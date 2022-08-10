Final Results from Pump Track Crankworx Whistler

Pro Women



1st. Caroline Buchanan: 10.390

2nd. Jordy Scott: +0.179

3rd. Michaela Hajkova: +0.325

4th. Kialani Hines: +0.351



Pro Men



1st. Adrien Loron: 9.902

2nd. Luca Cometti: +0.087

3rd. Jayden Fleming: +0.101

4th. Joey Foresta: +0.148



Crankworx Whistler introduced a new pump track race format, with four riders competing head-to-head on a straight course, no corners. There was no room for error, and love it or hate it, the new course design brought out some crazy skills and quick riding.