Live Updates & Results from Slopestyle at Crankworx Innsbruck 2022

Anton Thelander takes a run of the course in Innsbruck.



Run 1



3:47 am PDT Szymon Godziek has a massive first run and opens the competition with an 83.



3:50 am PDT Second rider down the course Alex Alanko has a big off after under-rotating. The Judges have scored him a 25.25.



3:53 am PDT Next up is Lukas Knopf who lands a triple downside whip before coming up short on the next jump. Lukas receives a 31.25.



3:57 am PDT Tom Isted came in as an alternate and after finding out this morning he was competing he scores a 76.25 on run one.



4:02 am PDT Last year's bronze medalist Torquato Testa goes into first so far with an 87.



4:05 am PDT Lucas Huppert pulls out of his run after a small mistake and it looks like he may have hand cramp at the bottom of the course.



4:07 am PDT Paul Couderc has a massive fall after coming up short on a double backflip.



4:12 am PDT Dawid Godziek is another rider who lands short on the second jump. It looks like riders are being affected by wind.



4:17 am PDT Griffin Paulson also crashes on the second jump while attempting a front flip. Riders didn't have wind during practice so they will need to rethink how they approach runs.



4:21 am PDT Tomas Lemoine has a huge run but crashes out on the second to last jump. Tomas should still get a decent score as a lot of riders have crashed so far.



4:23 am PDT Tomas Lemoine scores a 58.25 and sits in fourth at this point.



4:26 am PDT Timothe Bringer puts together a solid run top to bottom and scores 92.25.



4:31 am PDT An incredible run from Erik Fedko puts him straight to the top of the scores with a 95.25. This is going to be tough to beat!



4:34 am PDT Nicholi Rogatkin went huge on the second jump but goes down on the landing. He gets back on his bike and takes a run at the rest of the jumps.



4:40 am PDT Emil Johansson smashes his run and scores a huge 98. If no one can beat him he will take his seventh Crankworx Slopestyle win in a row.



Top Five After Run 1:



1st. Emil Johansson: 98

2nd. Erik Fedko: 95.25

3rd. Timothe Bringer: 92.25

4th. Torquato Testa: 87.00

5th. Szymon Godziek: 83.00







Run 2



5:03 am PDT Dawid Godziek manages a full second run and improves his score from 8.25 to 90.25.



5:07 am PDT A wild run from Paul Couderc after a big crash on run one sees him move up to sixth place so far.



5:11 am PDT Griffin Paulson has a slight mistake in his run but he still manages to score an 80.



5:13 am PDT Nicholi Rogatkin gets thrown over the bars after a front flip, we hope it wasn't a serious crash.



