Live Updates & Results from Red Bull Rampage 2022

.
Live Updates:
.
Who Do You Think Will Win Red Bull Rampage 2022?:
First Runs:9:30 am PDT
Riders will be dropping in shortly. Check out 7 last-minute stories from Rampage here
. 9:42 am PDT
16 riders will be dropping in today with William Robert up first. Brandon Semenuk will be the last to go for the first runs. 9:46 am PDT
Rampage rookie William Robert was one of the first riders along with Szymon Godziek to put a full run together after deciding to build his line from top to bottom. William is sitting at the top of the course and is just waiting to kick things off today. 9:48 am PDT
William Robert is dropping in on the riders right from the start gate with some fresh features in his run. 9:49 am PDT
William Robert manages to get a full run down despite a heavy landing almost throwing him off. 9:50 am PDT
The first score of the day sees William Robert secure a 58 from the judges. 9:51 am PDT
Carson Storch is next up and will be looking for redemption after his crash last year. 9:55 am PDT
Carson Storch has a great start to the day with some big tricks and a clean run. What will the judges think? 9:57 am PDT
It's a 77 for Carson Storch after the second rider down today. Andreu Lacondeguy is next to drop. 10:00 am PDT
Rider number three, Andreu Lacondeguy, is straight into the steep and loose terrain right out of the start gate. 10:01 am PDT
A wild run for Andreu Lacondeguy as it looks like some cables may have stalled him right at the bottom of the hill.
