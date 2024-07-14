LIVE: Results & Updates from the Aletsch Arena Enduro World Cup 2024

Live Timing Feed

The racing kicks off in Switzerland with the second-longest stage of the day with the Glaciara Trail covering 5.74 kilometres with 771 metres of descending. Up first to take on the day's racing the U21 Men saw a big win for Bailey Christie as he crossed the line over 12 seconds ahead of Jakub Pivnicka. Jt Fisher was the only other rider to come within 20 seconds of the top time in 3rd place. Christie's stage-winning ride split the top five by 21 seconds as he holds a big lead into the second stage.Lily Planquart won a closer battle in the U21 women's first stage leading the race opener by 3.683 seconds. Elly Hoskin led a trio of Canadians besting Lily Boucher and Emmy Lan. Overall series leader, Simona Kuchynkova, kicks off the day with fifth place, 26.578 seconds back.Bailey Christie: 10:00.191Jakub Pivnicka: 10:12.291 /Jt Fisher: 10:12.730 /Wei Tien Ho: 10:21.119 /Sascha Kim: 10:21.356 /Lily Planquart: 12:09.735Elly Hoskin: 12:13.418 /Lily Boucher: 12:19.598 /Emmy Lan: 12:28.316 /Simona Kuchynkova: 12:36.313 /