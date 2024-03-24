Final Results from the 2024 Tennessee National Downhill

The results are in from the 2024 Tennessee National Downhill at Windrock Bike Park. In the Elite Women's racing Frida Rønning followed up her fastest seeding time to win by 3.259 seconds. For the Elite Men, Dakotah Norton fought back after a flat during seeding to go fastest on race day.
Check out who went fastest and the full results below.
Elite Women1st.
Frida Rønning: 3:02.0212nd.
Kailey Skelton: +3.2593rd.
Valentina Roa Sanchez: +8.2144th.
Abby Ronca: +10.6515th.
Maylei Leaneagh: +13.175
Elite Men1st.
Dakotah Norton: 2:33.9002nd.
Austin Dooley: +3.2173rd.
Ryan Pinkerton: +3.2894th.
Tyler Ervin: +3.6095th.
Dante Silva: +3.685
Full ResultsElite WomenElite Men
You can view the full set of results for every category here
.