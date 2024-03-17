Final Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Rotorua 2024

Mar 16, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Downhill racing kicked off a week of competition at Crankworx Rotorua with The Union teammates Eliana Hulsebosch and Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab taking the top honours.

Eliana Hulsebosch backed up her fastest qualifying time as she rocketed across the finish line nearly six seconds up on 2nd place. Eliana Hulsebosch is quickly becoming a rider to watch in 2024 as she follows up her Junior New Zealand national champs title by winning against elite women at Crankworx. Jess Blewitt improved her qualifying results as she stepped up to 2nd, although she did drop a further one second behind Eliana. Shania Rawson completed the top three women with a time just over ten seconds back from the race winner.

Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab is another rider having an incredible start to the season as he blew apart the front of the race. After qualifying in 2nd, Lachlan went one better for finals as he found 2.322 seconds on Jakob Jewett. No other rider could get within nearly eight seconds of the race leader as Sam Blenkinsop settled for third, 7.860 back. Bernard Kerr had a huge crash in the bottom half of the course and we will provide an update once we know more.

Check out the full results below.


Elite Women

1st. Eliana Hulsebosch: 3:24.130
2nd. Jess Blewit: +5.891
3rd. Shania Rawson: +10.777
4th. Sacha Earnest: +16.919
5th. Martha Gill: +18.188



Elite Men

1st. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 2:45.612
2nd. Jakob Jewett: +2.322
3rd. Sam Blenkinsop: +7.860
4th. Richie Rude: +8.250
5th. Tyler Waite: +8.340



Full Results

Elite Women

photo

Elite Men

photo
photo
photo
photo



2 Comments
  • 3 0
 Cracking race
  • 1 0
 Hope BK is fine. Horrible crash, frame cracked ?







