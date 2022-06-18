Live Updates & Results from Slopestyle at Crankworx Innsbruck 2022

Crankworx Innsbruck 2022 kicks off with the Slopestyle. Stay tuned for live updates and results.
Course Preview
Anton Thelander takes a run of the course in Innsbruck.
Run 1
3:47 am PDT Szymon Godziek has a massive first run and opens the competition with an 83.
3:50 am PDT Second rider down the course Alex Alanko has a big off after under-rotating. The Judges have scored him a 25.25.
3:53 am PDT Next up is Lukas Knopf who lands a triple downside whip before coming up short on the next jump. Lukas receives a 31.25.
3:57 am PDT Tom Isted came in as an alternate and after finding out this morning he was competing he scores a 76.25 on run one.
4:02 am PDT Last year's bronze medalist Torquato Testa goes into first so far with an 87.
4:05 am PDT Lucas Huppert pulls out of his run after a small mistake and it looks like he may have hand cramp at the bottom of the course.
4:07 am PDT Paul Couderc has a massive fall after coming up short on a double backflip.
4:12 am PDT Dawid Godziek is another rider who lands short on the second jump. It looks like riders are being affected by wind.
4:17 am PDT Griffin Paulson also crashes on the second jump while attempting a front flip. Riders didn't have wind during practice so they will need to rethink how they approach runs.
4:21 am PDT Tomas Lemoine has a huge run but crashes out on the second to last jump. Tomas should still get a decent score as a lot of riders have crashed so far.
4:23 am PDT Tomas Lemoine scores a 58.25 and sits in fourth at this point.
4:26 am PDT Timothe Bringer puts together a solid run top to bottom and scores 92.25.
4:31 am PDT An incredible run from Erik Fedko puts him straight to the top of the scores with a 95.25. This is going to be tough to beat!
4:34 am PDT Nicholi Rogatkin went huge on the second jump but goes down on the landing. He gets back on his bike and takes a run at the rest of the jumps.
4:40 am PDT Emil Johansson smashes his run and scores a huge 98. If no one can beat him he will take his seventh Crankworx Slopestyle win in a row.
Top Five After Run 1:
1st. Emil Johansson: 98
2nd. Erik Fedko: 95.25
3rd. Timothe Bringer: 92.25
4th. Torquato Testa: 87.00
5th. Szymon Godziek: 83.00
Run 2
5:03 am PDT Dawid Godziek manages a full second run and improves his score from 8.25 to 90.25.
5:07 am PDT A wild run from Paul Couderc after a big crash on run one sees him move up to sixth place so far.
5:11 am PDT Griffin Paulson has a slight mistake in his run but he still manages to score an 80.
5:13 am PDT Nicholi Rogatkin gets thrown over the bars after a front flip, we hope it wasn't a serious crash.
