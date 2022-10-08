Final Results from Slopestyle at Crankworx Cairns 2022

Crankworx Cairns 2022 continues with the Slopestyle and after eight events in a row, we see a new winner. Nicholi Rogatkin put together a wild second run to score a 94.75. Erik Fedko had to settle for second place after getting a rear flat on his second run and couldn't improve his score. Sadly Emil Johansson had a massive crash on his first run and made the sensible choice to not take a second run.
Check out the results below.
Results

1st.
Nicholi Rogatkin: 94.752nd.
Erik Fedko: 92.753rd.
Max Fredriksson: 88.754th.
Tom Isted: 85.505th.
Ben Thompson: 74.50
