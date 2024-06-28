LIVE: Results & Race Updates from the Combloux Enduro World Cup 2024

Live Timing Feed

Live Stage Results

Stage 1

U21 Men:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

U21 Women:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Elite Women [Results Expected after 11:22 CET]:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Elite Men [Results Expected after 11:49 CET]:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

The first stage of the day sees racers go against the clock on Col Du Jaillet, here they will face a 2.4-kilometre long course with 282 metres of descending.The U21 men were the first riders to take on the stage with Jt Fisher securing an early race lead with a gap of 1.457 seconds to Adam Maxa. Jakub Pivnicka was the only other rider within four seconds of the top time as he went over the line 2.639 back. Series overall leader Wei Tien Ho ended the stage in sixth place, losing 6.710 seconds to Fisher.Simona Kuchynkova started her day off with a stage victory as she went fastest in the U21 women's racing. Winni Goldsbury rode closest to the stage winner as she was only 0.498 seconds back before a large gap of around two and a half seconds to Emmy Lan in third.Jt Fisher: 4:52.581Adam Maxa: 4:54.038 /Jakub Pivnicka: 4:55.220 /William Brodie: 4:56.660 /Bachelet Baptiste: 4:56.897 /Simona Kuchynkova: 6:19.178Winni Goldsbury: 6:19.676 /Emmy Lan: 6:22.259 /Lily Boucher: 6:22.828 /Claire Chabbert: 6:29.233 /