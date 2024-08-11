Powered by Outside

Final Results from the 2024 European DH Championships in Champery

Aug 11, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Ahead of the World's best going head-to-head at the World Champs later this month, some of the top European riders got between the tape in Champery, Switzerland for the 2024 European Championships.

In the U19 women's racing, Ella Svegby continues a great season of racing as she led Lais Bonnaure by nearly four seconds by the finish line. Over six seconds back Emma Bindhammer completed the top three. Max Alran secured the 2024 European champ title for the U19 men, besting Italy's Christian Hauser by 0.75 seconds. Almost five seconds back Roee Ostfeld set the third fastest time.

Lisa Baumann laid down a raid ride as she toppled the 2023 World Champion Vali Höll off the top of the results going faster by 1.85 seconds. After qualifying in second Lisa Baumann went one better in finals as she battled the home race pressure to take the 2024 European Champ title. Vali Höll ended the day in second, beating the fastest qualifier Marine Cabirou by 0.14 seconds.

It's a big win for Andreas Kolb as he finds a near three-second gap against Matt Walker. After an incredible run, Andreas Kolb wins in Champery as he sets a blistering second sector time on his way to crossing the line 2.98 seconds up. Matt Walker was the only rider within three seconds of Kolb with Loic Matin securing third place.

Check out the results below.


Results

Elite Men

1st. Andreas Kolb: 3:02.61
2nd. Matt Walker: 3:05.59 / +2.98
3rd. Loic Martin: 3:05.85 / +3.24
4th. Thibaut Daprela: 3:05.89 / +3.28
5th. Charlie Hatton: 3:05.91 / +3.30

Elite Women

1st. Lisa Baumann: 3:33.50
2nd. Vali Höll: 3:35.35 / +1.85
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 3:35.49 / +1.99
4th. Eleonora Farina: 3:37.58 / +4.08
5th. Myriam Nicole: 3:37.73 / +4.23


U19 Men

1st. Max Alran: 3:05.88
2nd. Christian Hauser: 3:06.63 / +0.75
3rd. Roee Ostfield: 3:10.71 / +4.83
4th. Mae Rogier: 3:11.47 / +5.59
5th. Mylann Falquet: 3:11.49 / +5.61

U19 Women

1st. Ella Svegby: 4:00.35
2nd. Lais Bonnaure: 4:04.17 / +3.82
3rd. Emma Bindhammer: 4:06.72 / +6.37
4th. Emy Grandouiller: 4:07.60 / +7.25
5th. Amelia Dudek: 4:07.78 / +7.43



Full Results






Individual Split Rankings






You can view the results for every category here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Results


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,333 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Expert Rider Passes Away After Crash at 2024 USA Cycling National Downhill Championships in North Carolina
84029 views
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: What Grips Pinkbike Editors Actually Use
51096 views
Review: Santa Cruz V10 - Hard to Ignore
50472 views
First Ride: Schwalbe's New Albert Gravity Pro Tires Use a Radial Casing for Improved Grip
44067 views
YT Industries Announces Jeffsy Uncaged 14 (And It Comes With an Action Figure)
37012 views
Bike Check: Keegan Swenson's Drop Bar Santa Cruz Highball - 2024 Leadville 100
34514 views
Results: 2024 Leadville 100
27101 views
Tech Briefing: Signature Pedals, Steel Hardtails, An Iron Maiden Collab & More
26908 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

4 Comments
  • 5 0
 It wasn't clear to see what happened to Danny Hart's bike....he came down with what looked like his shifter hanging off the bike? Congrats to Kolb though....great run!
  • 5 0
 His balls dropped down and messed up the hanger!
  • 4 0
 @jokermtb: Maybe he tried to sit down...
  • 5 0
 Go Ella !!







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.061279
Mobile Version of Website