Final Results from the EWS-E Petzen-Jamnica 2022



Men:



1st. Yannick Pontal: 34:41.840

2nd. Tiago Ladeira: 34:44.060

3rd. Edgar Carballo Gonzalez: 34:44.450

4th. Andrea Garibbo: 35:07.010

5th. Milan Mysik: 35:08.400





Women:



1st. Alia Marcellini: 41:44.720

2nd. Florencia Espineira Herreros: 41:53.640

3rd. Sofia Wiedenroth: 42:06.940

4th. Lea Deslandes: 46:22.390





Full Results:

Women:

Men:

The EWS-E season continues with another round of flat out electrified racing. In the Men's racing, Yannick Pontal took the lead with a gap of over two seconds to Tiago Ladeira and just under three to Edgar Carballo Gonzalez. For the Women, Alia Marcellini pulled ahead of Florencia Espineira Herreros by nine seconds. Sofia Wiedenroth was over 22 seconds off the pace. Check out the full results from the racing below.