Live Updates & Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Innsbruck 2022

Pro Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:02.361

2nd. Tracey Hannah: +1.460

3rd. Anna Newkirk: +8.600





U19 Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 2:43.916

2nd. Remy Meier-Smith: +6.582

3rd. Cameron Beck: +6.841



U19 Women



1st. Izabela Yankova: 3:11.193

2nd. Riley Miller: +5.532

3rd. Lucy Van Eesteren: +10.378





Elite Women



6:30 am PDT We have already seen a number of the Elite Women take on the Crankworx course with the current top five being:



1st. Vaea Verbeeck: 3:14.091

2nd. Vinny Armstrong: +3.117

3rd. Kyleigh Stewart: +11.655

4th. Georgia Astle: +11.829

5th. Cassie Voysey: +12.009



6:44 am PDT Rachel Pageau is the first rider down on the live stream and goes across the line in third so far.



6:48 am PDT A big crash for Ellie Smith as she was on a great run. Luckily she is quickly up and finishing her run.



6:55 am PDT Disaster for Jenna Hastings as she was up but a small mistake seems to have ended her run, she goes 11 seconds back.



6:57 am PDT Mikayla Parton has a smooth run to go into second place, 2.1 off the top time.



6:59 am PDT Anna Newkirk goes fastest by 3.130 seconds with four riders left.



7:02 am PDT Siel Van Der Velden slots into second place and will be definitely inside the top five with three riders to go.



7:04 am PDT Phoebe Gale is racing in Elites this weekend but she hit a tree and goes into fourth place.



7:07 am PDT Vali Höll has a flat out run to go 8.6 seconds up and into the lead.



7:09 am PDT Fastest qualifier Tracey Hannah can't match Vali Höll and finishes in second place,







Elite Men



7:21 am PDT The Elite Men are now on course with George Brannigan currently leading.





Crankworx Innsbrcuks concludes with the deuter Downhill Innsbruck presented by Raiffeisen Club. Check out the results and live updates below.You can watch the live stream here