LIVE: Results from the Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024

Downhill racing kicks off the competition at Crankworx Whistler with riders taking on the challenging 1199 track.
Jenna Hastings tops the women's rankings as she returns from an early season injury to take the win. Finding some unique lines on the course, Hastings built a three-second gap against fastest qualifier and 2023 U23 Enduro World Cup champ, Emmy Lan. 16-year-old Matilda Melton bested the 2023 Junior World Champ Erice Van Leuven to go third.
Check out the results from the final downhill race of the 2024 World Tour below.
Live timing can be found here.
Results:
Women
1st. Jenna Hastings: 4:13.219
2nd. Emmy Lan: +3.269
3rd. Matilda Melton: +6.344
4th. Erice Van Leuven: +7.015
5th. Elise Empey: +17.755
Men
The Men are on course now.
Full ResultsFull results will be added shortly.