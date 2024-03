Final Results from the 2024 Tennessee National Downhill

Elite Women

The results are in from the 2024 Tennessee National Downhill at Windrock Bike Park. In the Elite Women's racing Frida Rønning followed up her fastest seeding time to win by 3.259 seconds. For the Elite Men, Dakotah Norton fought back after a flat during seeding to go fastest on race day.Check out who went fastest and the full results below.Frida Rønning: 3:02.021Kailey Skelton:Valentina Roa Sanchez:Abby Ronca:Maylei Leaneagh:Dakotah Norton: 2:33.900Austin Dooley:Ryan Pinkerton:Tyler Ervin:Dante Silva:You can view the full set of results for every category here