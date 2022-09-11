Live Updates & Results from Red Bull Hardline 2022

Sep 11, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
4th place for Charlie Hatton. Charlie really is on a roll at the moment - it could be a good outside bet for tomorrows race


Riders are ready to take on the wild challenge of Red Bull Hardline, stay tuned for live results and updates.



Live Updates

4:18 am PDT Florent Payet is the first down the hill for his last major downhill race before retirement.

4:20 am PDT Florent clears the huge new jumps despite a very nose-heavy landing.

4:22 am PDT The first time of the day is 2:37.436 for Florent Payet. 15 seconds back from Bernard Kerr's top qualifier.

4:24 am PDT David McMillan goes down in the top woods before the rock drop. It was a slow-speed crash and he is quickly back up on his bike.

4:26 am PDT David completes his run with a time of 3:16.616, 39 seconds back.

4:29 am PDT Vinny T sends a massive flip on the step-up jump while also being one second up on Florent Payet.

4:31 am PDT A wild run from Vinny T puts him three and a half seconds back and into 2nd.

4:35 am PDT Chris Cumming seems to have an issue with his bike as he pulls out of hitting one of the big gaps.

4:36 am PDT Chris has checked over his bike and seems happy enough to hit the rest of the course.

4:36 am PDT Gaetan Vigé was up by almost two seconds at the top of the course but a mistake just after the split will have cost a lot of time.

4:41 am PDT Gaetan tries a huge flip on the step-up but slides out on the landing. He doesn't seem to be injured and starts making his way down the rest of the course.

4:43 am PDT 37 seconds back and into third so far for Gaetan Vigé.

4:45 am PDT Ronan Dunne is up by 2.3 seconds at the first split.

4:46 am PDT The lead is extended to almost ten seconds after the road gap.

4:47 am PDT Ronan Dunne goes fastest by 10.163 seconds with a time of 2:27.273. This time would have been good enough for 3rd in qualifying.

4:51 am PDT Taylor Vernon pulls back time all the way down the course to go fastest by just 0.189 seconds!

4:53 am PDT A big crash for Craig Evans just as he goes through the first split. The track is looking very slippery at the top of the course.

4:59 am PDT Harry Molloy is just 0.059 up at split one. Taylor Vernon got faster as he went down so it could be tough to stay ahead.

5:01 am PDT Just 4.630 seconds back and into third for Harry Molloy.

5:04 am PDT Theo Erlangsen was getting loose on the huge jumps but goes over the bars before the road gap.

5:05 am PDT Theo crosses the line almost 24 seconds back in sixth.

5:05 am PDT With ten riders left the top five are:

1st. Taylor Vernon: 2:27.084
2nd. Ronan Dunne: 2:27.273
3rd. Harry Molloy: 2:31.714
4th. Florent Payet: 2:37.436
5th. Vinny T: 2:40.951

5:06 am PDT Pinkbike Racing's Thibault Laly is next up to take a run.



4 Comments

  • 7 0
 Rob & Rach on the mic, what a way to end the season!
  • 4 0
 To be able to gather yourself and complete the course after an early crash takes major character.
  • 2 0
 Let’s all hope for Live Updates, not Dead or Broken Updates!
  • 1 0
 Do they still get two runs?





