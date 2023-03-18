Live Updates & Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Rotorua 2023

Mar 18, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Downhill racing kicks off the competition at Crankworx Rotorua, check out the results below.


Results:

Elite Women

1st.
2nd.
3rd.
4th.
5th.
Elite Men

1st.
2nd.
3rd.
4th.
5th.

U19 Women

1st. Sacha Earnest: 3:46.931
2nd. Zali Miklas: +1:05.602
3rd. Violet Cleland: +1:45.717
4th. Georgia Sweeney: +1:48.409
Junior Men

1st. Luke Wayman: 3:18.296
2nd. Angus Ferguson: +0.181
3rd. Joe Millington: +1.985
4th. Michael Delesalle: +2.290
5th. Ryan Hastings: +3.859


Live Race Updates:

Elite Women

8:10 pm PDT After the first seven riders the top five are:

1st. Georgia Astle: 4:10.203
2nd. Bailey Goldstone: +5.241
3rd. Caroline Buchanan: +6.335
4th. Martha Gill: +6.488
5th. Lynette Deacon: +13.343

8:15 pm PDT Ellie Smith is the first rider down on the live feed and goes across the line with a 4:00.255 to take first place by just under ten seconds.

8:20 pm PDT Kalani Muirhead can't quite match Ellie Smith and slots into 2nd place, 1.072 back.

8:24 pm PDT Siel Van Der Velden flies into the lead by a huge 13 seconds.



