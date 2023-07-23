Live Results & Updates from the Downhill at Crankworx Whistler 2023

Jul 23, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Downhill racing kicks off the competition at Crankworx Whistler, check out the results from the final race of the 2023 World Tour below.

Results:

Elite Women

Elite Men

U19 Women

U19 Men

1st. Dane Jewett: 3:28.768
2nd. Tegan Cruz: +5.601
3rd. Ryan Griffith: +6.237
4th. Jake Polito: +8.503
5th. Zac Stratton: +14.221


Live Race Updates:

Elite Women

15:46 PDT: Top 5 After 7 Riders
After the first seven riders the top five are:

1st. Ella Erickson: 5:06.331
2nd. Tori Dzenis: +10.592
3rd. Martha Gill: +18.146
4th. Paula Sanguinetti Rozas: +28.479
5th. Caroline Buchanan: +43.466

15:50 PDT: Bailey Goldstone Goes Fastest
Bailey Goldstone has smashed the top times so far as she pulls ahead by over 13 seconds with seven riders remaining.

15:56 PDT: Julia Long Takes 2nd
Julia Long pilots an enduro bike to 2nd place, 12.583 seconds off the pace. There are still around 40 seconds between the top times and the fastest qualifier of Vali Höll.

16:00 PDT: Ainhoa Ijurko Now Leads by 8.6 Seconds
Ainhoa Ijurko has knocked 8.68 seconds off Bailey Goldstone as she crosses the line with a time of 4:44.318.

16:06 PDT: Rachel Pageau Has a Big Crash
Rachel Pageau has had a nasty crash after coming up short on the Red Bull drop. We hope Rachel is not seriously injured and we will provide an update when we know more.

16:08 PDT: Rachel Pageau is Up & Walking Around
After a huge crash on the Red Bull drop it is great to see Rachel Pageau on her feet and walking around.

16:14 PDT: A Wild Run Puts Ellie Smith in 1st
Ellie Smiths sends the huge features as she crosses the line four seconds in the lead to hold the hot seat with four more riders at the top.

16:19 PDT: Louise Ferguson Crosses the Line 7.9 Seconds in the Lead
Louise Ferguson has no trouble on her finals run as she bests Ellie Smith's time to take the hot seat by 7.902 seconds. We are now seeing the first time within 20 seconds of Vali Höll's top qualifying run.

16:23 PDT: Emmy Lan Goes 3rd
Emmy Lan misses some of the bigger sends and loses time to the top two riders taking third place so far.

16:29 PDT: Miranda Miller Slots into 2nd
Miranda Miller ends her run in 2nd place as she goes just two seconds back from Louise Ferguson. Only Vali Höll is left, can she take back-to-back Crankworx DH wins after her victory at Innsbruck?



