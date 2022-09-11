Live Updates & Results from Red Bull Hardline 2022

Top 10

Riders are ready to take on the wild challenge of Red Bull Hardline, stay tuned for live results and updates.Florent Payet is the first down the hill for his last major downhill race before retirement.Florent clears the huge new jumps despite a very nose-heavy landing.The first time of the day is 2:37.436 for Florent Payet. 15 seconds back from Bernard Kerr's top qualifier.David McMillan goes down in the top woods before the rock drop. It was a slow-speed crash and he is quickly back up on his bike.David completes his run with a time of 3:16.616, 39 seconds back.Vinny T sends a massive flip on the step-up jump while also being one second up on Florent Payet.A wild run from Vinny T puts him three and a half seconds back and into 2nd.Chris Cumming seems to have an issue with his bike as he pulls out of hitting one of the big gaps.Chris has checked over his bike and seems happy enough to hit the rest of the course.Gaetan Vigé was up by almost two seconds at the top of the course but a mistake just after the split will have cost a lot of time.Gaetan tries a huge flip on the step-up but slides out on the landing. He doesn't seem to be injured and starts making his way down the rest of the course.37 seconds back and into third so far for Gaetan Vigé.Ronan Dunne is up by 2.3 seconds at the first split.The lead is extended to almost ten seconds after the road gap.Ronan Dunne goes fastest by 10.163 seconds with a time of 2:27.273. This time would have been good enough for 3rd in qualifying.Taylor Vernon pulls back time all the way down the course to go fastest by just 0.189 seconds!A big crash for Craig Evans just as he goes through the first split. The track is looking very slippery at the top of the course.Harry Molloy is just 0.059 up at split one. Taylor Vernon got faster as he went down so it could be tough to stay ahead.Just 4.630 seconds back and into third for Harry Molloy.Theo Erlangsen was getting loose on the huge jumps but goes over the bars before the road gap.Theo crosses the line almost 24 seconds back in sixth.With ten riders left the top five are:Taylor Vernon: 2:27.084Ronan Dunne: 2:27.273Harry Molloy: 2:31.714Florent Payet: 2:37.436Vinny T: 2:40.951Pinkbike Racing's Thibault Laly is next up to take a run.