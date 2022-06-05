Live Results & Updates from the EWS Tweed Valley 2022

Jun 5, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

The EWS is back as riders take on five stages after racing the Pro Stage. Stay tuned for live results and updates from Scotland.


Elite Women

Results will be added after the race

Elite Men

Results will be added after the race


U21 Women

Results will be added after the race

U21 Men

Results will be added after the race


Master Women

Results will be added after the race

Master Men

Results will be added after the race



Live Updates


Racing is now underway for the first round of the 2022 EWS. Riders will face a five-stage race today, Saturday had the racers line up for the Pro stage, check out the results from the one-stage showdown below.

Elite Women

1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 3:25.410
2nd. Ella Conolly: 3:26.080
3rd. Bex Baraona: 3:27.430
4th. Harriet Harnden: 3:31.630
5th. Jessica Stone: 3:32.070

Elite Men

1st. Innes Graham: 3:00.170
2nd. Jesse Melamed: 3:00.670
3rd. Sam Dale: 3:01.190
4th. Richie Rude: 3:01.320
5th. Martin Maes: 3:01.390


U21 Women

1st. Emmy Lan: 3:49.470
2nd. Sophie Riva: 3:49.600
3rd. Justine Henry: 4:18.170
4th. Hannah Mullin: 4:19.990
5th. Bethany McCully: 4:48.320

U21 Men

1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 3:01.890
2nd. Remy Meier-Smith: 3:08.340
3rd. William Brodie: 3:08.520
4th. Ryan Gilchrist: 3:08.810
5th. Seth Sherlock: 3:10.900


Master Women

1st. Tracy Moseley: 3:49.600
2nd. Louise Margareta Paulin: 4:00.460
3rd. Sandra Bohn Thomsen: 4:20.710
4th. Roslynn Newman: 4:28.180
5th. Maxine Filby: 4:32.990

Master Men

1st. Ian Austermuhle: 3:19.470
2nd. Gary Forrest: 3:20.510
3rd. Mads Weidemann: 3:20.870
4th. James Hughes: 3:21.930
5th. Sean Robinson: 3:23.760




3:15 am PDT

Emmy Lan Wins Stage 2 for the U21 Women

1st. Emmy Lan: 3:12.750
2nd. Sophie Riva: 3:19.620
3rd. Justine Henry: 3:33.490
4th. Hannah Mullin: 3:45.500
5th. Bethany McCully: 3:48.000

Overall after Stage 2

1st. Emmy Lan: 7:02.220 (-)
2nd. Sophie Riva: 7:09.220 (-)
3rd. Justine Henry: 7:51.660 (-)
4th. Hannah Mullin: 8:05.490 (-)
5th. Bethany McCully: 8:36.320 (-)



3:25 am PDT

Luke Meier-Smith Wins Stage 2 for the U21 Men

1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 2:38.250
2nd. Seth Sherlock: 2:41.330
3rd. Ryan Gilchrist: 2:42.100
4th. William Brodie: 2:44.570
5th. Johnathan Helly: 2:45.250

Overall after Stage 2

1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 5:40.140 (-)
2nd. Ryan Gilchrist: 5:50.910 (+2)
3rd. Seth Sherlock: 5:52.230 (+2)
4th. William Brodie: 5:53.090 (-1)
5th. William Scheele: 5:59.960 (+1)



3:26 am PDT

As we wait for the top-ranked Elite Women to hit the first stage of the day the current top five is:

1st. Polly Henderson: 3:11.150
2nd. Martha Gill: 3:14.470
3rd. Chloe Taylor: 3:14.690
4th. Sidonie Jolidon: 3:15.930
5th. Nadine Ellecosta: 3:17.290



4:19 am PDT

Andreane Lanthier Nadeau goes into the top spot so far by a huge 2.870 seconds!



4:22 am PDT

Morgane Charre can't quite topple Andreane's time as she goes 0.430 back.



4:23 am PDT

A whole new top three has just come in as Ella Conolly takes the lead with Bex Baraona in second and Harriet Harnden in third place.



4:24 am PDT

Pro Stage winner Isabeau Courdurier doesn't have the best start to the day with a seventh-place finish.



4:26 am PDT

Ella Conolly Wins Stage 2 for the Elite Women

1st. Ella Conolly: 3:00.100
2nd. Bex Baraona: 3:01.620
3rd. Harriet Harden: 3:04.040
4th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 3:04.480
5th. Morgane Charre: 3:04.910

Overall after Stage 2

1st. Ella Conolly: 6:26.180 (+1)
2nd. Bex Baraona: 6:29.050 (+1)
3rd. Isabeau Courdurier: 6:31.690 (-2)
4th. Harriet Harden: 6:35.670 (-)
5th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 6:36.840 (+1)



4:29 am PDT

As we wait for the top-ranked Elite Men to hit stage two the current top five is:

1st. Dan Booker: 2:38.850
2nd. Ed Masters: 2:40.820
3rd. Iago Garay: 2:41.430
4th. Guillaume Larbeyou: 2:42.000
5th. Jack Menzies: 2:42.120



15 Comments

  • 12 0
 I hope Pinkbike can make better sense of the EWS live feed than I can
  • 8 0
 Live timing!? Is that what the EWS is calling that dogs breakfast ‍♂️
  • 6 0
 Luke Meier Smith up by 17secs is all you need to know
  • 1 0
 Got a link??@Mattyp1212:
  • 2 0
 @discobikky: www.enduroworldseries.com/live
  • 1 0
 Doesn't wanna work for meThanks anyway@Mattyp1212:
  • 1 0
 @Mattyp1212: doesn't work at all @enduroworldseries
  • 1 0
 @Mattyp1212: here too, doesn't wanna work, Thanks anyway
  • 3 0
 @Guncar: working for me. But super clunky. Must be uploading it on a Commodore 64
  • 8 0
 The EWS is slowly but surely disappearing up it's own behind. The future does not look good.
  • 3 0
 I see that even pinkbike has problems with getting results from ews. I dont see any result from today from any stage, even here, up
  • 1 0
 Just imagine if you’d payed to ride the ews100 as in you’re riding the same stages in the same setup . But actually you only get to ride 5 of the six stages ( I know 1&6 are the same )
  • 3 0
 Innes is a mad dog
  • 1 0
 Innes got some heavy hitters thundering after him....times are so close
  • 1 0
 Ryan Gilchrist smashing it !!!





