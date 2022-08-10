Final Results from Pump Track Crankworx Whistler

Crankworx Whistler introduced a new pump track race format, with four riders competing head-to-head on a straight course, no corners. There was no room for error, and love it or hate it, the new course design brought out some crazy skills and quick riding.
Pro Women
1st. Caroline Buchanan: 10.390
2nd. Jordy Scott: +0.179
3rd. Michaela Hajkova: +0.325
4th. Kialani Hines: +0.351
Pro Men
1st. Adrien Loron: 9.902
2nd. Luca Cometti: +0.087
3rd. Jayden Fleming: +0.101
4th. Joey Foresta: +0.148
