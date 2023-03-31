Live Results & Updates from the Derby Enduro World Cup 2023

After less than a week, we are back with the second round of the 2023 Enduro World Cup. A full day of racing is ahead as riders take on six stages across 42.5km and 1444 meters of descending. Stay tuned as we cover the stage-by-stage results from the second stop of the 2023 series.
The official live timing feed can be found here
.
Live Race Updates:
Poll: Who do you Think Will Win?
We have given our predictions
but as the Enduro World Cup continues in Derby who is your money on for the win today?
Course Map
Total:
42.5km / 1444m descent / 1444m climb
Stage 1Video: Charlie MurrayStage DetailsRoxanne:
3km / 235m descent
Stage Results
Elite Women
Elite Men
U21 Women
1st. Erice Van Leuven: 6:37.850
2nd. Elly Hoskin: 6:38.300
3rd. Xanthe Robb: 6:43.500
4th. Lia Ladbrook: 6:52.080
5th. Emmy Lan: 6:53.150
U21 Men
1st. Bailey Christie: 5:29.980
2nd. Cooper Lowe: 5:34.870
3rd. Sascha Kim: 5:35.020
4th. Lief Rodgers: 5:35.820
5th. Harvey Lee: 5:40.580
Overall Results After Stage 1
Elite Women
1st. Hattie Harnden: 6:12.180
2nd. Bex Baraona: 6:14.430
3rd. Zoe Cuthbert: 6:21.300
4th. Ella Conolly: 6:21.530
5th. Kate Weatherly: 6:24.250
6th. Barbora Prudkova: 6:25.360
7th. George Swift: 6:25.650
8th. Amy Morrison: 6:25.650
9th. Morgane Charre: 6:27.080
10th. Isabeau Courdurier: 6:27.260
Elite Men
U21 Women
Live Stage Updates15:36 PDT
Live updates will kick off when the top-ranked Elite Women begin the first stage of the day they are expected to start at 10:25 AEDT / 12:25 GMT / 16:25 PDT.16:09 PDT
We are still waiting for the top-ranked Elite Women to start on stage one but we have seen that Vali Höll has decided not to start today. 16:28 PDT
The top Elite women are now hitting the first stage with Australian XC racer Zoe Cuthbert currently leading followed by George Swift and Amy Morrison. 16:36 PDT
Barbora Prudkova is the first of the top-ranked riders to break into the top three as she goes just over four seconds back on the current top time set by Zoe Cuthbert.16:36 PDT
Kate Weatherly is the next rider to get into the top three but she still falls nearly three seconds off the pace. 16:37 PDT
Bex Baraona flies into the lead by a huge 6.84 seconds!16:38 PDT
Fellow UK racer Hattie Harnden bests Baraona's time to pull ahead by a further 2.2 seconds. 16:40 PDT
As Morgane Charre goes 9th and Isabeau Courdurier takes 10th it is a stage win to kick off the day for Hattie Harnden.
Stage 2Video: Charlie MurrayStage DetailsDambusters:
2.4km / 190m descent
Stage Results
Elite Women
Elite Men
U21 Women
1st. Erice Van Leuven: 5:22.580
2nd. Elly Hoskin: 5:27.200
3rd. Xanthe Robb: 5:29.680
4th. Emmy Lan: 5:33.600
5th. Sophie Riva: 5:35.570
U21 Men
1st. Cooper Lowe: 4:44.600
2nd. Bailey Christie: 4:47.930
3rd. Sascha Kim: 4:49.180
4th. Lief Rodgers: 4:50.280
5th. Thomas Locke: 4:50.550
Overall Results After Stage 2
Elite Women
Elite Men
U21 Women
21 Comments
