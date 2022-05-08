Live Updates & Results from the Albstadt XC World Cup 2022

Results:

The Elite Women are on course now.



The 2022 World Cup XC racing continues with the second round in Albstadt.



The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: 11:00am CEST (2:00am PDT, 5:00am EDT, 10:00am BST, 9:00pm NZST)



The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: 14:15pm CEST (5:15am PDT, 8:15am EDT, 13:15pm BST, 12:15am +day NZST)







2:20 am PDT



The Elite Women are off with Jolanda Neff leading the race into the start loop.







2:23 am PDT



Rebecca McConnell now takes the lead up the first climb.







2:30 am PDT



After the start loop the top five Elite Women are:



1st. Rebecca McConnell: 9:59

2nd. Jenny Rissveds: +6

3rd. Anne Terpstra: +7

4th. Loana Lecomte: +15

5th. Jolanda Neff: +16







2:33 am PDT



Jenny Rissveds is closing in on Rebecca McConnell at the front of the race with the chasing group led by Loana Lecomte sitting at around 25 seconds back.







2:37 am PDT



At split one on the first lap, Jenny Rissveds is eight seconds off the lead with the chasing group 31 seconds off the pace of Rebecca McConnell.







2:43 am PDT



Jenny Rissveds has caught Rebecca McConnell after pulling back over seven seconds on a climb. The chasing group has fallen further back with a 44-second gap to the top two racers.







2:44 am PDT



After the lap one the top five Elite Women are:



1st. Rebecca McConnell: 23:47

2nd. Jenny Rissveds: +1

3rd. Loana Lecomte: +46

4th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +47

5th. Alessandra Keller: +47







2:49 am PDT



Currently, it is looking like the chasing group is catching the leaders with the gap already having dropped by 10 seconds.







2:51 am PDT



At the first split the gap from the leaders to Mona Mitterwallner and the chasing group is 35 seconds.







2:57 am PDT



Impressively Mona Mitterwallner was able to take almost 10 seconds out of the leading group on the big climb in the second half of the lap. We could see the chasing group come back to the front if this continues,







2:58 am PDT



After the lap two the top five Elite Women are:



1st. Rebecca McConnell: 37:48

2nd. Jenny Rissveds: +3

3rd. Mona Mitterwallner: +37

4th. Loana Lecomte: +38

5th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +38







3:03 am PDT



Jenny Rissveds is pushing hard and starting to pull away from Rebecca McConnell.



