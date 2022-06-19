Live Updates & Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Innsbruck 2022

Jun 19, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Crankworx Innsbrcuks concludes with the deuter Downhill Innsbruck presented by Raiffeisen Club. Check out the results and live updates below.

Results:
Pro Men

1st.
2nd.
3rd.

Pro Women

1st. Vali Höll: 3:02.361
2nd. Tracey Hannah: +1.460
3rd. Anna Newkirk: +8.600


U19 Men

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 2:43.916
2nd. Remy Meier-Smith: +6.582
3rd. Cameron Beck: +6.841

U19 Women

1st. Izabela Yankova: 3:11.193
2nd. Riley Miller: +5.532
3rd. Lucy Van Eesteren: +10.378



Live Updates



Elite Women

6:30 am PDT We have already seen a number of the Elite Women take on the Crankworx course with the current top five being:

1st. Vaea Verbeeck: 3:14.091
2nd. Vinny Armstrong: +3.117
3rd. Kyleigh Stewart: +11.655
4th. Georgia Astle: +11.829
5th. Cassie Voysey: +12.009

6:44 am PDT Rachel Pageau is the first rider down on the live stream and goes across the line in third so far.

6:48 am PDT A big crash for Ellie Smith as she was on a great run. Luckily she is quickly up and finishing her run.

6:55 am PDT Disaster for Jenna Hastings as she was up but a small mistake seems to have ended her run, she goes 11 seconds back.

6:57 am PDT Mikayla Parton has a smooth run to go into second place, 2.1 off the top time.

6:59 am PDT Anna Newkirk goes fastest by 3.130 seconds with four riders left.

7:02 am PDT Siel Van Der Velden slots into second place and will be definitely inside the top five with three riders to go.

7:04 am PDT Phoebe Gale is racing in Elites this weekend but she hit a tree and goes into fourth place.

7:07 am PDT Vali Höll has a flat out run to go 8.6 seconds up and into the lead.

7:09 am PDT Fastest qualifier Tracey Hannah can't match Vali Höll and finishes in second place,




Elite Men

7:21 am PDT The Elite Men are now on course with George Brannigan currently leading.



