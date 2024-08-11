Final Results from the 2024 European DH Championships in Champery

Ahead of the World's best going head-to-head at the World Champs later this month, some of the top European riders got between the tape in Champery, Switzerland for the 2024 European Championships.
In the U19 women's racing, Ella Svegby continues a great season of racing as she led Lais Bonnaure by nearly four seconds by the finish line. Over six seconds back Emma Bindhammer completed the top three. Max Alran secured the 2024 European champ title for the U19 men, besting Italy's Christian Hauser by 0.75 seconds. Almost five seconds back Roee Ostfeld set the third fastest time.
Lisa Baumann laid down a raid ride as she toppled the 2023 World Champion Vali Höll off the top of the results going faster by 1.85 seconds. After qualifying in second Lisa Baumann went one better in finals as she battled the home race pressure to take the 2024 European Champ title. Vali Höll ended the day in second, beating the fastest qualifier Marine Cabirou by 0.14 seconds.
It's a big win for Andreas Kolb as he finds a near three-second gap against Matt Walker. After an incredible run, Andreas Kolb wins in Champery as he sets a blistering second sector time on his way to crossing the line 2.98 seconds up. Matt Walker was the only rider within three seconds of Kolb with Loic Matin securing third place.
Check out the results below.
Results
Elite Men
1st. Andreas Kolb: 3:02.61
2nd. Matt Walker: 3:05.59 / +2.98
3rd. Loic Martin: 3:05.85 / +3.24
4th. Thibaut Daprela: 3:05.89 / +3.28
5th. Charlie Hatton: 3:05.91 / +3.30
Elite Women
1st. Lisa Baumann: 3:33.50
2nd. Vali Höll: 3:35.35 / +1.85
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 3:35.49 / +1.99
4th. Eleonora Farina: 3:37.58 / +4.08
5th. Myriam Nicole: 3:37.73 / +4.23
U19 Men
1st. Max Alran: 3:05.88
2nd. Christian Hauser: 3:06.63 / +0.75
3rd. Roee Ostfield: 3:10.71 / +4.83
4th. Mae Rogier: 3:11.47 / +5.59
5th. Mylann Falquet: 3:11.49 / +5.61
U19 Women
1st. Ella Svegby: 4:00.35
2nd. Lais Bonnaure: 4:04.17 / +3.82
3rd. Emma Bindhammer: 4:06.72 / +6.37
4th. Emy Grandouiller: 4:07.60 / +7.25
5th. Amelia Dudek: 4:07.78 / +7.43
