Live Results & Updates from the EWS Tweed Valley 2022

The EWS is back as riders take on five stages after racing the Pro Stage
. Stay tuned for live results and updates from Scotland.
Live Updates
Racing is now underway for the first round of the 2022 EWS. Riders will face a five-stage race today, Saturday had the racers line up for the Pro stage, check out the results from the one-stage showdown below.
Elite Women
1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 3:25.410
2nd. Ella Conolly: 3:26.080
3rd. Bex Baraona: 3:27.430
4th. Harriet Harnden: 3:31.630
5th. Jessica Stone: 3:32.070
Elite Men
1st. Innes Graham: 3:00.170
2nd. Jesse Melamed: 3:00.670
3rd. Sam Dale: 3:01.190
4th. Richie Rude: 3:01.320
5th. Martin Maes: 3:01.390
U21 Women
1st. Emmy Lan: 3:49.470
2nd. Sophie Riva: 3:49.600
3rd. Justine Henry: 4:18.170
4th. Hannah Mullin: 4:19.990
5th. Bethany McCully: 4:48.320
U21 Men
1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 3:01.890
2nd. Remy Meier-Smith: 3:08.340
3rd. William Brodie: 3:08.520
4th. Ryan Gilchrist: 3:08.810
5th. Seth Sherlock: 3:10.900
Master Women
1st. Tracy Moseley: 3:49.600
2nd. Louise Margareta Paulin: 4:00.460
3rd. Sandra Bohn Thomsen: 4:20.710
4th. Roslynn Newman: 4:28.180
5th. Maxine Filby: 4:32.990
Master Men
1st. Ian Austermuhle: 3:19.470
2nd. Gary Forrest: 3:20.510
3rd. Mads Weidemann: 3:20.870
4th. James Hughes: 3:21.930
5th. Sean Robinson: 3:23.760
3:15 am PDT
Emmy Lan Wins Stage 2 for the U21 Women
1st. Emmy Lan: 3:12.750
2nd. Sophie Riva: 3:19.620
3rd. Justine Henry: 3:33.490
4th. Hannah Mullin: 3:45.500
5th. Bethany McCully: 3:48.000
Overall after Stage 2
1st. Emmy Lan: 7:02.220 (-)
2nd. Sophie Riva: 7:09.220 (-)
3rd. Justine Henry: 7:51.660 (-)
4th. Hannah Mullin: 8:05.490 (-)
5th. Bethany McCully: 8:36.320 (-)
3:25 am PDT
Luke Meier-Smith Wins Stage 2 for the U21 Men
1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 2:38.250
2nd. Seth Sherlock: 2:41.330
3rd. Ryan Gilchrist: 2:42.100
4th. William Brodie: 2:44.570
5th. Johnathan Helly: 2:45.250
Overall after Stage 2
1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 5:40.140 (-)
2nd. Ryan Gilchrist: 5:50.910 (+2)
3rd. Seth Sherlock: 5:52.230 (+2)
4th. William Brodie: 5:53.090 (-1)
5th. William Scheele: 5:59.960 (+1)
3:26 am PDT
As we wait for the top-ranked Elite Women to hit the first stage of the day the current top five is:
1st. Polly Henderson: 3:11.150
2nd. Martha Gill: 3:14.470
3rd. Chloe Taylor: 3:14.690
4th. Sidonie Jolidon: 3:15.930
5th. Nadine Ellecosta: 3:17.290
4:19 am PDT
Andreane Lanthier Nadeau goes into the top spot so far by a huge 2.870 seconds!
4:22 am PDT
Morgane Charre can't quite topple Andreane's time as she goes 0.430 back.
4:23 am PDT
A whole new top three has just come in as Ella Conolly takes the lead with Bex Baraona in second and Harriet Harnden in third place.
4:24 am PDT
Pro Stage winner Isabeau Courdurier doesn't have the best start to the day with a seventh-place finish.
4:26 am PDT
Ella Conolly Wins Stage 2 for the Elite Women
1st. Ella Conolly: 3:00.100
2nd. Bex Baraona: 3:01.620
3rd. Harriet Harden: 3:04.040
4th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 3:04.480
5th. Morgane Charre: 3:04.910
Overall after Stage 2
1st. Ella Conolly: 6:26.180 (+1)
2nd. Bex Baraona: 6:29.050 (+1)
3rd. Isabeau Courdurier: 6:31.690 (-2)
4th. Harriet Harden: 6:35.670 (-)
5th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 6:36.840 (+1)
4:29 am PDT
As we wait for the top-ranked Elite Men to hit stage two the current top five is:
1st. Dan Booker: 2:38.850
2nd. Ed Masters: 2:40.820
3rd. Iago Garay: 2:41.430
4th. Guillaume Larbeyou: 2:42.000
5th. Jack Menzies: 2:42.120
