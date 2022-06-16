Final Results from the EWS-E Petzen-Jamnica 2022

Jun 16, 2022
The EWS-E season continues with another round of flat out electrified racing. In the Men's racing, Yannick Pontal took the lead with a gap of over two seconds to Tiago Ladeira and just under three to Edgar Carballo Gonzalez. For the Women, Alia Marcellini pulled ahead of Florencia Espineira Herreros by nine seconds. Sofia Wiedenroth was over 22 seconds off the pace. Check out the full results from the racing below.



Men:

1st. Yannick Pontal: 34:41.840
2nd. Tiago Ladeira: 34:44.060
3rd. Edgar Carballo Gonzalez: 34:44.450
4th. Andrea Garibbo: 35:07.010
5th. Milan Mysik: 35:08.400


Women:

1st. Alia Marcellini: 41:44.720
2nd. Florencia Espineira Herreros: 41:53.640
3rd. Sofia Wiedenroth: 42:06.940
4th. Lea Deslandes: 46:22.390



Full Results:
Women:

Men:



11 Comments

  • 7 0
 Still not sure why Flo would focus on this, especially with a field of only 4. Only conceivable reason is that Orbea forced her in order to sell e-bikes instead of being on the main EWS race circuit.
  • 1 0
 If she doesn’t win E-ws with 4 racers, where do you think she would stack in the regular field? Those top 5 ish women are pretty quick these days. I don’t think Flo would get in the top 10 much, so the possible win on E bikes seems like a better marketing for the team.
  • 5 0
 Haha....why are they running a race with four competitors? Are the bike manufacturers forcing the EWS? Seems like bad publicity. Hey these are soo cool we can get.....four women, in the whole world, some possibly against their will, to compete.
  • 7 0
 Not a mathematician, but wouldn’t this be the WS….since the E’s cancel?
  • 4 0
 Actually no, technically this would be E(WS-1) if we want to be super pedantic about it (of course we do).
  • 5 1
 Meh
  • 3 0
 Were there only 4 women racing?
  • 1 0
 And I'll bet they still outnumbered the spectators.
  • 1 0
 I count 33? Still not much.
  • 1 0
 How many racing the women's field? 4? Can't be right
  • 1 0
 Discovery+?





