Final Results from Slopestyle at Crankworx Cairns 2022

Crankworx Cairns 2022 continues with the Slopestyle and after eight events in a row, we see a new winner. Nicholi Rogatkin put together a wild second run to score a 94.75. Erik Fedko had to settle for second place after getting a rear flat on his second run and couldn't improve his score. Sadly Emil Johansson had a massive crash on his first run and made the sensible choice to not take a second run.Check out the results below.You can watch the replay here Nicholi Rogatkin: 94.75Erik Fedko: 92.75Max Fredriksson: 88.75Tom Isted: 85.50Ben Thompson: 74.50