Live Updates & Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Innsbruck 2022

Pro Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:02.361

2nd. Tracey Hannah: +1.460

3rd. Anna Newkirk: +8.600





U19 Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 2:43.916

2nd. Remy Meier-Smith: +6.582

3rd. Cameron Beck: +6.841



U19 Women



1st. Izabela Yankova: 3:11.193

2nd. Riley Miller: +5.532

3rd. Lucy Van Eesteren: +10.378





Live Updates



Elite Women



6:30 am PDT We have already seen a number of the Elite Women take on the Crankworx course with the current top five being:



1st. Vaea Verbeeck: 3:14.091

2nd. Vinny Armstrong: +3.117

3rd. Kyleigh Stewart: +11.655

4th. Georgia Astle: +11.829

5th. Cassie Voysey: +12.009



6:44 am PDT Rachel Pageau is the first rider down on the live stream and goes across the line in third so far.



6:48 am PDT A big crash for Ellie Smith as she was on a great run. Luckily she is quickly up and finishing her run.



6:55 am PDT Disaster for Jenna Hastings as she was up but a small mistake seems to have ended her run, she goes 11 seconds back.



6:57 am PDT Mikayla Parton has a smooth run to go into second place, 2.1 off the top time.



6:59 am PDT Anna Newkirk goes fastest by 3.130 seconds with four riders left.



7:02 am PDT Siel Van Der Velden slots into second place and will be definitely inside the top five with three riders to go.



7:04 am PDT Phoebe Gale is racing in Elites this weekend but she hit a tree and goes into fourth place.



7:07 am PDT Vali Höll has a flat out run to go 8.6 seconds up and into the lead.



7:09 am PDT Fastest qualifier Tracey Hannah can't match Vali Höll and finishes in second place,







Elite Men



7:21 am PDT The Elite Men are now on course with George Brannigan currently leading.



