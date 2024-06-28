LIVE: Results & Race Updates from the Combloux Enduro World Cup 2024

Kicking off another weekend of World Cup racing the enduro racers are between the tape to battle across six flat-out stages. Check back throughout the day for stage results from France.
Live Stage Results
Stage 1
The first stage of the day sees racers go against the clock on Col Du Jaillet, here they will face a 2.4-kilometre long course with 282 metres of descending.
The U21 men were the first riders to take on the stage with Jt Fisher securing an early race lead with a gap of 1.457 seconds to Adam Maxa. Jakub Pivnicka was the only other rider within four seconds of the top time as he went over the line 2.639 back. Series overall leader Wei Tien Ho ended the stage in sixth place, losing 6.710 seconds to Fisher.
Simona Kuchynkova started her day off with a stage victory as she went fastest in the U21 women's racing. Winni Goldsbury rode closest to the stage winner as she was only 0.498 seconds back before a large gap of around two and a half seconds to Emmy Lan in third.
U21 Men:1st.
Jt Fisher: 4:52.5812nd.
Adam Maxa: 4:54.038 / +1.4573rd.
Jakub Pivnicka: 4:55.220 / +2.6394th.
William Brodie: 4:56.660 / +4.0795th.
Bachelet Baptiste: 4:56.897 / +4.316U21 Women:1st.
Simona Kuchynkova: 6:19.1782nd.
Winni Goldsbury: 6:19.676 / +0.4983rd.
Emmy Lan: 6:22.259 / +3.0814th.
Lily Boucher: 6:22.828 / +3.6505th.
Elite Women [Results Expected after 11:22 CET]:
Elite Men [Results Expected after 11:49 CET]: