Final Results from Speed & Style at Crankworx Cairns 2024

Elite Women

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

Elite Men

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

Jordy Scott and Garret Mechem take the top podium spots after the Crankworx Cairns Speed & Style.Check out the full results below and you can watch the replay here Jordy ScottMartha GillKatie LawranceAmelia FreemanGarret MechemDaniele FerriJackson FrewMike Ross