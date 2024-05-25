Final Results from Speed & Style at Crankworx Cairns 2024

May 24, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Jordy Scott and Garret Mechem take the top podium spots after the Crankworx Cairns Speed & Style.

Check out the full results below and you can watch the replay here.


Elite Women

1st. Jordy Scott
2nd. Martha Gill
3rd. Katie Lawrance
4th. Amelia Freeman

Only four riders competed in finals.


Elite Men

1st. Garret Mechem
2nd. Daniele Ferri
3rd. Jackson Frew
4th. Mike Ross

photo


