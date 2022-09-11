Live Updates & Results from Red Bull Hardline 2022

Riders are ready to take on the wild challenge of Red Bull Hardline, stay tuned for live results and updates.
Live Updates4:18 am PDT
Florent Payet is the first down the hill for his last major downhill race before retirement. 4:20 am PDT
Florent clears the huge new jumps despite a very nose-heavy landing. 4:22 am PDT
The first time of the day is 2:37.436 for Florent Payet. 15 seconds back from Bernard Kerr's top qualifier. 4:24 am PDT
David McMillan goes down in the top woods before the rock drop. It was a slow-speed crash and he is quickly back up on his bike. 4:26 am PDT
David completes his run with a time of 3:16.616, 39 seconds back. 4:29 am PDT
Vinny T sends a massive flip on the step-up jump while also being one second up on Florent Payet. 4:31 am PDT
A wild run from Vinny T puts him three and a half seconds back and into 2nd. 4:35 am PDT
Chris Cumming seems to have an issue with his bike as he pulls out of hitting one of the big gaps. 4:36 am PDT
Chris has checked over his bike and seems happy enough to hit the rest of the course. 4:36 am PDT
Gaetan Vigé was up by almost two seconds at the top of the course but a mistake just after the split will have cost a lot of time.4:41 am PDT
Gaetan tries a huge flip on the step-up but slides out on the landing. He doesn't seem to be injured and starts making his way down the rest of the course. 4:43 am PDT
37 seconds back and into third so far for Gaetan Vigé.4:45 am PDT
Ronan Dunne is up by 2.3 seconds at the first split. 4:46 am PDT
The lead is extended to almost ten seconds after the road gap. 4:47 am PDT
Ronan Dunne goes fastest by 10.163 seconds with a time of 2:27.273. This time would have been good enough for 3rd in qualifying. 4:51 am PDT
Taylor Vernon pulls back time all the way down the course to go fastest by just 0.189 seconds!4:53 am PDT
A big crash for Craig Evans just as he goes through the first split. The track is looking very slippery at the top of the course. 4:59 am PDT
Harry Molloy is just 0.059 up at split one. Taylor Vernon got faster as he went down so it could be tough to stay ahead. 5:01 am PDT
Just 4.630 seconds back and into third for Harry Molloy. 5:04 am PDT
Theo Erlangsen was getting loose on the huge jumps but goes over the bars before the road gap. 5:05 am PDT
Theo crosses the line almost 24 seconds back in sixth.5:05 am PDT
With ten riders left the top five are: 1st.
Taylor Vernon: 2:27.0842nd.
Ronan Dunne: 2:27.2733rd.
Harry Molloy: 2:31.7144th.
Florent Payet: 2:37.4365th.
Vinny T: 2:40.9515:06 am PDT
Pinkbike Racing's Thibault Laly is next up to take a run.
