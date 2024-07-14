Powered by Outside

LIVE: Results & Updates from the Aletsch Arena Enduro World Cup 2024

Jul 14, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Kicking off another weekend of World Cup racing the enduro racers are between the tape to battle across five alpine stages. Check back throughout the day for stage results from Switzerland.


Live Timing Feed


You can also access the EDR live timing page here.


Live Stage Results


Stage 1



The racing kicks off in Switzerland with the second-longest stage of the day with the Glaciara Trail covering 5.74 kilometres with 771 metres of descending. Up first to take on the day's racing the U21 Men saw a big win for Bailey Christie as he crossed the line over 12 seconds ahead of Jakub Pivnicka. Jt Fisher was the only other rider to come within 20 seconds of the top time in 3rd place. Christie's stage-winning ride split the top five by 21 seconds as he holds a big lead into the second stage.

Lily Planquart won a closer battle in the U21 women's first stage leading the race opener by 3.683 seconds. Elly Hoskin led a trio of Canadians besting Lily Boucher and Emmy Lan. Overall series leader, Simona Kuchynkova, kicks off the day with fifth place, 26.578 seconds back.


U21 Men:

1st. Bailey Christie: 10:00.191
2nd. Jakub Pivnicka: 10:12.291 / +12.100
3rd. Jt Fisher: 10:12.730 / +12.539
4th. Wei Tien Ho: 10:21.119 / +20.928
5th. Sascha Kim: 10:21.356 / +21.165

U21 Women:

1st. Lily Planquart: 12:09.735
2nd. Elly Hoskin: 12:13.418 / +3.683
3rd. Lily Boucher: 12:19.598 / +9.863
4th. Emmy Lan: 12:28.316 / +18.581
5th. Simona Kuchynkova: 12:36.313 / +26.578

Elite Women [Results Expected after 10:26 CET]:

1st.
2nd.
3rd.
4th.
5th.

Elite Men [Results Expected after 10:51 CET]:

1st.
2nd.
3rd.
4th.
5th.




Posted In:
Racing and Events Enduro Racing Results EDR Aletsch Arena 2024 World Cup Enduro


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,305 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Video: Local Mountain Biker Jumps Over the Tour de France Peloton For A Second Time
133623 views
Spotted: Matt Hunter's Aluminum Specialized Stumpjumper Has a Cable Actuated Derailleur
48884 views
Orange Launch Five New Bikes at Eurobike 2024
46137 views
Brian's Randoms from Eurobike 2024
38579 views
2024 Tour de Gnar Cancelled After Yoann Barelli's Horrific Crash
38178 views
First Look: Kona Process 153 & 134
36819 views
Review: Last Glen - An Out-of-the-Ordinary All-Mountain Bike
35208 views
Danny Hart's Heavily Customized GT Fury & the Man Behind It
34259 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.041278
Mobile Version of Website