages after racing the Pro Stage. Stay tuned for live results and updates from round three.