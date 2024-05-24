Final Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Cairns 2024

May 24, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Downhill racing continues a week of competition at Crankworx Cairns with Tracey Hannah and Connor Fearon taking the top honours.

Check out the full results below and you can watch the replay here.


Elite Women

1st. Tracey Hannah: 4:22.336
2nd. Ellie Smith: +17.922
3rd. Martha Gill: +22.905
4th. Elleni Turkovic: +24.184
5th. Bellah Birchall: +32.524


Elite Men

1st. Connor Fearon: 3:42.495
2nd. Joel Sutherland: +3.026
3rd. Jackson Frew: +6.434
4th. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: +9.783
5th. Lachaln Roberts: +10.388


Full Results

Elite Women

photo

Elite Men

photo
photo
photo



Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx DH Racing Results Crankworx 2024 Crankworx Cairns 2024


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,149 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024
113031 views
Semi-Final Results from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024
66009 views
Kona Founders Buy Brand Back from Kent Outdoors
63391 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024
46855 views
Video: Welcome to Pinkbike's 2024 Value MTB Field Test
40295 views
Final Results & Overall Standings from the Bielsko-Biala EDR World Cup 2024
40211 views
Vlad Dascalu Gets 17 Month Suspension for Anti-Doping Whereabouts Rule Violations
36229 views
Mega Randoms Round 3 - Bielsko-Biała DH World Cup 2024
32481 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

3 Comments
  • 1 0
 Wow. I can do a lot of things in 17 seconds
  • 1 0
 Are the Men/Women Juniors listed with Elite on the results posted above?
  • 2 0
 Tracey Hannah!!







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024684
Mobile Version of Website