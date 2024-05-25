Watch
Final Results from Speed & Style at Crankworx Cairns 2024
May 24, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
Jordy Scott and Garret Mechem take the top podium spots after the Crankworx Cairns Speed & Style.
Check out the full results below and you can watch the replay here.
here
.
Elite Women
1st.
Jordy Scott
2nd.
Martha Gill
3rd.
Katie Lawrance
4th.
Amelia Freeman
Only four riders competed in finals.
Elite Men
1st.
Garret Mechem
2nd.
Daniele Ferri
3rd.
Jackson Frew
4th.
Mike Ross
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Crankworx
Results
Crankworx 2024
Crankworx Cairns 2024
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,156 articles
