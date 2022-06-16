Final Results from Pump Track at Crankworx Innsbruck 2022

Jun 16, 2022
by Sarah Moore  

The results are in from the Rockshox Pump Track Challenge Innsbruck, the first stop of the Crankworx World Tour 2022. Check out the results below.

You can watch the replay here and see the schedule for upcoming events in the Pinkbike Primer.

Pro Women

1st. Kialani Hines
2nd. Caroline Buchanan
3rd. Jordy Scott
4th. Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Pro Men

1st. Niels Bensink
2nd. Bas Van Steenbergen
3rd. Tommy Zula
4th. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene


Full Results

Pro Women


Pro Men



Queen & King of Crankworx Standings




