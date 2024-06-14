Powered by Outside

Final Results from Speed & Style at Crankworx Innsbruck 2024

Jun 14, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
Jordy Scott and Bernd Winkler take the top podium spots after the Crankworx Innsbruck Speed & Style.

Check out the full results below and you can watch the replay here.


Elite Women

1st. Jordy Scott
2nd. Martha Gill
3rd. Shania Rawson
4th. Martina Lippolis


Elite Men

1st. Bernd Winkler
2nd. Ryan Gilchrist
3rd. Jackson Frew
4th. Jonathan Simek


See full results here.

