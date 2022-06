Final Results from Pump Track at Crankworx Innsbruck 2022

Pro Women



1st. Kialani Hines

2nd. Caroline Buchanan

3rd. Jordy Scott

4th. Harriet Burbidge-Smith



Pro Men



1st. Niels Bensink

2nd. Bas Van Steenbergen

3rd. Tommy Zula

4th. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene



The results are in from the Rockshox Pump Track Challenge Innsbruck, the first stop of the Crankworx World Tour 2022.