Final Results from the 2024 Tennessee National Downhill

Mar 23, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the 2024 Tennessee National Downhill at Windrock Bike Park. In the Elite Women's racing Frida Rønning followed up her fastest seeding time to win by 3.259 seconds. For the Elite Men, Dakotah Norton fought back after a flat during seeding to go fastest on race day.

Check out who went fastest and the full results below.


Elite Women

1st. Frida Rønning: 3:02.021
2nd. Kailey Skelton: +3.259
3rd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: +8.214
4th. Abby Ronca: +10.651
5th. Maylei Leaneagh: +13.175




Elite Men

1st. Dakotah Norton: 2:33.900
2nd. Austin Dooley: +3.217
3rd. Ryan Pinkerton: +3.289
4th. Tyler Ervin: +3.609
5th. Dante Silva: +3.685




Full Results

Elite Women

photo

Elite Men

photo
photo


You can view the full set of results for every category here.



3 Comments
  • 2 0
 Asa was up at split 2 over Dakotah!
  • 1 0
 Flat or crash?
  • 1 0
 @Jvhowube: crash. "a little banged up, but in good spirits" according to the frameworks racing instagram.







