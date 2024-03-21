Final Results from Speed & Style at Crankworx Rotorua 2024

The second of five live broadcast events took place today at Crankworx Rotorua with Caroline Buchanan and Garret Mechem taking the top honours in Speed & Style ahead of Jordy Scott and Tuhoto-Ariki Pene. Martha Gill racked up the points for the Queen of Crankworx with her third place in Speed & Style today ahead of Shania Rawson after winning the Air DH earlier this week. Billy Meaclem too third place for the men ahead of Mark Ducat.
Full results and photo epic coming soon! Watch the replay here
.
Elite Women1st.
Caroline Buchanan2nd.
Jordy Scott3rd.
Martha Gill4th.
Shania Rawson
Elite Men1st.
Garret Mechem2nd.
Tuhoto-Ariki Pene3rd.
Billy Meaclem4th.
Mark Ducat