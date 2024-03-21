Final Results from Speed & Style at Crankworx Rotorua 2024

Mar 21, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
The second of five live broadcast events took place today at Crankworx Rotorua with Caroline Buchanan and Garret Mechem taking the top honours in Speed & Style ahead of Jordy Scott and Tuhoto-Ariki Pene. Martha Gill racked up the points for the Queen of Crankworx with her third place in Speed & Style today ahead of Shania Rawson after winning the Air DH earlier this week. Billy Meaclem too third place for the men ahead of Mark Ducat.

Full results and photo epic coming soon! Watch the replay here.


Elite Women

1st. Caroline Buchanan
2nd. Jordy Scott
3rd. Martha Gill
4th. Shania Rawson



Elite Men

1st. Garret Mechem
2nd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene
3rd. Billy Meaclem
4th. Mark Ducat

