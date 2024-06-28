Powered by Outside

LIVE: Results & Race Updates from the Combloux Enduro World Cup 2024

Jun 28, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Kicking off another weekend of World Cup racing the enduro racers are between the tape to battle across six flat-out stages. Check back throughout the day for stage results from France.


Live Timing Feed


You can also access the EDR live timing page here.


Live Stage Results


Stage 1



The first stage of the day sees racers go against the clock on Col Du Jaillet, here they will face a 2.4-kilometre long course with 282 metres of descending.

The U21 men were the first riders to take on the stage with Jt Fisher securing an early race lead with a gap of 1.457 seconds to Adam Maxa. Jakub Pivnicka was the only other rider within four seconds of the top time as he went over the line 2.639 back. Series overall leader Wei Tien Ho ended the stage in sixth place, losing 6.710 seconds to Fisher.

Simona Kuchynkova started her day off with a stage victory as she went fastest in the U21 women's racing. Winni Goldsbury rode closest to the stage winner as she was only 0.498 seconds back before a large gap of around two and a half seconds to Emmy Lan in third.


U21 Men:

1st. Jt Fisher: 4:52.581
2nd. Adam Maxa: 4:54.038 / +1.457
3rd. Jakub Pivnicka: 4:55.220 / +2.639
4th. William Brodie: 4:56.660 / +4.079
5th. Bachelet Baptiste: 4:56.897 / +4.316

U21 Women:

1st. Simona Kuchynkova: 6:19.178
2nd. Winni Goldsbury: 6:19.676 / +0.498
3rd. Emmy Lan: 6:22.259 / +3.081
4th. Lily Boucher: 6:22.828 / +3.650
5th. Claire Chabbert: 6:29.233 / +10.055

Elite Women [Results Expected after 11:22 CET]:

1st.
2nd.
3rd.
4th.
5th.

Elite Men [Results Expected after 11:49 CET]:

1st.
2nd.
3rd.
4th.
5th.




3 Comments
  • 2 0
 Weekday racing wtf, another nail in the EWS coffin
  • 2 0
 Is this still a thing?
  • 2 0
 RIP EDR EWS whatever







