Race Updates & Results from Red Bull Hardline 2024

Adam Brayton sets a Benchmark Time of 2:29.702

A Mechanical for Thomas Genon

Matt Jones Gets a Rear Flat

Craig Evans is the Second Rider to Complete a Full Race Run

Sam Hockenhull Goes Third

A Stylish Run from Edgar Briole

Vincent Tupin Slides Out

Dennis Luffman Takes 2nd Place

A Flat Rear for Jono Jones

Alex Storr Goes 9 Seconds Back

Theo Erlangsen Punctures After 20 Seconds

Josh Lowe Flies into 2nd

Brendan Fairclough 9.2 Back

Thibault Laly Has a Wild Run Before a Mechanical

Harry Molloy Closes the Gap to 4.233

Brook Macdonald 6.6 Back in 3rd

A Small Mistake Pushes Josh Bryceland to 4th

Taylor Vernon Crashes on his Way to 8th

Matteo Iniguez Goes Fastest

Sam Blenkinsop Goes 2.288 Back

Adam Brayton is the first rider down the hill and goes just two seconds back from Ronan Dunne's top qualifier.After a mechanical issue, Thomas Genon ends his run just before the 90ft doubles.There's another mechanical issue as Matt Jones' rear tyre blows off his rim just after the second split.Craig Evans crosses the live 17 seconds back from Adam Brayton's top time so far.Sam Hockenhull ends his run with a 2:53.3, Adam Brayton's run remains unmatched so far.Edgar Briole couldn't rival the time of Adam Brayton but he laid down some wild moves on the huge jumps. Briole sits in third place, over 20 seconds back.Vincent Tupin loses the front end in the loose turns after the 90ft doubles. Tupin crosses the line 24 seconds behind Brayton.Dennis Luffman goes into the finish area 13 seconds back from Brayton and into 2nd place.Jono Jones joins his brother with a flat rear tyre on the same part of the course.Alex Storr becomes the closest rider to Adam Brayton's time as he falls nine seconds back at the finish line.Theo Erlangsen almost has a huge crash out the gate after picking up a rear puncture in the upper rocks.Josh Lowe has a great run as he improves upon Alex Storr's time to go into second behind Adam Brayton. The gap to the leader is now sitting at eight seconds.Brendan Fairclough manages to ride within 9.2 seconds of Adam Brayton to take fourth place.Thibault Laly was looking strong in the upper section before riding off the course and picking up a mechanical to end his finals run.Harry Molloy brings the gap to Adam Brayton's run down to just 4.2 seconds as he rides into 2nd place.Brook Macdonald smashes his way into third place as he finishes his run 6.628 back from Brayton.It's great to see Josh Bryceland back between the tape as he goes into fourth place, 6.843 seconds off the pace.Taylor Vernon was fastest through the first split before losing time in the mid-section. A crash just before the road gap ended his chance at taking the hot seat.Matteo Iniguez takes the lead and knocks Adam Brayton off the hot seat by 2.2 seconds. Iniguez's time is just 0.1 seconds behind yesterday's top qualifier.Sam Blenkinsop puts in a solid run with a few scary moments on his way inside the top three.