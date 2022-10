Live Updates & Results from Red Bull Rampage 2022

Live Updates:

First Runs:

9:30 am PDT

9:42 am PDT

9:46 am PDT

9:48 am PDT

9:49 am PDT

9:50 am PDT

9:51 am PDT

9:55 am PDT

9:57 am PDT

10:00 am PDT

10:01 am PDT

Riders will be dropping in shortly. Check out 7 last-minute stories from Rampage here 16 riders will be dropping in today with William Robert up first. Brandon Semenuk will be the last to go for the first runs.Rampage rookie William Robert was one of the first riders along with Szymon Godziek to put a full run together after deciding to build his line from top to bottom. William is sitting at the top of the course and is just waiting to kick things off today.William Robert is dropping in on the riders right from the start gate with some fresh features in his run.William Robert manages to get a full run down despite a heavy landing almost throwing him off.The first score of the day sees William Robert secure a 58 from the judges.Carson Storch is next up and will be looking for redemption after his crash last year.Carson Storch has a great start to the day with some big tricks and a clean run. What will the judges think?It's a 77 for Carson Storch after the second rider down today. Andreu Lacondeguy is next to drop.Rider number three, Andreu Lacondeguy, is straight into the steep and loose terrain right out of the start gate.A wild run for Andreu Lacondeguy as it looks like some cables may have stalled him right at the bottom of the hill.