Final Results from Pump Track at Crankworx Innsbruck 2022

The results are in from the Rockshox Pump Track Challenge Innsbruck, the first stop of the Crankworx World Tour 2022. Check out the results below.
You can watch the replay here
and see the schedule for upcoming events in the Pinkbike Primer
.
Pro Women
1st. Kialani Hines
2nd. Caroline Buchanan
3rd. Jordy Scott
4th. Harriet Burbidge-Smith
Pro Men
1st. Niels Bensink
2nd. Bas Van Steenbergen
3rd. Tommy Zula
4th. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene
Full ResultsPro WomenPro Men
Queen & King of Crankworx Standings
0 Comments