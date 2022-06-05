Live Results & Updates from the EWS Tweed Valley 2022

Elite Women



Results will be added after the race



Elite Men



Results will be added after the race





U21 Women



Results will be added after the race



U21 Men



Results will be added after the race





Master Women



Results will be added after the race



Master Men



Results will be added after the race





Live Updates



Racing is now underway for the first round of the 2022 EWS. Riders will face a five-stage race today, Saturday had the racers line up for the Pro stage, check out the results from the one-stage showdown below.



Elite Women



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 3:25.410

2nd. Ella Conolly: 3:26.080

3rd. Bex Baraona: 3:27.430

4th. Harriet Harnden: 3:31.630

5th. Jessica Stone: 3:32.070



Elite Men



1st. Innes Graham: 3:00.170

2nd. Jesse Melamed: 3:00.670

3rd. Sam Dale: 3:01.190

4th. Richie Rude: 3:01.320

5th. Martin Maes: 3:01.390





U21 Women



1st. Emmy Lan: 3:49.470

2nd. Sophie Riva: 3:49.600

3rd. Justine Henry: 4:18.170

4th. Hannah Mullin: 4:19.990

5th. Bethany McCully: 4:48.320



U21 Men



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 3:01.890

2nd. Remy Meier-Smith: 3:08.340

3rd. William Brodie: 3:08.520

4th. Ryan Gilchrist: 3:08.810

5th. Seth Sherlock: 3:10.900





Master Women



1st. Tracy Moseley: 3:49.600

2nd. Louise Margareta Paulin: 4:00.460

3rd. Sandra Bohn Thomsen: 4:20.710

4th. Roslynn Newman: 4:28.180

5th. Maxine Filby: 4:32.990



Master Men



1st. Ian Austermuhle: 3:19.470

2nd. Gary Forrest: 3:20.510

3rd. Mads Weidemann: 3:20.870

4th. James Hughes: 3:21.930

5th. Sean Robinson: 3:23.760





Racing is now underway for the first round of the 2022 EWS. Riders will face a five-stage race today, Saturday had the racers line up for the Pro stage, check out the results from the one-stage showdown below.



3:15 am PDT



Emmy Lan Wins Stage 2 for the U21 Women



1st. Emmy Lan: 3:12.750

2nd. Sophie Riva: 3:19.620

3rd. Justine Henry: 3:33.490

4th. Hannah Mullin: 3:45.500

5th. Bethany McCully: 3:48.000



Overall after Stage 2



1st. Emmy Lan: 7:02.220 (-)

2nd. Sophie Riva: 7:09.220 (-)

3rd. Justine Henry: 7:51.660 (-)

4th. Hannah Mullin: 8:05.490 (-)

5th. Bethany McCully: 8:36.320 (-)







3:25 am PDT



Luke Meier-Smith Wins Stage 2 for the U21 Men



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 2:38.250

2nd. Seth Sherlock: 2:41.330

3rd. Ryan Gilchrist: 2:42.100

4th. William Brodie: 2:44.570

5th. Johnathan Helly: 2:45.250



Overall after Stage 2



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 5:40.140 (-)

2nd. Ryan Gilchrist: 5:50.910 (+2)

3rd. Seth Sherlock: 5:52.230 (+2)

4th. William Brodie: 5:53.090 (-1)

5th. William Scheele: 5:59.960 (+1)







3:26 am PDT



As we wait for the top-ranked Elite Women to hit the first stage of the day the current top five is:



1st. Polly Henderson: 3:11.150

2nd. Martha Gill: 3:14.470

3rd. Chloe Taylor: 3:14.690

4th. Sidonie Jolidon: 3:15.930

5th. Nadine Ellecosta: 3:17.290







4:19 am PDT



Andreane Lanthier Nadeau goes into the top spot so far by a huge 2.870 seconds!







4:22 am PDT



Morgane Charre can't quite topple Andreane's time as she goes 0.430 back.







4:23 am PDT



A whole new top three has just come in as Ella Conolly takes the lead with Bex Baraona in second and Harriet Harnden in third place.







4:24 am PDT



Pro Stage winner Isabeau Courdurier doesn't have the best start to the day with a seventh-place finish.







4:26 am PDT



Ella Conolly Wins Stage 2 for the Elite Women



1st. Ella Conolly: 3:00.100

2nd. Bex Baraona: 3:01.620

3rd. Harriet Harden: 3:04.040

4th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 3:04.480

5th. Morgane Charre: 3:04.910



Overall after Stage 2



1st. Ella Conolly: 6:26.180 (+1)

2nd. Bex Baraona: 6:29.050 (+1)

3rd. Isabeau Courdurier: 6:31.690 (-2)

4th. Harriet Harden: 6:35.670 (-)

5th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 6:36.840 (+1)







4:29 am PDT



As we wait for the top-ranked Elite Men to hit stage two the current top five is:



1st. Dan Booker: 2:38.850

2nd. Ed Masters: 2:40.820

3rd. Iago Garay: 2:41.430

4th. Guillaume Larbeyou: 2:42.000

5th. Jack Menzies: 2:42.120



