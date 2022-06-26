Live Updates & Results from EWS Val Di Fassa 2022

Jun 26, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Isabeau Courdurier should be the favorite once again ithis week.

Another weekend another EWS as riders take on four stages after racing the Pro Stage. Stay tuned for live results and updates from round three.


Live Updates


What Happened on the Pro Stage?


EWS Val Di Fassa kicked off with the shortest stages of the weekend for some flat out racing. In the Elite racing, it was Isabeau Courdurier and Richie Rude who mastered the stage taking the leads into today's race.

Elite Women

1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 4:08.500
2nd. Raphaela Richter: 4:09.330
3rd. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 4:11.860
4th. Morgane Charre: 4:15.030
5th. Harriet Harnden: 4:15.140
Elite Men

1st. Richie Rude: 3:28.400
2nd. Jesse Melamed: 3:31.580
3rd. Slawomir Lukasik: 3:32.780
4th. Jose Borges: 3:33.630
5th. Jack Moir: 3:34.100

U21 Women

1st. Sophie Riva: 4:36.220
2nd. Emmy Lan: 4:37.480
3rd. Kalani Muirhead: 4:45.540
4th. Lily Boucher: 4:47.280
U21 Men

1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 3:37.690
2nd. Ryan Gilchrist: 3:39.850
3rd. Jack Piercy: 3:40.930
4th. Alexis Icardo: 3:41.630
5th. Enzo Perez: 3:42.690

Master Women

1st. Fejola Stepanka Nestlerova: 4:31.020
2nd. Louise Margareta Paulin: 4:36.650
3rd. Melissa Newell; 4:51.290
4th. Kristine Contentoangell: 5:06.630
5th. Mary McConneloug: 5:20.700
Master Men

1st. Ian Austermuhle: 3:49.950
2nd. Martino Fruet: 3:50.550
3rd. Jan Vaner: 3:53.280
4th. Mads Weidemann: 3:53.330
5th. Karim Amour: 3:59.270


You can view more results here




Stage 2

Stage 2: 2:02-8:28

Titans: 3km / 650m descent


Stage Results

Elite Women

Elite Men


U21 Women

U21 Men

1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 7:39.700
2nd. Emmett Hancock: 7:46.380
3rd. Seth Sherlock: 7:46.980
4th. Johnathan Helly: 7:52.770
5th. Jack Piercy: 7:55.480

Master Women

Master Men

1st. Scott Edgworth: 8:10.530
2nd. Jan Vaner: 8:14.120
3rd. Ian Austermuhle: 8:19.080
4th. Martino Fruet: 8:23.370
5th. Bradley Lauder: 8:27.830


Overall Results After Stage 2

Elite Women

Elite Men


U21 Women

U21 Men

1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 11:17.390 (-)
2nd. Emmett Hancock: 11:29.930 (+5)
3rd. Seth Sherlock: 11:31.280 (+5)
4th. Jack Piercy: 11:36.410 (-1)
5th. Alexis Icardo: 11:39.060 (-1)

Master Women

Master Men

1st. Jan Vaner: 12:07.400 (+2)
2nd. Ian Austermuhle: 12:09.000 (-1)
3rd. Scott Edgworth: 12:12.150 (+3)
4th. Martino Fruet: 12:13.900 (-2)
5th. Bradley Lauder: 12:30.880 (+2)


Live Stage Updates

0:55 am PDT Live updates will kick off when the top-ranked Elite Women begin the first stage of the day. (12 CEST, 11 BST, 3 PDT)




