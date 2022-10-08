Final Results from Slopestyle at Crankworx Cairns 2022

Oct 8, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Crankworx Cairns 2022 continues with the Slopestyle and after eight events in a row, we see a new winner. Nicholi Rogatkin put together a wild second run to score a 94.75. Erik Fedko had to settle for second place after getting a rear flat on his second run and couldn't improve his score. Sadly Emil Johansson had a massive crash on his first run and made the sensible choice to not take a second run.

Check out the results below.

You can watch the replay here.

Results

1st. Nicholi Rogatkin: 94.75
2nd. Erik Fedko: 92.75
3rd. Max Fredriksson: 88.75
4th. Tom Isted: 85.50
5th. Ben Thompson: 74.50

Full Results




Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Results Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle


4 Comments

  • 6 0
 I bet they did some cool flippy mctwisty spinners.
  • 1 2
 Shit course
  • 1 0
 Agreed
  • 1 0
 Yeh looked very hard to hold speed on plus that pointless wedge box thingy, Tom Isted's youtube course preview gave a pretty good insight into it





