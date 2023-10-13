Live Results from Red Bull Rampage 2023

Oct 13, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Brendan s second time hitting the battleship. After rebuilding the lip he cleared it with no case.

Riders are hitting their lines now, stay tuned for the final results and live updates from the Utah Desert. Watch the live feed here.


Live Updates:

Start List

Who Do You Think Will Win Red Bull Rampage 2023?:

Who will win Red Bull Rampage 2023?





First Runs:

8:55 PDT The event is set to start in the next five minutes.

9:04 PDT Adolf Silva looks to get caught out on a landing and ends his run early. Adolf will have to put everything into his second run later today. Thankfully he looks to be uninjured.

9:07 PDT Adolf Silva tries to test out the rest of his run but bails out while sending a double flip near the bottom. Once again, he looks to be okay and will be trying again later.

9:10 PDT Alex Volokhov is next to drop in for a first run with a steep start to his line.

9:11 PDT Alex Volokhov sets the first clean run, we await the judges' scores.

9:12 PDT Alex Volokhov scores a 72.00

9:14 PDT Talus Turk kicks off the third run of the day.

9:15 PDT Disappointment for Talus Turk as it looks like he has dropped his chain.

9:18 PDT Talus Turk will not get a score for his run but he does sit above Adolf Silva as he completed more of his run.

9:18 PDT Fan favourite Brendan Fairclough will be dropping in next.

9:20 PDT What a run from Brendan Fairclough!

9:23 PDT Brendan Fairclough scores 86.66 and takes the lead.

9:24 PDT Rampage legend Kyle Strait is the fifth rider to drop in.

9:25 PDT Kyle Strait's run is already over after some massive sends.

9:28 PDT Kyle Strait slots into 2nd with a judges score of 73.00

9:29 PDT Bienvenido Aguado Alba had a huge crash earlier in the week but he is here for finals.

9:31 PDT Bienvenido Aguado Alba puts down an incredible ride and starts celebrating before he even gets to the bottom.

9:34 PDT After his run Bienvenido Aguado Alba says in a broadcast interview "I can't be more happy than that."

9:35 PDT The judges score Bienvenido Aguado Alba a 78.83, he will move into 2nd.



