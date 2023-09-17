Live Stage Results from the Châtel EDR World Cup 2023

Live Timing

The U21 Men were the first up today and it was a French one-two on home soil as Lisandru Bertini pulled ahead of Raphaël Giambi by just 1.18 seconds. Sascha Kim who is in the running for the overall against Lisandru Bertini ended the first stage in fifth.Lisandru Bertini: 3:05.850Raphaël Giambi: 3:07.030Wei Tien Ho: 3:09.160Alexis Icardo: 3:09.450Sascha Kim: 3:09.550Next up was the U21 Women with Emily Carrick-Anderson taking the lead. Emily had a great 2nd-place result in the last round after riding the race on a borrowed bike from Hattie Harnden. Simona Kuchynkova crossed the line 1.6 back in 2nd. Emmy Lan already has the title wrapped up and ended the first stage in fifth.Emily Carrick-Anderson: 3:51.500Simona Kuchynkova: 3:53.100Claire Chabbert: 3:56.650Sophie Riva: 3:57.480Emmy Lan: 3:57.690