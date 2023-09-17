Live Stage Results from the Châtel EDR World Cup 2023

After a short break, we are back with the final round of the 2023 Enduro World Cup. A full day of racing is ahead as riders take on seven stages, stay tuned as we cover the stage-by-stage results from the final stop of the 2023 series.
Live Race Results:
Live Timing
Course MapFalco Trail:
1.4km / 325m descent - Stage 1Barboss:
2.8km / 430m descent - Stage 2Foret Du Saix:
1.8km / 410m descent - Stage 3Hattock/Da Trail:
2km / 295m descent - Stage 4 Coupe De France:
2km / 317m descent - Stage 5Haute Tension:
1.9km / 380m descent - Stage 6Komatrautrail:
1.5km / 250m descent - Stage 7
Stage 1Video: Charlie Murray
The U21 Men were the first up today and it was a French one-two on home soil as Lisandru Bertini pulled ahead of Raphaël Giambi by just 1.18 seconds. Sascha Kim who is in the running for the overall against Lisandru Bertini ended the first stage in fifth.Stage Results1st.
Lisandru Bertini: 3:05.8502nd.
Raphaël Giambi: 3:07.0303rd.
Wei Tien Ho: 3:09.1604th.
Alexis Icardo: 3:09.4505th.
Sascha Kim: 3:09.550
Next up was the U21 Women with Emily Carrick-Anderson taking the lead. Emily had a great 2nd-place result in the last round after riding the race on a borrowed bike from Hattie Harnden. Simona Kuchynkova crossed the line 1.6 back in 2nd. Emmy Lan already has the title wrapped up and ended the first stage in fifth.Stage Results1st.
Emily Carrick-Anderson: 3:51.5002nd.
Simona Kuchynkova: 3:53.1003rd.
Claire Chabbert: 3:56.6504th.
Sophie Riva: 3:57.4805th.
Emmy Lan: 3:57.690
Stage 2Video: Charlie Murray Stage 3Video: Charlie Murray Stage 4Video: Charlie Murray Stage 5Video: Charlie Murray Stage 6Video: Charlie Murray Stage 7Video: Charlie Murray