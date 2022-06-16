Final Results from the EWS-E Petzen-Jamnica 2022

The EWS-E season continues with another round of flat out electrified racing. In the Men's racing, Yannick Pontal took the lead with a gap of over two seconds to Tiago Ladeira and just under three to Edgar Carballo Gonzalez. For the Women, Alia Marcellini pulled ahead of Florencia Espineira Herreros by nine seconds. Sofia Wiedenroth was over 22 seconds off the pace. Check out the full results from the racing below.
Men:
1st. Yannick Pontal: 34:41.840
2nd. Tiago Ladeira: 34:44.060
3rd. Edgar Carballo Gonzalez: 34:44.450
4th. Andrea Garibbo: 35:07.010
5th. Milan Mysik: 35:08.400
Women:
1st. Alia Marcellini: 41:44.720
2nd. Florencia Espineira Herreros: 41:53.640
3rd. Sofia Wiedenroth: 42:06.940
4th. Lea Deslandes: 46:22.390
