Live Updates & Results from Slopestyle at Crankworx Innsbruck 2022

Jun 18, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Crankworx Innsbruck 2022 kicks off with the Slopestyle. Stay tuned for live updates and results.

You can watch the live broadcast here.

Course Preview


Anton Thelander takes a run of the course in Innsbruck.




Run 1

3:47 am PDT Szymon Godziek has a massive first run and opens the competition with an 83.

3:50 am PDT Second rider down the course Alex Alanko has a big off after under-rotating. The Judges have scored him a 25.25.

3:53 am PDT Next up is Lukas Knopf who lands a triple downside whip before coming up short on the next jump. Lukas receives a 31.25.

3:57 am PDT Tom Isted came in as an alternate and after finding out this morning he was competing he scores a 76.25 on run one.

4:02 am PDT Last year's bronze medalist Torquato Testa goes into first so far with an 87.

4:05 am PDT Lucas Huppert pulls out of his run after a small mistake and it looks like he may have hand cramp at the bottom of the course.

4:07 am PDT Paul Couderc has a massive fall after coming up short on a double backflip.

4:12 am PDT Dawid Godziek is another rider who lands short on the second jump. It looks like riders are being affected by wind.

4:17 am PDT Griffin Paulson also crashes on the second jump while attempting a front flip. Riders didn't have wind during practice so they will need to rethink how they approach runs.

4:21 am PDT Tomas Lemoine has a huge run but crashes out on the second to last jump. Tomas should still get a decent score as a lot of riders have crashed so far.

4:23 am PDT Tomas Lemoine scores a 58.25 and sits in fourth at this point.

4:26 am PDT Timothe Bringer puts together a solid run top to bottom and scores 92.25.

4:31 am PDT An incredible run from Erik Fedko puts him straight to the top of the scores with a 95.25. This is going to be tough to beat!

4:34 am PDT Nicholi Rogatkin went huge on the second jump but goes down on the landing. He gets back on his bike and takes a run at the rest of the jumps.

4:40 am PDT Emil Johansson smashes his run and scores a huge 98. If no one can beat him he will take his seventh Crankworx Slopestyle win in a row.

Top Five After Run 1:

1st. Emil Johansson: 98
2nd. Erik Fedko: 95.25
3rd. Timothe Bringer: 92.25
4th. Torquato Testa: 87.00
5th. Szymon Godziek: 83.00




Run 2

5:03 am PDT Dawid Godziek manages a full second run and improves his score from 8.25 to 90.25.

5:07 am PDT A wild run from Paul Couderc after a big crash on run one sees him move up to sixth place so far.

5:11 am PDT Griffin Paulson has a slight mistake in his run but he still manages to score an 80.

5:13 am PDT Nicholi Rogatkin gets thrown over the bars after a front flip, we hope it wasn't a serious crash.



5 Comments

  • 1 0
 Fedko's run was so beautiful but the run of Emil was just incredible. Holy shit
  • 1 0
 Nice first run from Isted!
  • 1 0
 What did we just witness... Emil with the greatest run of all time?
  • 1 0
 Everyone can go home now. It’s over. Emil wtf
  • 1 0
 My mind is fucking blown... Emil!!!





