Final Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Cairns 2024

Downhill racing continues a week of competition at Crankworx Cairns with Tracey Hannah and Connor Fearon taking the top honours.
Check out the full results below and you can watch the replay here
.
Elite Women1st.
Tracey Hannah: 4:22.3362nd.
Ellie Smith: +17.9223rd.
Martha Gill: +22.9054th.
Elleni Turkovic: +24.1845th.
Bellah Birchall: +32.524
Elite Men1st.
Connor Fearon: 3:42.4952nd.
Joel Sutherland: +3.0263rd.
Jackson Frew: +6.4344th.
Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: +9.7835th.
Lachaln Roberts: +10.388
Full ResultsElite WomenElite Men