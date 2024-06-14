Pinkbike.com
Final Results from Speed & Style at Crankworx Innsbruck 2024
Jun 14, 2024
by
Sarah Moore
Jordy Scott and Bernd Winkler take the top podium spots after the Crankworx Innsbruck Speed & Style.
Check out the full results below and you can watch the replay
here
.
Elite Women
1st.
Jordy Scott
2nd.
Martha Gill
3rd.
Shania Rawson
4th.
Martina Lippolis
Elite Men
1st.
Bernd Winkler
2nd.
Ryan Gilchrist
3rd.
Jackson Frew
4th.
Jonathan Simek
See full results
here.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Crankworx
Crankworx Innsbruck 2024
Author Info:
sarahmoore
Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,434 articles
