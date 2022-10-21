Live Updates & Results from Red Bull Rampage 2022

Oct 21, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
William Robert stepping it way down before going up again.

Riders are hitting their lines now, stay tuned for the final results and live updates from the Utah Desert. Watch the live feed here.


Live Updates:

Szymon Godziek's Line Preview


Practice Highlights




Weather Forecast:

10 am (MDT) - Sunny // 16°C // 0% precipitation // wind 9km/h // gusts 10km/h //
11 am (MDT) - Sunny // 18°C // 0% precipitation // wind 7km/h // gusts 10km/h //
12 pm (MDT) - Sunny // 20°C // 0% precipitation // wind 9km/h // gusts 15km/h //
1 pm (MDT) - Sunny // 22°C // 0% precipitation // wind 11km/h // gusts 20km/h //
2 pm (MDT) - Sunny // 24°C // 0% precipitation // wind 15km/h // gusts 30km/h //
3 pm (MDT) - Sunny // 26°C // 0% precipitation // wind 17km/h // gusts 35km/h //

Weather forecast as of Friday, October 21 9 am PDT. Live updates from AccuWeather.



Who Do You Think Will Win Red Bull Rampage 2022?:

Who will win Red Bull Rampage 2022?





First Runs:

9:30 am PDT Riders will be dropping in shortly. Check out 7 last-minute stories from Rampage here.

9:42 am PDT 16 riders will be dropping in today with William Robert up first. Brandon Semenuk will be the last to go for the first runs.

9:46 am PDT Rampage rookie William Robert was one of the first riders along with Szymon Godziek to put a full run together after deciding to build his line from top to bottom. William is sitting at the top of the course and is just waiting to kick things off today.

9:48 am PDT William Robert is dropping in on the riders right from the start gate with some fresh features in his run.

9:49 am PDT William Robert manages to get a full run down despite a heavy landing almost throwing him off.

9:50 am PDT The first score of the day sees William Robert secure a 58 from the judges.

9:51 am PDT Carson Storch is next up and will be looking for redemption after his crash last year.

9:55 am PDT Carson Storch has a great start to the day with some big tricks and a clean run. What will the judges think?

9:57 am PDT It's a 77 for Carson Storch after the second rider down today. Andreu Lacondeguy is next to drop.

10:00 am PDT Rider number three, Andreu Lacondeguy, is straight into the steep and loose terrain right out of the start gate.

10:01 am PDT A wild run for Andreu Lacondeguy as it looks like some cables may have stalled him right at the bottom of the hill.



21 Comments

  • 4 0
 So good of them to use brand new production teams for the broadcasting. I love watching the helicopter camera stare off into space while the run is being finished and then a quick switch to a static camera at the bottom catching nothing but the riders coming in. lol, good god lol
  • 1 0
 So frustrating that this event has gone to shit. First $150 GA tickets that sell out in 2 seconds, and now I have to buy a sportsball subscription to watch it?

Even with a login, I'm struggling to get the ESPN app to work. and I hear there's commercial breaks this year?!?!

I'd be cool if all this was in response to RB paying for athlete insurance, or compensating athletes at all, but with no change in athlete compensation, I'm struggling to be a fan this year.

H5 Events, RedBull, and Disney/ESPN really dropped the ball this year.
  • 1 0
 The camera work is pretty terrible, you get pretty much no sense of the exposure or the size of the features or any kind of depth. Best footage so far was the 3d model of the hill that they do a virtual fly-through to show you the line a rider will take. That gave you a much better impression of what the hell these guys are actually riding.
  • 3 0
 Is broadcast on redbull.tv broken for everyone else?
  • 1 0
 just watch it on youtube
  • 1 0
 its geo restricted in the USA you have to watch it on Espn+
  • 2 0
 @bennspencer: Oh I'm in Europe right now Wink
  • 4 0
 We are not allowed to watch the event taking place in this country.
  • 1 0
 Watching it on PB in CA. DL the Opera browser free version. Click the VPN button to the left of the address bar and select Europe. Watch Rampage. Delete the browser afterwards - Chinese-owned.
  • 1 0
 I hope no one crashes as hard as Strait. His crash looked so gnarly. All the best to all the riders!
  • 2 0
 Biily Bob du France dropping first!
  • 8 7
 Hardline > Rampage Fact.
  • 2 0
 I didn't buy a Kia whilst watching Hardline either!
  • 1 0
 @Tuna-Flapjack: I got one for you, I'll give it to you next time we hang out.
  • 1 0
 is ESPN+ not working for anyone else? what a dumpster fire...
  • 1 0
 ...its all good via rb tv in nz
  • 1 0
 ESPN+ is garbage its also on Hulu
  • 1 0
 Working just fine here in SLC
  • 1 0
 Lacondeguy's top is mental
Below threshold threads are hidden





