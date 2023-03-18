Live Updates & Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Rotorua 2023

Results:

U19 Women



1st. Sacha Earnest: 3:46.931

2nd. Zali Miklas: +1:05.602

3rd. Violet Cleland: +1:45.717

4th. Georgia Sweeney: +1:48.409

Junior Men



1st. Luke Wayman: 3:18.296

2nd. Angus Ferguson: +0.181

3rd. Joe Millington: +1.985

4th. Michael Delesalle: +2.290

5th. Ryan Hastings: +3.859



Live Race Updates:



Elite Women



8:10 pm PDT After the first seven riders the top five are:



1st. Georgia Astle: 4:10.203

2nd. Bailey Goldstone: +5.241

3rd. Caroline Buchanan: +6.335

4th. Martha Gill: +6.488

5th. Lynette Deacon: +13.343



8:15 pm PDT Ellie Smith is the first rider down on the live feed and goes across the line with a 4:00.255 to take first place by just under ten seconds.



8:20 pm PDT Kalani Muirhead can't quite match Ellie Smith and slots into 2nd place, 1.072 back.



8:24 pm PDT Siel Van Der Velden flies into the lead by a huge 13 seconds.





Downhill racing kicks off the competition at Crankworx Rotorua, check out the results below.