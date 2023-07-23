Live Results & Updates from the Downhill at Crankworx Whistler 2023

Results:

Elite Women



1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Elite Men



1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.



U19 Women



Results will be added once available.

U19 Men



1st. Dane Jewett: 3:28.768

2nd. Tegan Cruz: +5.601

3rd. Ryan Griffith: +6.237

4th. Jake Polito: +8.503

5th. Zac Stratton: +14.221



Live Race Updates:



Elite Women



15:46 PDT: Top 5 After 7 Riders

After the first seven riders the top five are:



1st. Ella Erickson: 5:06.331

2nd. Tori Dzenis: +10.592

3rd. Martha Gill: +18.146

4th. Paula Sanguinetti Rozas: +28.479

5th. Caroline Buchanan: +43.466



15:50 PDT: Bailey Goldstone Goes Fastest

Bailey Goldstone has smashed the top times so far as she pulls ahead by over 13 seconds with seven riders remaining.



15:56 PDT: Julia Long Takes 2nd

Julia Long pilots an enduro bike to 2nd place, 12.583 seconds off the pace. There are still around 40 seconds between the top times and the fastest qualifier of Vali Höll.



16:00 PDT: Ainhoa Ijurko Now Leads by 8.6 Seconds

Ainhoa Ijurko has knocked 8.68 seconds off Bailey Goldstone as she crosses the line with a time of 4:44.318.



16:06 PDT: Rachel Pageau Has a Big Crash

Rachel Pageau has had a nasty crash after coming up short on the Red Bull drop. We hope Rachel is not seriously injured and we will provide an update when we know more.



16:08 PDT: Rachel Pageau is Up & Walking Around

After a huge crash on the Red Bull drop it is great to see Rachel Pageau on her feet and walking around.



16:14 PDT: A Wild Run Puts Ellie Smith in 1st

Ellie Smiths sends the huge features as she crosses the line four seconds in the lead to hold the hot seat with four more riders at the top.



16:19 PDT: Louise Ferguson Crosses the Line 7.9 Seconds in the Lead

Louise Ferguson has no trouble on her finals run as she bests Ellie Smith's time to take the hot seat by 7.902 seconds. We are now seeing the first time within 20 seconds of Vali Höll's top qualifying run.



16:23 PDT: Emmy Lan Goes 3rd

Emmy Lan misses some of the bigger sends and loses time to the top two riders taking third place so far.



16:29 PDT: Miranda Miller Slots into 2nd

Miranda Miller ends her run in 2nd place as she goes just two seconds back from Louise Ferguson. Only Vali Höll is left, can she take back-to-back Crankworx DH wins after her victory at Innsbruck?





Downhill racing kicks off the competition at Crankworx Whistler, check out the results from the final race of the 2023 World Tour below.