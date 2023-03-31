Live Results & Updates from the Derby Enduro World Cup 2023

Mar 31, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
After less than a week, we are back with the second round of the 2023 Enduro World Cup. A full day of racing is ahead as riders take on six stages across 42.5km and 1444 meters of descending. Stay tuned as we cover the stage-by-stage results from the second stop of the 2023 series.


The official live timing feed can be found here.

Live Race Updates:



Poll: Who do you Think Will Win?

We have given our predictions but as the Enduro World Cup continues in Derby who is your money on for the win today?

Who Will Win the Elite Women's Race?



Who Will Win the Elite Men's Race?






Course Map


Total: 42.5km / 1444m descent / 1444m climb





Stage 1

Video: Charlie Murray

Stage Details

Roxanne: 3km / 235m descent


Stage Results

Elite Women

1st.
2nd.
3rd.
4th.
5th.
6th.
7th.
8th.
9th.
10th.

Elite Men

1st.
2nd.
3rd.
4th.
5th.
6th.
7th.
8th.
9th.
10th.
U21 Women

1st. Erice Van Leuven: 6:37.850
2nd. Elly Hoskin: 6:38.300
3rd. Xanthe Robb: 6:43.500
4th. Lia Ladbrook: 6:52.080
5th. Emmy Lan: 6:53.150






U21 Men

1st. Bailey Christie: 5:29.980
2nd. Cooper Lowe: 5:34.870
3rd. Sascha Kim: 5:35.020
4th. Lief Rodgers: 5:35.820
5th. Harvey Lee: 5:40.580


Overall Results After Stage 1

Elite Women

1st. Hattie Harnden: 6:12.180
2nd. Bex Baraona: 6:14.430
3rd. Zoe Cuthbert: 6:21.300
4th. Ella Conolly: 6:21.530
5th. Kate Weatherly: 6:24.250
6th. Barbora Prudkova: 6:25.360
7th. George Swift: 6:25.650
8th. Amy Morrison: 6:25.650
9th. Morgane Charre: 6:27.080
10th. Isabeau Courdurier: 6:27.260

Elite Men

1st.
2nd.
3rd.
4th.
5th.
6th.
7th.
8th.
9th.
10th.
U21 Women

1st. Erice Van Leuven: 6:37.850
2nd. Elly Hoskin: 6:38.300
3rd. Xanthe Robb: 6:43.500
4th. Lia Ladbrook: 6:52.080
5th. Emmy Lan: 6:53.150






U21 Men

1st. Bailey Christie: 5:29.980
2nd. Cooper Lowe: 5:34.870
3rd. Sascha Kim: 5:35.020
4th. Lief Rodgers: 5:35.820
5th. Harvey Lee: 5:40.580


Live Stage Updates

15:36 PDT Live updates will kick off when the top-ranked Elite Women begin the first stage of the day they are expected to start at 10:25 AEDT / 12:25 GMT / 16:25 PDT.

16:09 PDT We are still waiting for the top-ranked Elite Women to start on stage one but we have seen that Vali Höll has decided not to start today.

16:28 PDT The top Elite women are now hitting the first stage with Australian XC racer Zoe Cuthbert currently leading followed by George Swift and Amy Morrison.

16:36 PDT Barbora Prudkova is the first of the top-ranked riders to break into the top three as she goes just over four seconds back on the current top time set by Zoe Cuthbert.

16:36 PDT Kate Weatherly is the next rider to get into the top three but she still falls nearly three seconds off the pace.

16:37 PDT Bex Baraona flies into the lead by a huge 6.84 seconds!

16:38 PDT Fellow UK racer Hattie Harnden bests Baraona's time to pull ahead by a further 2.2 seconds.

16:40 PDT As Morgane Charre goes 9th and Isabeau Courdurier takes 10th it is a stage win to kick off the day for Hattie Harnden.



Stage 2

Video: Charlie Murray

Stage Details

Dambusters: 2.4km / 190m descent


Stage Results

Elite Women

Elite Men
U21 Women

1st. Erice Van Leuven: 5:22.580
2nd. Elly Hoskin: 5:27.200
3rd. Xanthe Robb: 5:29.680
4th. Emmy Lan: 5:33.600
5th. Sophie Riva: 5:35.570







U21 Men

1st. Cooper Lowe: 4:44.600
2nd. Bailey Christie: 4:47.930
3rd. Sascha Kim: 4:49.180
4th. Lief Rodgers: 4:50.280
5th. Thomas Locke: 4:50.550


Overall Results After Stage 2

Elite Women

Elite Men
U21 Women

1st. Erice Van Leuven: 12:00.430
2nd. Elly Hoskin: 12:05.500
3rd. Xanthe Robb: 12:13.180
4th. Emmy Lan: 12:26.750
5th. Sophie Riva: 12:33.220







U21 Men

1st. Bailey Christie: 10:17.910
2nd. Cooper Lowe: 10:19.470
3rd. Sascha Kim: 10:24.200
4th. Lief Rodgers: 10:26.100
5th. Lisandru Bertini: 10:31.550




Comment Moderation
Please remember that there are other people at the end of your words. We expect the comments here to be respectful and constructive. Specifically, don’t violate Pinkbike's terms of use, which state that any hate speech or personal attacks will not be tolerated. Pinkbike, like other platforms and media companies, considers misgendering and ‘deadnaming’ (using someone’s former name) to be slurs and personal attacks. Don't do it.

The aim is not to censor conversations or ideas, but just like other slurs, misgendering and deadnaming are not welcome on our platform. Violations of Pinkbike’s terms of use may result in suspensions or bans. Harassment, bullying, or incitements to violence will result in lifetime bans.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Results EDR Derby 2023 Enduro Racing World Cup Enduro


21 Comments

  • 11 4
 Thanks moderators. Good to get back to supporting all the athletes racing this weekend (key word being all) Go Erice!
  • 1 0
 ***** LIVE TIMING***** Its live at the moment. Poor cell phone coverage and internet access may hinder this.


live.ucimtbworldseries.com/?admin=true&fbclid=PAAaYZqUBh8dn6f1e2vuKgIelwxYTTgLGvwlXJkCLATjsxM2SjxCzM2lJOzok
  • 1 0
 Zoe Cuthbert and George (is that right?) Smith take a 1-2 on S1 for Australia! Haven't heard of either, but I'm sensing Aussie upsets on the women's side. Full Aussie sweep?
  • 2 1
 The top-ranked Elite Women are still to hit stage one so there will most likely be a change in the current standings once they have come through in the next 10/15 minutes.
  • 2 0
 @edspratt: Ah, got confused by the live feed's quote "The first wave of women are through S1"

So... there are intermittent waves of men and women starting rather than two simple blocks of racers? This seeding is more confusing than even I anticipated Frown
  • 2 0
 @ryanandrewrogers: Yeah it's a little strange but after the U21 racers there is a small group of women followed by some of the men before you get to the top-ranked women and men. You can check out the start order for today here.
  • 1 0
 Yes her name is George, from NZ. Oh and it's not short for anything!
  • 2 0
 Let the shitstorm commence.
Below threshold threads are hidden





