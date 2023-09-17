Live Stage Results from the Châtel EDR World Cup 2023

Sep 17, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
After a short break, we are back with the final round of the 2023 Enduro World Cup. A full day of racing is ahead as riders take on seven stages, stay tuned as we cover the stage-by-stage results from the final stop of the 2023 series.


Live Race Results:


Live Timing


Course Map

photo

Falco Trail: 1.4km / 325m descent - Stage 1

Barboss: 2.8km / 430m descent - Stage 2

Foret Du Saix: 1.8km / 410m descent - Stage 3

Hattock/Da Trail: 2km / 295m descent - Stage 4

Coupe De France: 2km / 317m descent - Stage 5

Haute Tension: 1.9km / 380m descent - Stage 6

Komatrautrail: 1.5km / 250m descent - Stage 7




Stage 1

Video: Charlie Murray


The U21 Men were the first up today and it was a French one-two on home soil as Lisandru Bertini pulled ahead of Raphaël Giambi by just 1.18 seconds. Sascha Kim who is in the running for the overall against Lisandru Bertini ended the first stage in fifth.

Stage Results
1st. Lisandru Bertini: 3:05.850
2nd. Raphaël Giambi: 3:07.030
3rd. Wei Tien Ho: 3:09.160
4th. Alexis Icardo: 3:09.450
5th. Sascha Kim: 3:09.550


Next up was the U21 Women with Emily Carrick-Anderson taking the lead. Emily had a great 2nd-place result in the last round after riding the race on a borrowed bike from Hattie Harnden. Simona Kuchynkova crossed the line 1.6 back in 2nd. Emmy Lan already has the title wrapped up and ended the first stage in fifth.

Stage Results
1st. Emily Carrick-Anderson: 3:51.500
2nd. Simona Kuchynkova: 3:53.100
3rd. Claire Chabbert: 3:56.650
4th. Sophie Riva: 3:57.480
5th. Emmy Lan: 3:57.690




Stage 2

Video: Charlie Murray




Stage 3

Video: Charlie Murray




Stage 4

Video: Charlie Murray




Stage 5

Video: Charlie Murray




Stage 6

Video: Charlie Murray




Stage 7

Video: Charlie Murray




