Live Results & Updates from the Derby Enduro World Cup 2023

Stage 1

Stage Details

Roxanne:

Stage Results

U21 Women



1st. Erice Van Leuven: 6:37.850

2nd. Elly Hoskin: 6:38.300

3rd. Xanthe Robb: 6:43.500

4th. Lia Ladbrook: 6:52.080

5th. Emmy Lan: 6:53.150













U21 Men



1st. Bailey Christie: 5:29.980

2nd. Cooper Lowe: 5:34.870

3rd. Sascha Kim: 5:35.020

4th. Lief Rodgers: 5:35.820

5th. Harvey Lee: 5:40.580



Overall Results After Stage 1

Elite Women



1st. Hattie Harnden: 6:12.180

2nd. Bex Baraona: 6:14.430

3rd. Zoe Cuthbert: 6:21.300

4th. Ella Conolly: 6:21.530

5th. Kate Weatherly: 6:24.250

6th. Barbora Prudkova: 6:25.360

7th. George Swift: 6:25.650

8th. Amy Morrison: 6:25.650

9th. Morgane Charre: 6:27.080

10th. Isabeau Courdurier: 6:27.260



Live Stage Updates

3km / 235m descentLive updates will kick off when the top-ranked Elite Women begin the first stage of the day they are expected to start at 10:25 AEDT / 12:25 GMT / 16:25 PDT.We are still waiting for the top-ranked Elite Women to start on stage one but we have seen that Vali Höll has decided not to start today.The top Elite women are now hitting the first stage with Australian XC racer Zoe Cuthbert currently leading followed by George Swift and Amy Morrison.Barbora Prudkova is the first of the top-ranked riders to break into the top three as she goes just over four seconds back on the current top time set by Zoe Cuthbert.Kate Weatherly is the next rider to get into the top three but she still falls nearly three seconds off the pace.Bex Baraona flies into the lead by a huge 6.84 seconds!Fellow UK racer Hattie Harnden bests Baraona's time to pull ahead by a further 2.2 seconds.As Morgane Charre goes 9th and Isabeau Courdurier takes 10th it is a stage win to kick off the day for Hattie Harnden.