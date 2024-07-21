LIVE: Results from the Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024

Results:

Women



1st. Jenna Hastings: 4:13.219

2nd. Emmy Lan: +3.269

3rd. Matilda Melton: +6.344

4th. Erice Van Leuven: +7.015

5th. Elise Empey: +17.755

Men



The Men are on course now.



Downhill racing kicks off the competition at Crankworx Whistler with riders taking on the challenging 1199 track.Jenna Hastings tops the women's rankings as she returns from an early season injury to take the win. Finding some unique lines on the course, Hastings built a three-second gap against fastest qualifier and 2023 U23 Enduro World Cup champ, Emmy Lan. 16-year-old Matilda Melton bested the 2023 Junior World Champ Erice Van Leuven to go third.Check out the results from the final downhill race of the 2024 World Tour below.